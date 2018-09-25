In A Best Case, An Amarin Buyout Could Fetch Close To $45, But Important Caveats Still Remain

It also shouldn't keep investors from recognizing the possible catalysts that could put a damper on the company's best case scenario.

That initial move shouldn't keep investors from recognizing that more upside may be possible. Citi slapped a $50 target on the company on Monday.

The biotech story of the week – and possibly the year – will almost certainly be Amarin (AMRN). The company’s main drug, Vascepa, is a highly purified EPA prescription Omega-3 that is formulated to take in much higher doses than traditional "fish oil pills".

Despite comparisons that are easy to make without knowing the details, Vascepa has seemed to now prove that it is nothing like over the counter "fish oil" pills, as many people mistakenly call it. Aside from the dosing being significantly higher (to get the same amount of EPA from supplements, you'd have to take 10 to 40 pills a day), regular supplements may contain a significant amount of saturated fat and other unknown ingredients that Vascepa does not. From an aesthetic standpoint, Vascepa also claims to do away with the fishy-smell of traditional supplements. It's also cheap to manufacture and is protected by 25 robust U.S. patents that Amarin has been successful in defending thus far.

To now write off Vascepa and short the stock thinking its just another fish oil pill that anyone can make is foolish, in my opinion. It's just not the case, and most importantly, the data seems to confirm that.

Two of the main things I want to address in this article are why investors should not pay attention to the 300% gain in the stock already and what potential catalysts are upcoming that could pull the rug out from underneath the party.

After watching Amarin for years, everybody knew that the results of this recent trial would be instrumental to the company‘s future. After all, this data opens up an indication with a potential for over 50 million patients. Long time Amarin investors had anticipated this market becoming available to them years ago, but the requirement of this new study cost the company more than half a decade and hundreds of millions of dollars. In that time, I, like many other investors and analysts, basically forgot about the company and expected this trial to bleed them dry, ultimately culminating in poor results. I was right that the stock would do nothing but fall since then, as a result of expenses and a poor market for its one approved indication. I was wrong in guessing that the REDUCE-IT trial would culminate in failure - dead wrong.

Here's the title of an article I wrote back in February 2014:

Charming, right?

But I never expected that the company would produce positive results from this trial – nor did many others – based on the nonexistent success of such trials using traditional fish oils. Kind of a stupid assumption to make, looking back on it now, but it seemed obvious at that point.

The entire paradigm of those preconceived notions were flipped directly on their head Monday morning when the company reported that patients receiving 4 g/day of Vascepa experienced ~25% lower risk of a major adverse CV event compared to placebo. The top line results from the REDUCE-IT years long study blew away the street's expectation, not to mention my personal expectation.

These top line results, to the best of my limited biotech understanding, even blew away what many company bulls were looking for in a best case scenario. As such, shareholders were rewarded Monday, with the stock rising more than 300% and closing above $12 per share after previously closing under $3.

While it is true that the company tacked on a significant amount of market cap on Monday, even after its 300% gain the company still has a relatively modest market cap of $3.4 billion. By mid day trading on Tuesday, that number was over $4 billion and Amarin's share price was over $13.

But when you take into account the potential total addressable market of Vascepa in a modest and conservative scenario, like Citibank did, its not difficult to start throwing around much larger price targets, like the $50 number Citi put out on Monday based on " peak sales of a whopping $2.7B, assuming only about 2M of the 50B-70B [sic] eligible patients are treated." (Should read 50M-70M).

If this drug winds up being one of a kind and reinventing cardiovascular health, like many analysts believe is possible, a $4 billion market cap becomes a relatively small drop in the bucket, especially when looking at the company from the perspective of potential acquirers. This is why, on Monday, on Twitter, I wrote the following:

By the end of the training day on Tuesday, Amarin's market cap was over $4 billion.

So yes: if the company's top line results hold under the scrutiny of further results they plan on publishing November 10, I am convinced that the company is going to be bought out, and in order to expedite a buy out process for a company who's CEO claimed yesterday he wasn't thinking about selling, I’d be willing to bet that a major pharmaceutical company would pay up significantly to get a deal done. For instance, three times Citigroup‘s projected sales number would value the company at $8.1 billion and a share price of about $28. If Citi's numbers wind up being conservative, and Vascepa could do $4 billion in sales, 3x those sales would be a $12 billion cap, which would value the stock at $42. None of these are impossible to consider, nor is a more aggressive scenario if a buyer is motivated.

So don’t get me wrong, the upside could be plentiful here, in my opinion, as long as the data holds up under further scrutiny. The two biggest caveats that I believe are possible are a stock offering and the release of additional data on November 10 when the company is slated to present at the 2018 Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association (AHA).

As the company CEO said on TV yesterday, their cash position is relatively robust now, with about $100 million in cash. On top of that, ongoing costs from this trial will now subside. It wasn’t clear to me whether or not a cash raise was imminent for the company, but we can be conservative and assume that the company may want to come out and bolster its balance sheet with an additional raise after the appreciation in stock price. Let’s assume an aggressive scenario that the company dilutes by 20% in such a raise. This would have only a limited effect on my bull case because I believe that the price for the company could approach, or pass, $10 billion as long as the data holds up.

The most prominent caveat that all investors need to be aware of is the presentation of data that is upcoming on November 10.

As biotech expert Adam Feuerstein noted in his article yesterday, this remains the biggest unknown right now and the obvious next step to gain traction on what is possible here. The data is an unknown that the company may or may not be purposefully holding onto for leverage. If secondary endpoints and clinical variables prove that the top line is not as robust as originally thought, it could wind up putting a damper on the stock's rally and sending shares lower. If the secondary data shows that the top line is exactly as it appears that there is no manipulation, data mining, variable surprises or funny business involved, my best case bullish scenario becomes more likely.

There is still more than a month before the company is expected to report these results, making it a crucial piece of information that still needs to be decided on by the market. That doesn’t mean I don’t believe the stock will run in its absence, as I do believe it’s a possibility that the stock could value the company over $5 billion while we wait for this additional information. However, from there, shareholders and potential investors should be aware that I believe this to be a binary style piece of information that could single-handedly make or break a case for a serious company buyout.

But with intellectual property patents in place and initial topline results looking good, the question isn’t just whether or not investors want to play Russian roulette with the additional data, but also whether or not potential acquirers are willing to wait and let other companies have their shot at AMRN before the data is released. In this "hot to trot" market, the bidding war may already be taking place behind the scenes. We don't know. Regardless, it should be an exciting six weeks until that data is released.

And to the Amarin longs I doubted 4 years ago, I humbly step back and acknowledge you had this one right all along. Congratulations to you.

