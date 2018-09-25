It's Time For Investors To Take President Trump Seriously On Trade

From an investor's perspective, whether you agree with the approach or not is irrelevant.

Wall Street is now starting to come to terms with the notion that the rules of global trade and commerce are being rewritten.

His comments came one day after the latest round of tariffs on China went into effect.

On Tuesday, a day after tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese goods took effect, Donald Trump addressed the U.N. General Assembly and suffice to say his position on trade is unchanged.

Predictably, the President criticized China's trade practices and suggested Beijing is undermining the World Trade Organization.

"The world trade system is in dire need of change", Trump said, before accusing the Chinese of "violating every principle on which the WTO is based". China, Trump continued, "engages is dumping, forced technology transfer and the theft of intellectual property."

He went on to warn that the U.S. "will no longer tolerate abuse" and, in an effort to drive the point home, insisted that "China's market distortions and the way they deal cannot be tolerated."

Although I'm not entirely sure why, I always feel compelled to add the following disclaimer when I quote the President: I am not making an assessment above about the relative merits of Trump's position. Those are direct quotes from his speech. In other words, that's just what he said, nothing more and nothing less.

Again, this comes a day after the new tariffs officially took effect. Hours before Trump's speech, trade czar Peter Navarro confirmed to Fox News that any retaliation from Beijing will be met with more tariffs from Washington. Presumably, that was an allusion to the President's threat to impose duties on another $267 billion in Chinese goods. If that happens, the U.S. will be taxing everything China exports to America (see bottom pane in the chart below).

(Bloomberg)

Navarro sounded cautiously optimistic on the prospects of reaching an agreement with Canada, telling Fox that "small things are holding up a big deal".

Later, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had the following to offer while speaking at an event in New York:

Canada is not making concessions in areas where we think are essential. It would be unfair to all of the people who have been involved [to not] go ahead with Mexico.

That is of course a reference to the bilateral deal the Trump administration struck with Mexico late last month to much fanfare. To be clear, it's likely that a deal with Mexico, however beneficial for both sides, would be met with only a lukewarm reception on Capitol Hill if Canada is not involved.

The reason I wanted to recount the latest developments on the trade front for readers here is because there's a growing sense among analysts that this isn't going away. For all the efforts to extrapolate from the headlines something about Trump's decision calculus, it looks increasingly like the President is intent on doing just what he said he was going to do: Namely, rewrite the rules of global trade and commerce.

Take it from someone ((me)) who spends his days reading voluminous amounts of Wall Street macro research: Nobody was fully prepared for this. At every juncture, analysts attempted to fit the latest escalations into a framework that revolved around political calculations ahead of the midterms or else around the idea that the administration cares more about the stock market than it does about actually upending the prevailing world order when it comes to trade.

Bottom line: It's starting to feel like everyone was wrong.

Perhaps the best evidence to support the contention that the President is serious came late last week when Bloomberg reported that the administration had not put in place a process whereby U.S. corporations could apply for waivers and exemptions. Consider this, from an article out last Thursday:

The Trump administration hasn’t put a process in place for companies to get exemptions from 10 percent tariffs it’s imposing on $200 billion of Chinese goods, unlike earlier rounds of the duties, four people familiar with the matter said. The U.S has justified its decision by saying that it’s giving companies more than three months to transition their supply chains away from China before it raises tariffs to 25 percent in January, according to one of the people.

That may change, but even if it does, the fact that there wasn't a process in place for exemptions prior to the implementation of the tariffs is a clear indication that the President is prepared to compel U.S. companies to start reworking their supply chains.

Readers will invariably have their own opinions on whether that would ultimately be a good or a bad thing, but what's not up for debate is the fact that it is not easy to find and contract with reliable new suppliers in the short space of three months. Supply chain management is an entire field of study in business schools and the idea that enormous, multinational corporations can simply snap their fingers and cut China out of the equation is obviously far-fetched, even if you think it's inherently desirable.

Make no mistake, this is going to affect some of the companies whose stock you own assuming you have a portfolio full of blue chips.

