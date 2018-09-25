Earnings Preview: Costco Faces Tough Comps, Soft Margins

Big-box retailer Costco (COST) is only about one week away from reporting the results of its last fiscal quarter of 2018. Judging by the company's robust monthly sales releases, I believe Costco will deliver low-to-mid single digit YOY growth in revenues this quarter, despite fiscal 4Q18 being short one week compared to the year-ago period.

(Credit: company's web site)

I do, however, have some concerns about the results for the quarter. First, Costco is about to lap the 9% membership fee increase that was introduced in June 2017. The impact of the tougher comps to the top line should be minimal, since membership accounts for only about 2% of total company revenues. But the implication to margins and earnings could be more noticeable, as I estimate that the membership fees have produced about 55% of Costco's fiscal third quarter op profits.

In addition, fiscal 4Q18 revenue expectations might have been set a bit too aggressively, in my view. The Street is betting on total sales of $44.3 billion, representing more than 11% top-line growth, roughly adjusted for the extra week in fiscal 4Q17. During the quarter, however, merchandise comps only breached the 11% mark in May, with the other three months having come in below 10% and as low as 8.3%. On my end, I'm more realistically projecting revenues of $43.9 billion which, if proven accurate, would result in a $350 million top-line miss that would be the first in the past five quarters.

(Source: DM Martins Research, using own estimate for fiscal 4Q18 and company reports for the historical periods)

Perhaps more importantly will be profitability. Last quarter, Costco saw its gross margin drop a noticeable 40 bps YOY to 13.1%, the sharpest contraction since I started covering the company. I will be curious to see if the mix shift toward lower-margin e-commerce and gas sales, along with inflationary pressures affecting costs of sales, will have the same negative impact this time. Considering the recent trends and the membership fee headwinds mentioned above, I would not dare bet on resilient gross margin compared to last year's levels - in fact, I project a 30-bp YOY contraction.

More optimistically, I expect to see SG&A shrink as a percentage of revenues, considering the gain in scale. Should Costco beat EPS expectations, I project that opex would likely play an important role in driving the upside. Costco's commendable decision to raise wages by about 7% starting in June, however, could provide some bottom-line headwind. All accounted for, I expect to see op margin of 3.4% match year-ago levels, supported largely by the robust sales number. But I fear that the Street's estimated $2.36 in EPS could be at risk of not being reached for the handful of reasons highlighted above.

(Source: DM Martins Research, data from company reports and Yahoo)

On the stock

Those who follow me know that I have been skeptical of COST for a while. The stock has traded in the high 20, even low 30 current-year earnings multiple, despite the company's razor thin margins and the increasingly competitive landscape - think of Amazon (AMZN) as a key disruptor.

So it may catch some by surprise (except members of my Storm Resistant Growth community, who have received early alerts) that I decided to open a small position in COST mid-August, at $222/share. No, I did not become more comfortable with the stock's valuations or confident about an improvement in the company's fundamentals. Instead, I recognized that Costco's membership model is enticing and could protect the company's financial performance and stock price in the event of a deterioration in the retail business.

Because I intend to dollar-cost average into COST should the stock dip from current levels, I'm less than concerned about potential share price weakness, following next week's earnings release. From a short-term perspective, however, I believe that Costco has a challenging quarter ahead, considering tough comps on the membership side, potential margin pressures and revenue expectations that seem to me a little too aggressive.

Those who are currently not invested in COST but are willing to entertain the idea might want to consider one of two strategies: (1) acquiring shares in small batches over time to reduce the risk of buying at peak levels, or (2) waiting until after the fiscal 4Q18 earnings report for a potentially lower entry price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.