Winds Of Change On Cannabis Strongly Favor GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) has been kind to its long-term investors. Taking some profits recently has been a natural course of action for early investors. It remains a good stock to buy and hold, however. This is partly for short-term reasons but more especially so in the long term. There are 3 good reasons for this.

Pending Re-Scheduling by DEA

Following the approval by the FDA of "epidiolex" for two childhood epilepsy conditions, re-scheduling by the DEA is imminent. Presently, cannabis is absurdly a Schedule 1 drug. This puts it on a par with cocaine, ecstasy, and other dangerous addictive drugs. It also presumes it has "no accepted medical use". The FDA approval shows this is patently untrue.

A recent report by Morgan Stanley was very confident that cannabis will be re-scheduled as a Schedule 4 drug. This states that a drug has a "low potential for abuse and low risk of dependence". The stock price has already risen based on this, but it is likely to rise further when the news becomes official.

Re-scheduling would allow for far more studies to be conducted in the USA using cannabis and for more common acceptance. This would benefit the undoubted market leader in such research, GW Pharma. Other companies such as Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Zynerba Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:ZYNE) could also benefit. The company best positioned for approvals and for pipelines will benefit the most, and that is GW Pharma. With first starter advantage, it may be difficult for such companies to wean users off "epidiolex" if it is working effectively.

In addition, the company has strong cash reserves to continue its marketing and new product research. These were detailed in an article in June. Up-to-date details based on Q3 results of cash reserves and other financial details can be read here.

Strong Long-Term Pipeline

What is not often appreciated is the way that cannabinoids in cannabis are directly related to endocannabinoids in humans. These endocannabinoids control our neurotransmissions. That is why medical marijuana has such strong promise. It should be emphasised though that there is still more promise than actual results. Drug testing is a lengthy and complex business.

Too many analysts are set on calculating the dollar value of "epidiolex" for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome. However, this is the tip of the iceberg. The current market cap of the company at US$4.9 billion is probably about right if one takes into account only the potential of "epidiolex" for these two conditions.

The company has stated that it expects annual cost for the drug to be US$32,500. This is in line with other current treatment options. How much patients will actually have to pay depends on their status and is subject to conflicting opinions. Some have calculated that the cost to a patient on Medicaid would only be US$10 per month. To a patient on a private insurance plan, the cost might be US$200 per month.

My article in July laid out some of the possible dollar values for the drug, which I will not repeat in detail here. Use of the drug for off-label indications apart from Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome would greatly increase revenue. It is difficult to predict how much this might apply.

It should also be noted that much of the analyst calculations have been based primarily on the North American revenue potential. It has not taken fully into account the potential in Europe. There the EMA (European Medicines Agency) has been following a similar approval process to that of the FDA. The company expects an EMA decision on the drug for Lennox-Gastau and Dravet's in Q1 2019. Already they are putting in place a full marketing operation there.

Some estimates also do not seem to have taken fully into account the long-term value. The orphan designation gives exclusivity for 7 years and the patent protection is up to 2035.

Some of the company's pipeline is illustrated below:

Some of the short-term developments expected by the company are illustrated below:

One can see there is a busy time ahead for the company. The stock price will certainly fluctuate based on the news flows from these developments.

The pipeline is targeted at a variety of conditions. These include other childhood epilepsies, adult epilepsy, cancer pain, autism, schizophrenia, multiple sclerosis, and various cancers. Interestingly, UK researchers have separate focus on epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and cancer.

In the oncology field, there is particular promise for glioblastoma. This is the most common aggressively malignant brain tumour condition. On average, patients with the condition die within 15 months of diagnosis. The CBD:THC drug from GW Pharma for this has been officially trialling since February 2017 and has received orphan status from both the FDA and the EMA.

Research papers released so far show that there has been a median survival rate of over 662 days amongst patients trialling CBD:THC against 369 days for those on a placebo. 83% of patients using CBD:THC survive after 1 year compared to 44% on the placebo.

At the Q3 analyst call, chief medical officer Dr. Volker Knappertz emphasised progress on "epidiolex" for tuberous sclerosis (now in phase 3 with FDA) and for Rett syndrome.

As for 'Sativex", already approved in 25 countries for multiple sclerosis, he expected further discussions this year with the FDA. He added:

We see Sativex as a product that has the potential for multiple indications, yielding significant market opportunities."

Secular Bullish Trend for Cannabis

The practical failure of the "war on drugs" and events such as the pending legalisation of cannabis in Canada are part of a worldwide secular trend. This is in favour of acceptance of cannabis both recreationally and medically. A rising tide may float all boats but has sent some into a ridiculous price spiral. Tilray Inc. (TLRY) is the obvious one to single out, but there are plenty more. GW Pharma's stock price has risen somewhat on the back of this. In their case, a moderate rise seems justifiable.

The FDA had made it clear it will not look unfavourably on cannabinoid-based drugs, according to GW Pharma CEO Justin Gover at the recent analyst call. The negative attitude of the U.S. government may change in the near future. This is especially so bearing in mind the likely departure, or defenestration, of Attorney General Sessions. He has been an implacable foe within the government of all things cannabis. 29 states in the USA have legalised medical marijuana and more will certainly follow.

In the U.K., there have been highly publicised incidents of the beneficial use of cannabis oil for childhood epilepsy. I have written about this previously. Consumers have found that cannabis CBD oil (that is without the psychoactive THC component) has been very efficacious for children suffering from Dravet syndrome. This looks set to provide a favourable landscape in the U.K. for "epidiolex" if and when the EMA approves it in Q1 2019. Already such treatments are legal in several European countries.

There is a complex relationship between approval of medical marijuana and GW Pharma's path of approving cannabinoid drugs. In some cases, medical marijuana can be seen as a direct competitor to GW Pharma's products. However, a general acceptance of the medical properties of cannabis is more favourable than not to a company which is producing properly tested and medically trusted drugs.

Recent moves in the U.K. suggest that cannabis itself will only be allowed in specific cases. Government approval, in general, is more likely to be given to companies manufacturing drugs from cannabis compounds. There is the added problem that many unregulated cannabis oils are impure and may contain large quantities of THC. This should strongly favour GW Pharma in the U.K. market for "epidiolex" and "sativex" (already approved there). Justin Gover has predicted that "epidiolex" will be available on Britain's NHS sometime in 2019.

Conclusion

It has taken GW Pharma 20 years of research to come out with an FDA approved drug. The development of cannabinoid-based drugs is a lengthy and expensive process. The pipeline shows the potentially numerous medical conditions they might treat. It is not something that competitors can ratchet up in the short run.

GW Pharma now has products to sell. It has a very promising pipeline (though nothing is certain with drug testing and approvals). It is now operating in an atmosphere that is far more favourable to cannabis, both in the USA and worldwide.

Investors may be wise to have taken some profit based on the ups and downs of the business. A core holding in the company though remains a sound long-term bet.