It is now more likely than not that more tariffs are in the cards on top of what went into effect on Monday. For their part, Goldman has raised their subjective odds of the administration taxing the entirety of Chinese imports by 2019 to 60%. Consider the following color and accompanying visual from a note out over the weekend:

As shown in Exhibit 2, the Trump Administration has followed through with its previous informal proposals to raise tariffs following Chinese retaliation. After China imposed retaliatory tariffs on $34bn in imports on July 6, the US responded four days later by formally proposing tariffs on $200bn, which President Trump had informally proposed less than a month before. When the US imposes 10% tariffs on about $200bn in imports on September 24, we expect China to follow through with announced retaliatory tariffs at the same time, and we think the Trump Administration will likely respond – as it in did July – soon after by formally proposing tariffs on all remaining imports from China ($267bn).

On the bright side, the Trump administration did strike a new trade deal with South Korea this week (although the details leave one to question what the point was considering it resembles the previous deal), a development that, when considered in the context of the bilateral agreement with Mexico, potentially points to a light at the end of the tunnel for deals that don't involve China.

Still, it's not possible to completely rule out a scenario that sees things escalate to the point where the total amount of goods subject to tariffs approaches the $900 billion dashed line in the following visual from Goldman:

(Goldman)

Indeed, I've argued for months over on my site that the administration actually views the trade tensions with China as a political boon, not a liability. Last Wednesday, BofAML's Ethan Harris penned a quick note that reinforced that characterization. To wit, from the note:

The number one “key call” in global economics has been that trade wars would escalate until there are clear signs of pain on both sides. What has been less clear is exactly what those pain thresholds are. In our view, the pivot away from Europe to China and the escalation into the US midterms tell us a lot about what motivates the Trump Administration. We think the Trump Administration views this “trade war” as politically positive and reinforces the case for a long battle. Recall that President Trump was elected on a platform of anti-globalization. Additionally, there is popular support for trade actions against China as the American public has a broad-based negative view of trade relations with China.

For its part, Beijing has taken a series of steps to "prove" China is serious about opening up. Last week, for instance, Premier Li Keqiang tipped a move to slash tariffs on most of the country's trade partners. Bloomberg later fleshed the story out, noting that the cuts could go into effect as early as October.

But do note that while that sounds conciliatory, it's actually tantamount to an escalation vis-a-vis the U.S. Here's BofAML, from a separate note dated September 21:

China’s proposed cuts to import taxes send a mixed message for the trade war with the US. On a positive note, they add to the incentive for the US to cut a deal: if the tit-for-tat tariffs are removed, the US would now face a lower tariff rate on exports to China than it would have previously. Broad-based import tariff cuts also provide a face-saving way for China to give in to US pressure. China can argue: “we are only doing what we would have done anyway and we are not giving special treatment to the US”. On a negative note, China’s tariff cuts are part of a broader effort to inoculate the economy from the trade war. Specifically, lower tariffs on other imports would partially offset the negative effect of the tariffs on $113bn of US goods that have been imposed this year.

Meanwhile, America's European allies on Tuesday announced the formation of a special purpose vehicle specifically designed to allow for the circumvention of U.S. sanctions on transactions with Iran. It goes without saying that has the potential to inflame tensions between Washington and Brussels and could well prompt the Trump administration to adopt a more recalcitrant stance when it comes to the highly contentious issue of auto tariffs (the 232 probe).

All of the above points to, at best, a splintered international trade regime.

Again, there are arguments to be made that the Trump administration's approach is the "right" one. Personally, I don't think it is, but this is one area where the President does have some good points. For instance, consider the following excerpts from an interview Goldman conducted with with Jennifer Hillman, a former member of the WTO’s Appellate Body who also served as a commissioner at the United States International Trade Commission and as general counsel at the Office of the United States Trade Representative:

Allison Nathan: Are the WTO and other trade frameworks sufficient to address what the Trump Administration sees as unfairness in trade with China? Jennifer Hillman: No. I may disagree with an awful lot of the President’s tactics, but on this point, he is correct. In part, I think nobody anticipated the pace, depth, and breadth of China’s growth and, more importantly, its market structure. When China joined the WTO, it agreed to do many things that other members thought were putting it on the path to becoming much more of a market economy. That obviously has not happened. In 2014, 136 of the 1,000 largest companies in the world were Chinese; 70 of those 136 were completely state-owned. And state ownership has meant production well beyond market demand. In steel, for example, China added almost 60mn metric tons of production capacity every year for more than a decade, at one point reaching a capacity of 1.2bn metric tons. US steel production at its peak in 1973 was 137mn metric tons; last year, it was 87mn. In a normal economy, many of China’s steel companies would have gone bankrupt.

