Upwork Readies Proposed Terms For $135 Million IPO

UPWK is showing impressive financial results but faces a potentially growing competitive threat from LinkedIn.

The firm operates an online marketplace connecting individuals seeking work with projects.

Upwork and selling shareholders have filed to raise $135 million in a U.S. IPO.

Upwork (UPWK) and selling shareholders intend to sell $135 million worth of common stock in a U.S. IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company operates an online marketplace that enables individuals to find work offered by job posters, for full-time and part-time projects.

UPWK has produced an accelerating topline revenue growth rate but has a growing competitor in Microsoft's LinkedIn as it integrates its offerings into the industry giant Office suite.

Company & Technology

Mountain View, California-based Upwork was founded in 1999 as eLance to operate an online platform for freelance workers and the people and organizations seeking to hire them.

Management is headed by President and CEO Stephane Kasriel, who was previously SVP of Product and Engineering at the firm.

Upwork’s platform uses machine learning technologies to reduce inefficiencies associated with searching for, contracting and collaborating with, freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects.

Below is a brief overview video of the Upwork Enterprise job posting:

(Source: Upwork)

The company offers a ‘direct-to-talent’ approach, reducing reliance on intermediaries such as staffing firms, recruiters, and traditional agencies while providing features that help instill trust in remote work.

Some of the platform’s features include communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment.

Investors in Upwork include Benchmark, FirstMark, T. Rowe Price, New Enterprise Associates, Jackson Square Ventures, Stripes Group, Globespan Capital Partners and Sigma Partners, among others. (Source: CrunchBase and S-1/A)

Customer Acquisition

In 2017, more than 80% of the company’s client registrations came through direct and non-paid online channels. The company collects insights and trends from its platform to drive public relations coverage.

Upwork uses email and lifecycle marketing initiatives to retain, cross-sell, and upsell existing clients. The company also has a dedicated enterprise sales team, which helps new and existing clients build and execute awareness campaigns through offline workshops, online webinars, and marketing events that drive additional revenue.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been increasing as the figures below show. This indicates reduced efficiencies as the firm scales its operations:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 1H 2018 29.6% 2017 26.2% 2016 22.8%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

Management said for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, its ‘client spend retention’ was 106%. This is likely a form of the subscription ‘net dollar retention rate.’ When this figure is above 100%, it is a sign that the firm is succeeding in increasing its revenues from customers in the measured cohort.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Ask Wonder, the total number of freelancers available in 2017 was about 154 million people worldwide.

The main factors driving market growth are the need to escape corporate environment demands and the rise of digitization, such as smartphone apps that have made it easy for workers to find jobs, whether full-time or part-time.

North America accounted for 77 million freelancers in 2017, more than half of the workforce in the same year.

Major competitors that provide or are developing a freelance platform include:

Freelancer (FLN.AX)

Freelance.com

The Adecco Group

Randstad (RAND.AS)

LinkedIn (MSFT)

GitHub

PayPal (PYPL)

Financial Performance

UPWK’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, at an accelerating rate

Strong growth in gross profit

Uneven but upwardly trending gross margin

Fluctuating cash flow from operations, but positive in 1H 2018

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Upwork S-1/A)

Total Revenue

Through Q2 2018: $121.9 million, 27.6% increase vs. prior

2017: $202.6 million, 23.2% increase vs. prior

2016: $164.4 million

Gross Profit

Through Q2 2018: $81.8 million

2017: $137.1 million

2016: $101.9 million

Gross Margin

Through Q2 2018: 67.1%

2017: 67.7%

2016: 62.0%

Cash Flow from Operations

Through Q2 2018: $10.4 million cash flow from operations

2017: ($4.0 million) cash used in operations

2016: $3.1 million cash flow

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $31.3 million in cash and $154.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $9.1 million.

IPO Details

UPWK intends to sell 6.8 million shares and selling shareholders want to sell 5.5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $11.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $135 million.

The company will receive proceeds of approximately $75 million plus underwriter option purchases and minus fees.

Dragoneer Investment Group has indicated a non-binding interest to purchase shares of common stock up to $27.00 million in the aggregate. This is a new investor to the company and provides prospective IPO investors with a positive signal of institutional investor interest.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.13 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12%.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering primarily for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include product development, general and administrative matters, and capital expenditures. We also intend to use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to repay approximately $10.0 million of indebtedness under our Loan Agreement.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel, and JMP Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 2, 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.