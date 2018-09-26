Geron: How To Play The Imetelstat Catalyst

Geron could earn significant amounts of money with Imetelstat if everything goes the right way.

Thesis

Geron's (GERN) Imetelstat is being evaluated for several indications right now. Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen will have to make a decision on whether to continue with its collaboration agreement, and that decision will come during the next couple of days.

A continuation seems likely based on several clues, but even without Janssen as a collaboration partner, Geron's Imetelstat would have some value. A look at Geron's financials shows that the company would be able to finance its operations for several years, and Imetelstat's results during clinical studies look promising.

Due to the high volatility of Geron's shares option premiums are quite high, which gives investors the opportunity to employ options strategies instead of, or in addition to, going long the stock.

Imetelstat is a thio-phosphoramidate oligonucleotide which has an added lipid group for better cell permeability. Imetelstat can inhibit telomerase activity, trials have also proven that Imetelstat can shorten telomeres. In pre-clinical trials, Imetelstat has impacted the growth of primary tumors and reduced metastases, over a wide variety of tumor types, including solid tumors and hematologic tumors.

These promising results during pre-clinical testing caused Geron to test the component in clinical trials as well. Imetelstat was, among other indications, tested in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as maintenance therapy, and in metastatic breast cancer (in combination with paclitaxel). The most promising results, though, came from the trials for hematologic cancers.

Imetelstat is, therefore, not surprisingly being evaluated for two hematological cancers, Myelofibrosis and Myelodysplastic Syndrome. Geron will likely test Imetelstat in other hematological cancers such as acute myeloid lymphoma in the future.

The markets that Imetelstat is being evaluated for right now, i.e. MF and MDS, are big enough for Imetelstat to become a blockbuster drug, as long as the drug holds what it promises. The Myelofibrosis market is worth more than $600 million and will be as big as $1 billion by the mid-2020s. The market for MDS is even bigger, in 2017 $2.2 billion worth of MDS medicaments were sold. It is expected that this market will grow at a sizeable pace over the coming years, the Myelodysplastic Syndrome market is forecasted to be worth $5.8 billion by 2025 (based on a growth rate of ~13% annually through the mid-2020s).

With its two main indications, Imetelstat, therefore, targets a market that is worth close to $7 billion. This is before other possible indications such as AML. When we take a look at the margins that manufacturers of other hematologic cancer drugs are generating, we see that the potential earnings that could be generated with Imetelstat are huge.

Celgene (CELG), for example, has generated operating profit margins of ~30% over the last couple of years. These are GAAP results, which are impacted by items such as non-tangible asset amortization (due to Celgene's deals with other biotechs and due to its takeovers). Geron could thus possibly generate even higher margins with Imetelstat as long as it puts a focus on commercialization and generating profits.

If Imetelstat would hold a market share of 15% of the MF and MDS market by 2025, and if Geron generates a profit margin of 30%, Geron would earn roughly $310 million by 2025. This would not require an overly high market share, and Geron nevertheless would earn a significant amount of money relative to its market capitalization of just $1.0 billion.

Johnson & Johnson's Upcoming Decision For Or Against Imetelstat, And Geron's Ability To Self-Fund

During the next couple of days, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit will announce whether the company wants to continue its collaboration with Geron for Imetelstat. There are several indications that Janssen plans to continue its collaboration, including a job ad, and a patent filing for a combination treatment for hematological cancers by Janssen.

It seems likely that Janssen will continue with Geron on this path, but even if that was not the case, Geron would not get into problems for the foreseeable future. A look at Geron's most recent 10-Q filing reveals that the company would be able to self-fund over the next couple of years.

Geron held $160 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q2, which is enough to finance Geron's cash burn for quite a while. During the most recent quarter, Geron's operating cash burn was $12 million. This means that Geron could finance its current activities for ~13 quarters, or a little bit more than 3 years before the company would have to tap debt markets (or issue equity).

It is, I believe, likely that Geron would be able to find another collaboration partner if Johnson & Johnson decides it does not want to continue with Imetelstat. It is also possible that Geron gets acquired by another company in such a scenario (where Janssen takes a pass on Imetelstat).

Even without Johnson & Johnson's support Geron thus wouldn't be in dangerous territory financially, the company has ample means to go on alone if necessary.

Shares Are Highly Volatile, Which Allows For Option Plays

Option prices depend on a multitude of factors, one of them is the implied volatility of the underlying security.

Geron's shares are highly volatile, which can be seen when we take a look at the above graph. This is also evidenced by Geron's high beta of 2.55 -- for each 1% move in the broad market, Geron is, on average, moving by 2.55%.

The high volatility leads to high option premiums. This, in turn, makes some options strategies more attractive, namely selling covered calls and selling cash secured puts. For an investor that believes that Geron's share price will move up, both strategies can be highly profitable.

The above image shows options that expire on March 15, 2019. We see that call options with a strike price of $8 are trading for $1.34 right now. Investors who are long the stock and who are moderately optimistic could sell such call option contracts, for an immediate cash on cash return of 22% (based on a share price of $6.08). Since those options expire in 6 months, the annualized cash on cash return would be quite massive, at ~49%.

Even if shares rise above $8 by March, investors would generate solid gains. The maximum upside would be limited to 54% [$9.34/$6.08]. The maximum possible return would be 136% on an annualized basis. For investors who want to speculate on a takeover of Geron (with potentially significantly higher maximum gains) such a strategy is not a good idea, but for those with a moderately positive outlook, such a strategy can boost returns substantially.

On the other hand, selling cash-secured puts can help investors enter a position at a more favorable entry price. The above image shows that put options with a strike price of $6 (expiring in March 2019) are trading at $3.10. An investor who wants to go long Geron at a lower price could sell such contracts.

Either the price of Geron drops below $6.00 and the option gets exercised, which would mean an effective entry price of $2.90 (or less than half of the current share price), or Geron stays above $6.00 and the option does not get exercised. In that scenario, the investor would still generate very compelling returns of 52% over the next 6 months (receiving $3.10 in cash proceeds for every $6 held in cash). The annualized cash-on-cash return in that scenario would be a massive 131%.

Risks To Consider

Geron is a biotech company that has no product on the market and that is not generating any meaningful revenues, and no earnings or cash flows. It, therefore, is a speculative investment, and naturally much more risky than established biotech companies with diversified income streams and several marketed products.

The share price will, in all likelihood, remain highly volatile, especially over the next couple of days, around the Janssen announcement. It is possible that Geron's share price will see steep moves up and or down, driven by speculation, day-trading, etc.

Geron has a promising drug candidate that could get approved for several attractive indications, but nothing is guaranteed at all. Geron should, I believe, only be held in a diversified portfolio.

Option strategies should only be utilized by those that understand the underlying mechanics and the risks in either buying & writing options.

Final Thoughts

Geron's Imetelstat looks promising, and Geron's relatively low market capitalization leaves a lot of upside potential if things go the right way. Geron nevertheless remains a speculative investment, thus shares are not necessarily the right choice for all investors.

Due to the high volatility option strategies such as selling covered calls or cash secured puts can generate highly attractive returns. For those that have a moderately positive opinion about Geron such option strategies could be worth a closer look.