I highlight those passages not only to provide some insight from someone with experience in these matters, but also to point out that contrary to popular belief, Wall Street and other experts are by no means determined to suggest that the administration's stance on trade with China is entirely without merit.

The issue, though, is that if you're an investor trying to make sense of all this, it makes little difference who's "right" and who's "wrong." So far, U.S. stocks (SPY) have held up well in the face of the trade escalations even as global equities have tanked. Part of that resilience is down to robust earnings, part of it is due to buybacks and part is due to robust economic data in the U.S. (see chart below on that latter point):

(BofAML)

That said, if this keeps headed in the direction it's headed, it will affect corporate bottom lines and guidance.

One thing that's important to emphasize is that it's entirely possible for U.S. stocks to rise anyway. Heaven knows nothing has been capable of derailing the U.S. equity rally yet, so I suppose stocks could theoretically keep going up even if earnings growth decelerates and management teams start slashing guidance to account for the impact of the trade frictions.

But I think even the bullish among you would agree that's not an entirely safe bet, especially considering the fact that the effects of the tax cuts and fiscal stimulus will by definition begin to wane starting at around the same time the new rate (25%) on the $200 billion in Chinese goods which were taxed at 10% from Monday goes into effect. That would also coincide with when Goldman (and others) anticipate tariffs on the rest of what China exports to the U.S. will be implemented.

When it comes to the U.S. corporate sector's resilience to trade tensions, consider the following from Barclays, who notes that while this year was fine, next year could be a different story:

The markets’ muted reaction was expected given strong earnings growth in the first half of the year and, as we had pointed out in July, the impact of US-China trade tariffs is only ~3.0% of 2018E EPS for S&P 500 companies on an aggregate level. While the potential impact on 2018E earnings appears insignificant given our projected annual CY2018E EPS growth of ~23.3%, they represent a meaningful drag to lower 2019Q1 and 2019Q2 annual growth rates of 8.3% and 6.2% respectively, if trade tensions continue to escalate into 2019.

Also bear in mind that none of the above even begins to address the potential knock-on effect of a sharp deceleration in the Chinese economy. The problem with trying to estimate the potential domino effect is that it's not possible to predict what a string of poor economic data out of Beijing would entail for market sentiment. You can try, but what you can't game out is a scenario in which, for instance, China decides to devalue the yuan (CYB) further to boost exports. For what it's worth, here's Goldman's effort to put some numbers on this:

Our simulations imply that there are moderate spillovers from China into DM economies, but larger effects in EMs. A 1 percentage point slowdown in China reduces US GDP by 0.1-0.2pp after one year, in line with the DM-wide average, and ex-China EM GDP by 0.4pp. The global impact of a China slowdown is around 0.2pp, of which one third is the mechanical effect of China itself, and the remainder due to knock-on effects elsewhere.

The upshot to all of this is that investors would do well to consider what analysts have, until now anyway, been reluctant to come to terms with: The idea that when this President says he intends to rewrite the rules of global trade and commerce, he means just that.

We can all argue until the cows come home about whether that's a desirable approach from a normative perspective, but the bottom line from a market point of view is that sooner or later, this is bound to boomerang back to U.S. corporate bottom lines and guidance, especially once the impact of the stimulus wears off.

Whether that catalyzes a steep decline in those companies' shares is another matter, but again, to the extent you take into account profits when deciding which companies to hitch your financial wagon to, this is going to be impossible to ignore past a certain point.

For now, I'll just leave you with Peter Navarro's assessment of the potential for equity market volatility, as communicated to CNBC on Monday:

That’s the beauty of the Trump trade strategy. Sometimes it creates a little volatility on the stock markets because the president takes, rightly, strong trade positions.

