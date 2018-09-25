Micron: Not Enough

The company forecast spending $1.5 billion on stock buybacks this quarter, which is immaterial to the market cap and cash flows.

Past cycles suggest investors should be patient on this stock with a revenue trough at least a year out.

Along with FQ4 earnings, Micron (MU) provided something for most contrary views on the stock. The company continued to produce substantial profits and growth that would normally support a higher stock price, while the memory and data storage company also guided down for forward results that reinforces the cyclical nature of the business. The key remains what Micron does with its precious cash resources, if the stock is exceptionally cheap. And so far, the company isn't doing enough.

Turn Worse Before Getting Better

From the moment that Micron hit 90% revenue growth in FQ3'17, the market knew this day would come. Despite a slowdown in the growth rate, the real hit comes from the company guiding potentially far below analyst estimates. A great growth story can quickly turn ugly in a cyclical sector.

In this case, Micron reported a quarter with 37.5% revenue growth and guided to potentially a $500 million revenue miss in FQ1. The guidance of $7.9 billion to $8.3 billion missed the consensus of $8.4 billion. At the mid-point, Micron guided to $300 million below estimates. Maybe more importantly, the guidance has revenue growth slumping to only 16%.

Analysts already were forecasting growth declining in FY20 and FY21. So the period from now through the next two fiscal years that won't end until August 2021 is expected to be ugly.

The problem though was best summed up by Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney:

Memory downturns usually last for several quarters and can see an acceleration in price declines, as customers delay procurement to wait for lower prices when possible, causing a snowballing effect that can lead to downturns to be worse than initially anticipated by investors.

The reason that patience matters is that Micron hasn't even entered the period of revenue declines. The market actually still expects revenue growth this next fiscal year. In not a huge surprise, the stock didn't bottom out until the growth rate hit a trough in the last cycle in early 2016.

Following similar trends, the FY19 or FY20 results will see the brunt of the unexpected customer delays that snowball the revenue declines. What's expected as manageable declines in the next year or so could turn into a meaningful decline. Micron could easily go from now only 2% growth this fiscal year to a sudden decent decline.

The point to the story is that Micron is still quarters away from even turning to negative revenues and the cycle probably won't trough until FY20.

Buybacks To The Rescue?

My basis of my investment thesis was that the company knew exactly what it was doing by dragging out the starting point of a $10 billion stock buyback program announced last May. The company repaid debt and bought convertible debt and focused investors on targeting 50% of free cash flow for stock buybacks. Clearly, a sharp decline in cash flow by FY20 could significantly squeeze the buyback program that naturally would provide the most utility at the trough.

The management team seemed to change their tune on the earnings call and media interviews. The buyback could amount to 19% of the outstanding shares at the current $52 billion market cap, so what Micron does will have a huge influence on the stock.

The company ended FY18 with a net cash balance of $2.8 billion supporting my previous case. Micron had plenty of cash in the quarter to start an aggressive stock repurchase plan, but no logical reason exists to begin the buyback into a massive revenue guide down.

If done appropriately, Micron can substantially change the course of FY21 EPS estimates that already have received a boost. Nobody doubts the need of memory and storage products long term so the end result is that the next cycle will likely see the recent EPS peak in the $11 range as the baseline. Imagine reaching FY18 income levels with ~20% less shares outstanding. The next cycle baseline EPS would jump from $11.00 to $13.75 from just the share reductions alone.

The question though is whether these EPS targets hold up in a downturn for memory prices.

The problem is that those numbers are likely heading lower. The danger is for Micron or an investor to buy shares into the weakness. No reason to rush as cyclical trends take time to play out.

Per the CEO Sanjay Mehrotra on the earnings call:

Against this backdrop, we certainly view our stock as being undervalued at current prices and are aggressively implementing our stock buyback program. We will continue to maintain a healthy balance sheet and use strong free cash flow to support our $10 billion buyback and assess opportunities to accelerate the timeline for its completion.

Later in the call, CFO Dave Zinsner made the following more specific statement on buybacks:

I’m pleased to report that our buyback has been in effect since the beginning of September, and for the fiscal first quarter, we are committed to spend at least $1.5 billion in programmatic repurchases, with an additional amount allocated for opportunistic repurchases. Beyond the first fiscal quarter, we expect to be active buyers of our stock by repurchasing Micron shares regularly. We are committed to deploying at least 50% of our ongoing free cash flow toward our $10 billion buyback program.

The move is a good sign that Micron is committed to moving aggressively on buybacks. The problem, though, is that DRAM prices only appear headed down from here. DRAM accounts for the bulk of revenues and profits at Micron.

Right as the profits are going to be squeezed, the company is aggressively expanding capex. The intent to spend up to $2.3 billion in additional capex this fiscal year is a big hit to free cash flows and likely a big problem with moving beyond spending 50% of free cash flows on buybacks.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the history of stock buybacks suggests companies that find a stock exceptionally cheap actually make stock buybacks. Companies that don't talk about stock buyback programs and spend the money elsewhere such as debt repurchases and capex.

The historical cycle from Micron involves the stock not bottoming until revenues trough which could be over a year from now. Investors should wait for the memory giant to make a stronger signal regarding the cycle bottom and this probably won't occur until several quarters of buybacks that amount to 10% of market cap or up to $5 billion worth of stock repurchases. Patience is warranted.

