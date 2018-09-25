Merck: $70+ A Share Might Not Be That Expensive

First, however, it has to see what indications it can get approved for.

Forward expectations regarding sales of Merck's (MCK) Keytruda remain highly uncertain due to the vast potential of this drug. Goldman Sachs has put a $16 billion annual peak sales number on the drug, whereas Credit Suisse has projected around $10 billion as the drug's peak sales number.

Obviously, these types of numbers aren't without merit. Merck has been very busy with respect to filing the drug for multiple applications, not limited to the supplemental biologics application, for example. With solid demand for the drug's lung cancer and melanoma indications, Merck is intent on expanding the scope of the drug in other indications such as renal and breast cancer.

As such, Merck is going to embark on a regimen of heavy lifting with regard to investment geared toward more trials surrounding multiple potential indications of Keytruda. As stated in previous commentary, robust cash flows are absolutely essential in today's fiercely competitive biotech sector. True innovation costs a lot of money, and this is the direction the sector is headed in at present.

The $14+ increase in the share price this year has pulled the dividend yield back to the 2.7% level. Dividend growth rates (both short and long term) have remained around 2%, which is worrying. In fact, over the past four quarters, $5.179 billion was paid out in dividends from a free cash flow kitty of $5.192 billion.

When a company has these sorts of commitments, we like to study the balance sheet and growth financials to get a read on the financial condition of a company. As many biotech companies can attest to, there is no guarantee that applications get approved. Here is what we see at present in Merck's financials at the end of its most recent quarter.

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents rose to $7.6 billion, but the trend has been down over the past six quarters or so. Both receivables and inventories have remained relatively steady, and both came in at $7.28 billion and $5.17 billion, respectively. The drop in the cash balance was the main reason why current assets came in at $24.064 billion.

Current Liabilities

Short-term debt increased by $1.34 billion to bring this line item to $3.38 billion. Current liabilities came in at $18.128 billion, which gives us a current ratio of 1.32. We are happy with this number as there is a lot of stability regarding the inventory and receivables numbers. The company seems to be liquid enough at this moment in time.

Non-Current Assets

We like to see stability in the main property, plant and equipment sector, and this is what we have here with this line item increasing just under $800 million over the past 10 quarters. Goodwill of $18.24 billion makes up about 21% of the company's assets ($85.04 billion), and this is a trend that is rising. The intangible assets line item, which includes the value of the patents that were acquired, has fallen from $21.364 billion to $12.898 billion over the past 10 quarters. This is a significant number and we do not like the trend of rising goodwill alongside falling intangibles. Why? Because goodwill invariable comes from "future" value from something like an acquisition. If that value doesn't materialize as originally expected, that goodwill gets jettisoned off the balance sheet pretty quickly.

Total Liabilities and Equity

Non-current liabilities amount to $34.38 billion, which is made up of $19.96 billion of long-term debt and $12.03 billion of other long-term liabilities. Total liabilities, therefore, come in at $52.51 billion. Subtracting this number from the company's assets ($85.04 billion), we get shareholder equity of $32.53 billion. We like the fact that retained earnings have remained relatively steady over the past decade at over $40 billion and illustrate the company's intentions in returning money to shareholders through buybacks and dividend payments. Furthermore, Merck currently reports almost $44 billion of treasure stock in the equity section of the balance sheet. Although reported as a negative, treasury stock has value so we like seeing plenty of it on the balance sheet.

Conclusion

To sum up, Merck's balance sheet is quite strong with few worrying trends. Its reported debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61 is probably much lower when factoring in the high amount of treasury stock. However, we do not like the trends of rising goodwill and decreasing intangibles. The more concrete line items that can make up the company's assets, the better.

With strong top- and bottom-line growth expected in 2018 and next year, the balance sheet looks like it will not have to be leveraged that much. This bodes well for elevated investment so new indications from the likes of Keytruda can come on stream. Despite the run-up, the stock isn't as expensive as many think. Merck trades at present with a forward earnings multiple of 15.34. An attractive trading scenario would be more good news about the pipeline combined with a long overdue correction in the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MRK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.