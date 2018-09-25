Boeing: Time For Lift Off!

Boeing (BA) is currently dominating the aerospace and defence industry. Pulling its peers, we can see just how dominant they have been. Boeing has returned 180% over the last 3 years. Its next closest bet is Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), which has fallen 70% short landing at 108%. Raytheon (RTN) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) both fall even further below at 91% and 66% respectively. I don't have to show you more pictures than the one below to indicate that this hasn't changed in the last 3 years. And I don't see it changing anytime soon.

(Source: RBC)

Future Business Growth

So that's great and all, but what is going to propel Boeing to remain above and beyond the competition. Well, with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) expecting 7.2 billion passengers to travel in 2035, a near doubling of the 3.8 billion air travelers in 2016, it looks like Boeing may be in a good spot.

(Source: Training)

Boeing's backlog is currently sitting at 5,894 planes. This is a fantastic number that management said could last over seven years at current production. But, Boeing is actually ramping up production to spit planes out at a faster rate. Especially the 737. They are looking to improve monthly production from 52 up to 57. Not shockingly, this is where majority of their backlog is (just under 80%). Improving supply chain management has been a large part of what's allowing them to ramp up production. The deal they struck with Adient (NASDAQ:ADNT) is not only allowing them top-end quality but more flexibility for the supply.

As you can see below, they are looking ahead 20 years, and the future looks awfully bright. Majority of the growth coming from the single seat aircraft. This is expected to be based on the success of the 737. The 3rd picture on the far right is most interesting to me. The top 3 colors in order from largest to smallest are North America, Europe, and China. It is very clear where their money is going to be made over the next 20 years.

(Source: Boeing)

As long as China remains to experience the economic growth that everyone is expecting them to, there should not be any worry as to Boeing's future. In saying that, I'm confident enough in management that even if something went horribly wrong with China from a macro perspective, that Boeing would persevere.

They are building a 737 finishing center in China. Even with all the tariff talk, they are pushing forward with the plant. This speaks volume about how management feels about the current market conditions.

Part of the reason they aren't overly concerned about the tariffs is that 90% of the aluminum used is sourced from the US. In other words, they are Trump friendly. What they do import will have little impact on the balance sheet.

Defence Contracts

Being in bed with the government, especially one that loves spending money on national defence is a really good thing. As of Monday the 24th, they were just awarded the front end of what could be a massive $2.4 billion contract for 84 helicopters.

For now, it has awarded the first 4 for the cool price of $375 million. Once again, taking money from its competitors. Now, yes, this is just a fraction of their current backlog. But as I said, it can be a bit of a different game when you are working for the government. We will have to see exactly how lucrative this contract is.

(Source: Boeing)

Technical Outlook

So, what do the charts say? Well, they say it's time for lift off!

I will start with a basic trend line. Yes, anyone can draw a line, but this one is as clear as it gets. Below is a daily view going back to late 2016. As you can see, the line almost draws itself in this case. There have been multiple tests, especially recently. This is good news. This means the stock may be consolidating bringing about a new breakout. As long as the trend doesn't break that is.

(Source: TC2000.com)

We can see that the stock has been capped at around $370 all year. But that's about to change. As we zoom in on the daily chart, we can really see the triangle that is forming. This is a bullish signal. One that I often look for as an indicator of success. The tighter the triangle gets, the better.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So, what lead to the last breakout that has got us to this point? Well, let's go to a monthly chart. Now, if we look back to the end of 2016, we can see the stock broke out of a range that lasted four years! Obviously, the stock hasn't been stuck in a range for four years, but we are getting the perfect 8-month triangle formation on the monthly chart. Almost textbook.

(Source: TC2000.com)

This set up alone, without the great fundamentals and management team behind the company, is enough for me to make up my mind.

What Am I Doing About It?

BUYING IN! I am long Boeing from $372.02. My buy conformation was anything over $368. This is because that's exactly the top that has been tested and failed multiple times over the last 8 months. I have put a stop in at $337. The reason being that we can see the 200-day moving average (yellow line) has been a proven support as recently as a couple weeks ago. As long as the price stays above the 200, I'm not overly worried about my position as that triangle will only get tighter. This gives me roughly an 8.5% loss worst-case scenario. But I see Boeing touching $400 before the calendar turns.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I know some of you will question why I would buy at the highs. Simply put, its the new breakout, and typically old resistance becomes new support. This is what I would be hoping for here. I typically buy at new highs and feel free to investigate my other picks at Tip Ranks. At the end of the day, always remember... the trend is your friend. So fasten your seatbelts, put your tray-tables in the upright position and prepare for liftoff. See you at $400.

(Source: Tip Ranks)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.