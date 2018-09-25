Spirit Airlines: An Aggressive Play That I Would Rather Avoid

In the low-cost space, I continue to favor Southwest Airlines, and find SAVE the least likely name to make its way into my portfolio.

In the airline industry, I believe each of the seven publicly-traded, U.S.-based stocks has something unique to offer to shareholders with different risk profiles and appetites. While Southwest Airlines (LUV) seems to appeal the most to conservative investors who may want to play the airline sector as cautiously as possible, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) appears to occupy the last spot on the opposite end of the spectrum.

In my view, the company represents the "gloves-off" approach to investing in the airline industry. For starters, Spirit is incredibly lean compared to the rest of the industry, which may qualify it as the only true ultra-low cost player in the country. The company's CASM (cost per available seat mile) ex-fuel reached a ten-quarter low of only $5.17 in 2Q18, having dropped the most YOY among all airlines off an already low base of $5.83 in 2Q17.

Tight cost management, however, has not necessarily translated into superior margins. PRASM (passenger revenue per ASM) is by far the lowest in the industry, at $8.79, and declining the fastest in the sector. For reference, Spirit's per-unit revenue is a whole dollar lower than United Airlines' (UAL) per-unit cost. As I have mentioned in the past, recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests that airfares have remained under pressure lately, with low-cost players bearing the brunt of the pricing softness. Spirit seems to be suffering the most in this regard.

To make matters worse, Spirit has been struggling to improve load factor (83.7% in 2Q18, 160 bps lower YOY), even over easy 2017 comps and despite the more aggressive and consumer-friendly pricing strategy. The company's expectations of higher ancillary revenues may help to offset some of the pricing and occupancy headwinds, particularly as full-fare airlines have chosen to raise their own baggage fees. But in general, I do not believe the capacity utilization trend illustrated in the graph below to bode very well for this ultra-low cost carrier.

If tight margins and a race to the bottom (both on the revenue and cost sides) were not enough, Spirit also is the most leveraged airline in the low-cost space. Its net debt position of $964 million last quarter, three and a half times higher YOY, represented 21% of the company's total assets. Although the airline has the youngest aircraft fleet in the country and no pension liabilities to worry about, the aggressive growth profile (its fleet of owned and leased planes has been increasing 18% YOY, the fastest pace in the industry by far) is likely to continue to drain Spirit's cash reserves for several quarters to come, in my opinion.

My thoughts on the stock

Spirit could be considered by some the future of the U.S. airline industry, one that appears to be ever more price sensitive. But to play competitively in this tight margin space, Spirit has been giving up quite a bit of pricing power and, absent a solid cash flow machine (it has generated negative FCF in eight of the past ten quarters), loading up on debt to support its growth strategy. Considering how risky and volatile the airline industry is, with competitive pressures and unstable fuel prices constantly putting earnings at risk, I believe investing in the space via the most aggressive player in the sector is too bold of a move - at least for my more risk-averse taste.

A small gamble here could be more reasonable if the stock's price reflected the much riskier profile of the company. However, trading at a current-year earnings multiple of 13.8x that's significantly higher than last year's 10.5x and JetBlue's (JBLU) 13.0x, I don't see shares as a bargain at current levels. For these reasons, SAVE is perhaps the least attractive airline stock, in my opinion, and the least likely to find its way into my portfolio.

