What Does A 'Frozen' Wells Fargo Look Like?

To suggest that shares of San Francisco-based Wells Fargo (WFC) have lagged in the past few years could very well be an understatement. Consider that since July of 2015 shares of JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) have increased by 70% and 72% respectively. Meanwhile, shares of Wells Fargo have actually declined slightly.

Granted share price does not tell the whole story, but it does give you some idea of investor sentiment. And in these particular cases it also adds a bit of insight into the business results. Both JPMorgan and Bank of America have seen solid growth in the last couple of years, while Wells has had a tough go of it.

There are reasons to be skeptical about the business. Recently you’ve had to deal with fake account scandals and a regulator imposed a $1.95 trillion asset cap (which is expected to go into at least next year) until the company gets its act together.

Of course, there also are counterpoints. Naturally the fake account scandal tarnishes the company’s squeaky-clean reputation. However, it could be argued that this was largely a problem of poor incentives. The company had a saying “eight is great” under the assumption and incentive program that more and more accounts equated to stickier customers. This is true to a degree, but Wells Fargo has since found that its not a perfectly linear equation – there are limits.

Encouraging employees to open phantom accounts (intentionally or not) is not in the best interest of the business or shareholders. It’s just not the right type of stickiness. The company has since realized this, realigned its incentives and is moving forward.

Interestingly, the authentic loyalty that the company did build up seems to be largely intact, as there has not been a great flee of customers from the company. Wells Fargo reported $1.26 billion in deposits at the end of September 2016 when the scandal broke vs. $1.27 billion last quarter.

That brings us to the second point: Growth. While the company has held steady in the last few years, it could still “lag” as it relates to lack of growth. Let’s address this point more directly.

At the end of 2017 Wells Fargo reported $1.95 trillion in assets - that’s the high water mark, the point at which Wells is not allowed to pass without approval. The company has suggested that this could last into 2019, but let’s up the ante. Suppose Wells Fargo had to face the asset cap for the next 10 years.

Last year on that $1.95 trillion in assets the company earned $20.55 billion. For our purposes we’ll use a round $20 billion. Indeed, the company has reported profits of at least this much in each of the last five years, even with much lower asset totals.

Now its conceivable that net income would continue to climb even without asset growth. Wells CFO John Shrewsberry effectively said as much in the last earnings call: “I think we could operate under $2 trillion for, frankly, a good long time and be very increasingly profitable.” However, we’ll stick with the $20 billion net income figure – a tremendous amount when you consider all of the other profitable firms you know.

In June Wells Fargo received no objection to its 2018 capital return program, including a $0.43 quarterly dividend. As of last quarter the company had 4.866 billion common shares outstanding, equating to an annual dividend commitment of ~$8.4 billion.

In the past three years Wells Fargo has reduced its share count by 124.5 million, 76.0 million and 78.2 million. To give you some context, a share price of ~$50 would imply net share reduction expenditures of ~$3.8 billion to ~$6.2 billion.

With Wells Fargo you have to be careful about applying a headline number because issuances are a big factor. Still, in its 2018 plan, Wells Fargo said that it could repurchase up to $24.5 billion through the second quarter of 2019 compared to $11.5 billion in the previous period. Clearly there's a capability there with a ~40% dividend payout ratio and improved balance sheet. For our purposes let’s suppose an equal split - $8.4 billion each – in dividends and share repurchases for the coming decade.

Here’s what that could look like:

On the business side you have stagnation. On the shareholder side, this isn’t necessarily the case:

You can see how shareholder results improve even as the company-wide metrics stay the same. On the dividend front you would anticipate receiving ~$20 in cash payments over the next 10 years. On the earnings per share side, the same underlying profit machine with a lower and lower share count means a 30%-plus greater slice of the earnings pie. With a multiple in-line with today’s that could mean a future share price above $70.

Put together you’d have the rational expectation of a nominal value north of $90 per share for Wells Fargo in the coming decade. On a compound basis, this would represent a return of ~5.5% per annum.

And remember, this isn’t a particularly upbeat forecast – a “frozen” company for the next decade. Any number of positive factors along the way could lead to substantially better results.

In short, Wells has been and will continue to face issues, no question. Yet the point is that this might not be the end of the world. In the above scenario a “no-growth” story could still mean reasonable results for investors. Moreover, the underlying profit machine is very much intact (we’re talking ~$54 million per day in profits), with a security trading at 12 or 13 earnings and a 3%-plus yield with a payout ratio under 45%. Further, the current “roadblock” could very well be removed in the not too distant future.

