Growth and inflation in Italy are set to decline in Q4 which makes this bounce ripe for a short (or to sell your long position).

Shares in the Italian stock market have rallied 8% in the past several weeks.

Fading Italy (EWI)

Roughly 6.5 months ago, I penned an article titled "Adding Italy To The Short Side" in which I publicly disclosed a short position in shares of the Italian stock market through iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF (EWI). This short position was initiated on March 1st and has gained over 6.4% (total return) as shares of the Italian stock market have been on the decline.

In the middle of August, this short position was up nearly 14% before shares of EWI turned around and started a multi-week bounce. Starting on August 15th, shares of EWI have rebounded over 8% which makes this a good time to re-evaluate the short thesis and make a decision as to whether it is a good time to fade the bounce and short shares of EWI again or determine if conditions have changed and exit the position.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF Total Return Since March 1st, 2018:

To be clear, I have remained in this position since March and the decision would be to increase the short allocation to EWI or exit the position. (Exact asset allocation is only disclosed to subscribers of EPB Macro Research. Click here for the complete asset allocation).

I had reduced the short position size prior to this bounce due to an anticipated inflationary rise in Italy and Europe more broadly in Q3 and the potential for stock market rebounds with inflationary conditions.

With inflation set to roll over in Q4 for Italy and Europe as a whole, conditions are less favorable for the Italian stock market and for shares of EWI.

I will revisit and update the original thesis that led to this short call and conclude whether or not it may be a good time to fade the bounce in shares of EWI.

Short Italy?

As I wrote in the last article on Italy, back in March, I am a firm believer in the theory of debt deflation and thus, those countries who are highly indebted are more vulnerable to deflationary shocks during periods of growth decelerations.

To be very clear, high debt levels are not a reason to short a country or a stock market in isolation but high levels of indebtedness make growth decelerations, recessions and political turmoil much worse. Picking spots to short highly indebted countries have proven profitable over time.

When looking at the major developed countries of the world, Italy ranks near the top in terms of government indebtedness. Italy's debt currently sits at 132% of Gross Domestic Product, or total output for the country.

Government Debt to GDP:

Italy clearly has a debt problem and the ideal solution would be to reduce spending and lower the county's indebtedness, allowing for more economic prosperity. The problem Italy finds itself in is the heavy reliance on government spending to fuel the economy. Italy ranks second among developed countries for government spending as a % of GDP.

Government Spending as a % of GDP:

Italy has a debt problem and needs to reduce spending. The government spending is currently 50% of GDP and a reduction in expenditures would massive slow GDP growth in Italy. The country is very reliant on government spending and needs to reduce expenditures.

Italy has two choices. They can continue to increase government expenditures and increase their indebtedness, risking default or a banking crisis, or they can reduce government spending which would massively hurt GDP growth in the short run given the % of the economy tied to the government.

Either path has massive drawbacks and the rise of political instability in Italy is not a surprise given the two very distinct options the country faces. The political turmoil in Italy is a result of an overindebted economy and is also made worse by a situation of relative over-indebtedness.

Italy has very clear structural problems, outlined above, which makes the case for a short thesis have a potentially explosive profit potential if timed properly with a period of decelerating growth.

Even countries with a lot of debt can have positive returns during periods of global growth. If you can properly identify a period of slowing domestic/global growth, those countries that are highly indebted tend to have to most chaos, most political unrest, and worst performance of financial assets.

Let's take a look at some shorter term trends in Italy.

Short-Term Growth/Inflation Trends In Italy

To start, given that we are shorting ETF EWI, it is important to understand what constitutes the ETF we are shorting.

The EWI ETF is comprised heavily of Italian banks which are in horrible condition.

The top 10 holdings contain three financial institutions with a combined weighting of 25%.

EWI Top Holdings:

Moving beyond the top 10 holding shows that EWI has a 32% weighting in financials. A country that is overindebted, with a potential banking crisis that has 32% of the stock market in financials is unstable, to say the least, and can amplify any potential stock market declines that result from a debt deflation scenario.

EWI Sector Breakdown:

We don't have to dig too deep to see the deceleration in growth already underway in Italy as GDP growth has already come down for three consecutive quarters.

Italy GDP Annual Growth Rate Decelerating:

Countries with high levels of debt perform materially worse when inflation is decelerating which is why shares of EWI have staged a rally in recent weeks as inflation had a short-term pop.

As the chart of inflation in Italy below shows, the rate of inflation is set to dramatically slow in Italy through Q2 of 2019 which will pressure shares of EWI greatly as the debt fears will reemerge.

We know inflation will slow simply due to the base effect. As a reminder, the base effect is the distortion in a monthly inflation figure that results from abnormally high or low levels of inflation in the year-ago month.

In the chart below, the black line represents the current rate of inflation in Italy (1.60%) and the grey bars represent the comparative period of how great the impact will be from the base effect. When the grey bars are lower, inflation tends to accelerate and when the grey bars rise, inflation falls as the base effect statistically pushes inflation lower.



Moving into 2019 and through Q2, the base effect will have the most dramatic impact on inflation in Italy in many years, likely pushing inflation towards the zero level over the next 12 months.

A period of a growth deceleration plus inflation deceleration is the worst environment for equities and the best environment to fade every short-lived equity market bounce.

Italy Inflation Rate Set To Dramatically Slow:

Will The Growth Deceleration Continue?

Given that we know growth has already started to decelerate in Italy, we have to assess if the deceleration will continue since GDP is a backward-looking indicator. We know inflation is going to decelerate due to the base effect but we must look at more current and leading growth indicators.

Italy Manufacturing PMI:

The manufacturing PMI in Italy is in free fall and hovering on the 50 line which is the benchmark for an expanding or contracting economy. Is it possible that not only will growth in Italy be slowing for the entirety of 2018, but the growth rate may also slip into negative territory in several months should the trend continue.

Lastly, the industrial production index has slipped into negative territory for Italy on a year over year basis.

Italy Industrial Production Index:

Summary

Growth in Italy is decelerating quite dramatically and negative based on some indicators. The bounce in the shares of EWI are clearly not due to a bounce in growth but rather a short-lived tick higher in inflation and a global "risk-on" environment.

Once inflation rolls over in Italy, which it will in Q4 and much more aggressively in 2019, the problems that plague an over-indebted economy will emerge. It was only a few short months ago that Italian debt was a global problem with fears of contagion. All it took was a few months of inflation to wipe that fear completely away.

Due to the fact that inflation will soon start to decelerate again and that growth (never bounced) will continue to trend lower and perhaps into negative territory, with only a week to go until Q4, it is time to start shorting the bounces in the Italian stock market more aggressively.

Quick Note:

