Teranga Gold: Wahgnion And Golden Hill Are Growing Fast

Teranga Gold (OTCQX:OTCQX:TGCDF) has an ambitious goal of becoming an intermediate gold producer with an annual output of 500,000 ounces and the strategy is starting to take shape. Its flagship Sabodala mine in Senegal is expected to have another excellent year with a production of over 230,000 ounces and the Wahgnion project is on budget and schedule for first gold pour by the end of 2019. The latter is developing fast and Teranga has just updated its gold reserves by almost 40%, highlighting its amazing exploration potential. Additionally, the company has committed a lot of resources to the Golden Hill project in Burkina Faso and an initial resources estimate for the most advanced deposits is planned by January 2019.

Source: Teranga Gold

Wahgnion project

On Sept. 7, 2017, Teranga Gold released the results of the feasibility study for its Banfora project, now called Wahgnion. Investors were disappointed and the share price immediately took a dive. I have covered this development here. What I think most people were missing about his project was that the former owners Gryphon Minerals were a bit tight on funds which is the reason they did both CIL and heap leach feasibility studies. Also, the resource estimate was based on only four deposits and there are at least 12 identified exploration targets:

Source: Teranga Gold

In 2017, Teranga completed a 73,000-meter infill drill program and the results are that the open-pit reserves have been increased by 450,000 ounces of gold while the life of mine was boosted from nine to 13 years. Using a gold price of $1,250 per ounce, the reserves will significantly improve the economics of the project from this:

To this:

Teranga will file an updated technical report over the coming weeks but it's already clear that the key metrics of the project are vastly improved. For example, the net cash flow, which is equal to the undiscounted net present value, has been boosted by almost 20%.

I expect Wahgnion to get much better with additional reserves coming from drilling on the other deposits and I think that there is very little technical risk associated with the construction of the project considering that its mill will be pretty much a carbon copy of the Sabodala mill.

Golden Hill project

Wahgnion and Sabodala are both multi-pit CIL operations with a central mill and Golden Hill is shaping up be one, too. Teranga has certainly been pushing the development of Golden Hill very hard and the latter is on the path to become the company's third operating mine.

Teranga has secured $25 million in debt financing to advance Golden Hill through to feasibility and it drilled 7,581 meters through 58 holes in the second quarter of 2018 alone. There are currently nine prospects at Golden Hill, all located in a 7.5 km radius:

Source: Teranga Gold

With some mines taking 20 years for development, I think that the project is moving extremely fast. Teranga received Golden Hill through the acquisition of Gryphon in the middle of 2016 and a maiden resource estimate is scheduled to be completed in January 2019. The company plans to issue a preliminary economic assessment shortly after. At the rate things are progressing, I think that it's realistic to assume that Golden Hill might become Teranga's third mine before 2024. Since this operation is shaping up as very similar to Sabodala, I think that the technical risk for the construction phase will be limited, just like Wahgnion.

Regarding the size of Golden Hill, I think it could be similar to Wahgnion. At the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Sepanta Dorri, Teranga Gold VP Corporate & Stakeholder Development, said that the flow-sheet and recoveries would look quite similar to Sabodala and Wahgnion and that the plan of the company for the initial resource estimate is for at least 1-1.5 million ounces of gold. The average grade, in turn, will be in the 1.5 g/t-2 g/t range, probably something like 1.8 g/t, which is slightly above the average grades at Wahgnion.

End of insider blackout period

The update of the mineral resource of Wahgnion should also mark the end of the insider blackout at Teranga. Sure, cornerstone investor David Mimran did buy shares on 17 August, but it seems that this was an oversight on the part of his financial advisers.

I think that this development could be a major boost for the share price considering that last November Mimran announced he wants to increase his stake in the company by another 5% and the cap on his holding was lifted to 29.9%. I have covered this development here. I expect Mimran's Tablo Corp to start buying Teranga shares again on the open market considering that his average price is close to the current share price of the company and that he has so far acquired a third of his 23.5 million shares through on market purchases:

Source: Teranga Gold

Conclusion

I think that Teranga Gold is executing perfectly its strategy of becoming a mid-tier producer with an annual output of some 500,000 ounces. Sabodala is operating smoothly and is on track produce over 230,000 ounces for the second year in a row. Construction at Wahgnion is progressing well and this mine should boost the company's production by around 50%. Wahgnion has a great exploration potential and there are at least a dozen targets that should be drilled in the coming years. The recent reserve update shows that this will be another long-life mine for the company with decent operating costs.

Golden Hill seems very similar to Sabodala and Wahgnion in terms of flow-sheet and recoveries. It will probably be another multi-pit CIL operation with similar grades and the initial resource estimate seems to be close to that of Wahgnion at 1-1.5 million ounces of gold. I'm impressed with the speed at which this project has been progressing and I think it could be producing in a few years.

Another highlight I want to point out is that the resource update at Wahgnion should mark the end the insider blackout period at Teranga and I expect David Mimran to resume share purchases on the open market, which could become a catalyst for the company's share price in the short term.

Disclaimer: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion; they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGCDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.