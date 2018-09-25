Juventus F.C.: Rally May Continue In Anticipation Of League Victories

Introduction:

Juventus F.C. (OTCPK:JVTSF) is an Italian football club that plays in the top level football series in Italy; the Serie A and also competes for the title of Coppa Campioni d'Italia. Since the club participates in the top Italian series, it has to compete against other strong teams including AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, AS Roma, Lazio etc. The club's home ground is the Allianz Stadium and is located in Turin, Italy. Although this stadium has a seating capacity of ~41,500 but it's much smaller in size compared to the stadiums owned by some other European clubs (for instance, Manchester United's Old Trafford can host ~75,000 fans).

Figure-1 (Source: Markethings)

Investor Takeaway:

JVTSF posted a strong start in the season that was supported by the acquisition of a high-quality player and resulted in significant revenue growth. The club has a business model similar to another renowned European club and a fundamental analysis identifies the areas that could potentially boost profitability. It also indicates that JVTSF has an attractive valuation compared to that other club. These factors indicate that JVTSF has a promising future and the recent share price growth shall continue if JVTSF could keep winning in the season.

JVTSF stock price may repeat its history:

JVTSF has a 52-week high and low of $1.90 and $0.68 respectively. As shown in Figure-2, the stock has more than doubled in the past 12 months.

Figure-2 (Source: SA)

Although the price has increased sharply, but the stock has witnessed much better prices historically. Given the strong outlook for the club, the stock may reasonably be expected to repeat its history. Have a look at the historic price chart (Figure-3) that indicates a rebound:

Figure-3 (Source: SA)

A great start in the season and new signings will enhance growth:

Since any football club's revenues are largely based on fan support that directly affects that club's merchandise sales and home match tickets; it's important that fan support is retained. If JVTSF wants to witness revenue growth, I believe it should continue to claim more and more victories. It should be noted that JVTSF has posted a healthy start in this season with five straight victories and no defeat and claims the top spot in the league with 3 points ahead of the second-best team (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: Google)

JVTSF will play its next game on 27th September and they are the favorites (Figure-5). If they are victorious, then the share price may continue to explore new heights.

Figure-5 (Source: Google)

However, JVTSF still has 33 games in hand and it needs to put in a lot of effort to keep winning (or at least avoid losing) in order to claim the League title.

New signing that paves way for growth:

On July 10, 2018, Juventus signed ex-Real Madrid star player Cristiano Ronaldo for a record £83 MM (or €100 MM) transfer fee on a four-year contract and on a record-high £0.5 MM weekly salary. [Note: Consider this player as an asset for the company; I will duly explain why].

Although this signing comes with a high cost, but the player's profile justifies the investment. For a brief overview on the player's profile, Ronaldo spent nine years playing for Real Madrid and helped that club win UCL for the past three championships in a row. This is a high-value tournament and the winning team bags somewhere around €110 MM.

But that's only part of the picture. Ronaldo has one of the best profiles among soccer players and his career achievements include:

Achievement Number of titles FIFA Ballon d'Or 5x UEFA Best player in Europe 4x European Champion 1x Champions League Winner 5x English Champion 3x Spanish Champion 2x English FA Cup Winner 1x Top Scorer (in tournaments) 16x Player of the Year 1x Euro runner-up 1x Second-highest Scorer (in tournaments) 7x Portuguese Super Cup winner 1x English League Cup winner 2x Footballer of the year 2x World Cup participant 3x Euro participant 4x Striker of the year 1x Champions League participant 13x UEFA Cup participant 2x UEFA Super Cup winner 3x FIFA Club World Cup 4x Golden Boot Winner 4x Spanish Cup winner 2x English Super Cup winner 2x English FA Cup runner-up 2x

Some might argue that the player is a bit too old (currently aged 33 years) to continue his performance, but in my opinion, the presence of such a star player in the lineup surely boosts team morale and fan support. Have a look at the tweet of fellow Juventus player Sami Khedira that reflects the team morale effect of this signing (Figure-6):

Figure-6 (Source: Sportskeeda)

The fans were equally impressed by this signing and the twitter fan-following of the club increased tremendously overnight (Figure-7):

Figure-7 (Source: Google)

Moreover, I was concerned about the possible impact of this signing on JVTSF's revenues and this is what I found (Figure-8); a great positive for the club:

Figure-8 (Source: inUth)

This is what fans believe and the actual numbers establish that the impact on revenues could be far greater. It should be noted that within 24 hours of the announcement of the deal to sign Ronaldo; JVTSF had sold ~520,000 jerseys of the player recording ~$62.4 MM of revenue in merchandise sales. On that note, if Ronaldo continues to deliver high-quality performance for the club during the season, then that would surely be a great revenue booster and the stock may easily find new highs.

Section conclusion: The new signing will also result in increased merchandise sales and that effect will amplify if Juventus could keep winning the season matches and keep the fans craving for more victories.

JVTSF's business model is similar to that of Manchester United (MANU):

JVTSF is the only Italian football club that trades on a US stock exchange and thus, has no direct competitor from the Serie A contenders. However, I found many similarities in the business model of Juventus and Manchester United. Although I discussed MANU's business model in some detail in this article, I found it relevant to tabulate the similarities:

Business Model Feature Manchester United Juventus F.C. Entertainment MUTV Juventus TV Applications Official global mobile app Official Juventus app Shop Kits, training, fashion, equipment, homeware, souvenirs, clearance etc. Kits, training, apparel, accessories, gift ideas, promo items, shop by player, basketball etc. Partnerships Discussed below Discussed below Website interface User-friendly with main products, news, announcements, interviews etc. appearing on main page. User-friendly with direct access to store, news, mobile app, souvenirs, announcements etc.

Partnerships: Have a look at the following pictures that displays major partners for both MANU (Figure-9) and JVTSF (Figure-10).

(Figure-9) Source: ManUtd website

(Figure-10) Source: Juventus website

The above figures show that where MANU has a couple of leading partnerships; JVTSF has also entered into partnerships with strong brands like Adidas and Samsung. Moreover, since MANU competes in the Premier League (which is the most expensive football league in the world) and the fact that MANU stock trades on the NYSE, its higher price compared with JVTSF does make some sense. However, since JVTSF is following MANU's lead in terms of business model combined with an impressive season performance so far, JVTSF stock has promising potential.

JVTSF's fundamentals at a glance:

For the half-year ended 31st December 2017, JVTSF posted a strong balance sheet (Figure-11) worth ~ €831 MM; with its non-current assets accounting for ~75% of total assets. Among the list of non-current assets, player registrations and land and buildings were the most significant assets and depicted a net increase of ~ €34.7 MM during the six months. Like any other football club, these categories of asset are the most significant ones.

Figure-11 (Source: Half Yearly Financial Statements)

The player's registrations are a strong source of JVTSF's income and the club recognized ~ €18.15 MM from gains on disposals of players (Figure-12).

Figure-12 (Source: Half Yearly Financial Statements)

In my opinion, JVTSF could inflate these gains over the season by considering the disposal of a few high-profile players.

Why do I think that JVTSF may consider selling a bunch of players?

JVTSF currently has 5 strikers including Cristiano Ronaldo. Global audit firm KPMG recently published a report titled Ronaldo Economics wherein they identified a few key players (Figure-13) on JVTSF's roster who could be sold in the 2018-2019 season to meet UEFA regulations and I believe any restructuring would create significant cash flows and gains on disposals.

Figure-13 (Source: KPMG report)

On a different note, the first half ended 31st December 2017, closed with a profit of ~€43.3 MM and that declined by ~40% Y/Y. Moreover, the club expects the second half of 2017/2018 season to end at a loss (Figure-14), but, in my opinion, that's less of a concern at the moment because the club's fundamentals are likely to improve going forward.

Figure-14 (Source: Half Yearly Financial Statements)

How could Juventus' fundamentals improve?

For one thing, the revenues will take a hike due to increased merchandise sales and tickets booking (the club has an opportunity to consider a slight increase in ticket price to obtain advantage of increased fan support). This likelihood of revenue increment is supported by the club's top performance in the season so far and a good start in the UEFA Champions League. As noted in Figure-14 above, the club's financial performance is significantly affected by its performance in the UEFA Champions League, and I believe they are doing just fine bagging straight victories.

Secondly, the club's decision to sell one or more high-profile players that are not on the first team may improve its cash position besides providing gains on disposal. On that note, JVTSF has a reputation for selling players at profits in excess of their net book values (Figure-15).

Figure-15 (Source: Half Yearly Financial Statements)

As far as income statement is concerned, the decline in profitability was due to a decrease in revenues from players' registration rights (from ~ €121.7 MM to ~€76.84 MM). However, the preceding discussion indicates that JVTSF may witness growth in this revenue segment. Additionally, the recent drop in revenues from this segment was partially offset by a ~ €26 MM reduction in expenses from players' registration rights that limited the overall impact on company profits.

Valuation: Only time will tell whether JVTSF decides to dispose of a few players, and we would have to wait until the second transfer window during the 2018/2019 season that will open somewhere around December 2018. However, JVTSF has an attractive valuation compared with MANU as seen in the PE comparison chart below (Figure-16). Given that both sports club follow similar business models, JVTSF appears to be cheap when compared with MANU (based on PE ratio).

Figure-16 (Source: YCharts)

What could cause potential problems for JVTSF:

Despite all the positives mentioned above, there are some danger signs that may hamper the growth of this prestigious club.

Season Failure: The first one is if JVTSF concludes a poor season. Given their current performance denoted by consecutive victories, there appears to be a fat chance of it. Nevertheless, if JVTSF fails to maintain the season lead, then it may witness slight decline in revenues (and consequently the bottom line earnings will also be affected).

Strong competition in UCL: Secondly, JVTSF faces a very strong set of opponents in the UCL.

Source: Juventus website

With a good start to the UCL and a strong squad of players, JVTSF has mitigated this risk to some extent. However, if the club advances into the knockout stages of the tournament, it has to deliver its best or risk an exit from Europe's most prestigious football tournament. If that happens, then that would be a big negative on the company's revenues from ticket sales and also affect their revenues from TV and radio broadcasting rights.

Conclusion: JVTSF is currently trading at a 12-month high price and the stock has more than doubled during the past 12 months. A historical price chart shows that the stock had explored much higher prices in the past, and I believe we may witness a continued upward trajectory going forward. This expectation is supported by an impressive start in the season coupled with the signing of a very talented star player. These factors would surely ignite the club's revenues/earnings going forward. While JVTSF has a successful business model (similar to MANU) that should help support the club's growth, an analysis of the company's fundamentals reveals that the real profits may be derived from player registration rights. Given that JVTSF currently has a bunch of high-quality players that it might consider selling in the next transfer window, JVTSF might record some profits. Despite the risk of a season's failure, JVTSF presents a good investment opportunity at current prices.

