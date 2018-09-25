EnSync, Inc. (ESNC) CEO Brad Hansen on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EnSync, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ESNC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call September 25, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Thank you, Brian. Good afternoon, and welcome to the EnSync Energy Systems' quarterly conference call. On the call with me today are Brad Hansen, CEO of EnSync Energy Systems; and Bill Dallapiazza, Chief Financial Officer.

The EnSync Energy Systems' press release and 10-K containing the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results and commentary was sent out earlier this afternoon, and may also be found on the company's Web site at www.ensync.com.

Please take note of the Safe Harbor paragraph that appears at the end of the press release covering the company's financial results, and that any forward-looking statements that we make only apply as of the date made, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including those described in our annual report on Form 10-K, and should not be unduly relied upon.

Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revise to any forward-looking statements.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Brad Hansen, CEO of EnSync Energy Systems.

Thank you, Joe, and good afternoon. I'll begin the call today with commentary on our fiscal year 2018. 2018 was a year where we heavily concentrated on improving the financial performance and operational predictability of our power purchase agreement business model, as evidenced by our large increase in generated gross margin dollars. We also commissioned our newly developed DER SuperModules for commercial and industrial energy systems at multiple sites, and completed development, certification, and introduction of the new EnSync Home Energy System for the residential market. We did all this while reducing R&D spending compared to the prior year. We put a leaner, more efficient foundation in place to drive top line revenue growth in FY 2019.

I'll discuss progress on our commercial systems business, and them some of the major changes and trends taking place in the U.S. energy market that will result in the residential energy systems segment being a phenomenal growth opportunity for us over the next 10 to 15 years. Entry into the Illinois solar market is also a major initiative for the company, as we discussed on the last call, and I'll provide an update on the state program as well as our readiness to participate in the community solar segment there. Next, Bill will cover our Q4 2018 and fiscal 2018 financial results and accomplishments, after which I'll provide a more detailed commentary on what we are doing in the residential energy systems market, our market entry focus, and what you can expect for business performance.

At this time last year, we just completed the sale of our initial group of PPAs sold in our first year of operating the new business model, all of these being in Hawaii. Because the solar-plus-energy storage business model was new to us and to the entire U.S. market, we had significant learning curve related issues. We also had significant new product expenses in the period that were charged to these projects. We finished the year-ago period at negative $1 million of gross margin. We focused very hard since then on getting the right execution model in place to run this business at a gross profit that's between 20% and 30%. And in FY 2018, we generated greater than $3 million more gross margin dollars than FY 2017 on about the same amount of Hawaii-based commercial systems revenue.

Our DER SuperModule was also a key contributor to this, providing the lowest cost per function available for a high-performance solar-plus-storage DER. The improved performance in execution is a credit to the entire team, and is a great foundation to build on moving forward. Of the approximately 35 sites we have contracted since we made a move to focusing on commercial energy systems, we've put more than 20 of these sites into full production, and we have about a half-a-dozen more sites under construction, the majority utilizing the PPA model.

Our most recent success was announced today. We signed a PPA to construct a third installation with Hawaii Pacific University, this time at their Ocean Institute facility. We said at the beginning of fiscal year 2018 that we would drive to expand beyond our Hawaii commercial systems foundation in the year. We are pleased with the progress we made in California on our CAL FIRE project sale and construction, and we have recently received an order for a DER SuperModule that will ship to a customer in Ohio in the near future. Early in the year, we commissioned a system in Colorado, and there's also ongoing progress with Schneider Electric. We are working on several non-Hawaii commercial systems projects at this time, and we are confident that the next success, after Ohio, is coming soon.

In addition to diversifying our geographical presence for our commercial systems business, we had a goal of opening new market segments for our systems and services. In Q3, we announced that we would enter the Illinois market and participate in their renewables energy initiative. We are specifically targeting the community solar portion of their program, where up to 4 megawatt-size installations can be constructed, and anyone in the utility service territory of that installation can subscribe to the electricity generated. In the spring, we began search for suitable land parcels near a three-phase connection point in Northern Illinois where we could install our PV systems. We are pleased to report that we now have six parcels of land under option contract that will support a total of at least 12 megawatts of PV.

We are working to lock up about another half-dozen parcels before the end of the year, targeting at least enough land to support 25 to 30 megawatts of projects over the next 18 months. Illinois is an energy choice state, and we have partners that have thousands of customers that will be able to subscribe to our projects, and we will sell these installations as PPAs once they are sufficiently subscribed. The sales value at the time of project build-out for each megawatt installed will be worth a little over $2 million in revenue. So the option contracts we already have in hand would support about $25 million upon project sale. If the program office stays on schedule and we execute well, we should begin to see Illinois sales contribution next summer.

Once underway, the Illinois revenue run rate should be at least equivalent to that of commercial energy systems in Hawaii. In January, projects will be able to be submitted to the Illinois program office for evaluation and approval. We have a lot of work to do between now and then, but we are off to a good start.

Let's move to the residential energy systems market, and the major changes taking place that are so exciting and disrupting to the traditional utility model. We've talked before about the drivers of solar and energy storage systems, cheaper solar modules, cheaper lithium ion batteries, and changing utility rate structures. Within the residential segment, there's a fourth and perhaps most important driver that's hard to quantify, the desire for self-consumption and energy independence by the consumer.

Over the last few quarters, the growth in residential energy storage system installations has surprised even the truest of true believers of consumer self generation. It's highly likely that the U.S. residential energy systems market will surpass the commercial systems market in size as we exit 2019. This is an amazing fact, because residential rate structures today outside of Hawaii still make adding storage to your PV system more expensive compared to PV only. But according to Energy Sage, about 75% of people that want to install solar on their homes are also highly interested in adding energy storage.

So, what's driving this? Consumer behavior can be a wonderful thing and residential energy consumers are craving more control over their energy. In California, for example, installing storage lengthens the payback for your PV system, but you still save money versus the grid electricity rate and it doesn't lengthen the payback by all that much. Consumers know that the next round of adverse rate changes are likely right around the corner, and they like the idea of resiliency and independence from the utility. So, they want the storage.

It's the same independence phenomenon that's driving cord cutting with cable providers and the success of Uber and Lyft, and it will cause the growth in residential energy systems to be spectacular. The market will be worth tens of billions of dollars over the next 20 years, our estimation is that Hawaii alone is a half-billion dollar market for multi-family residential properties over the next three to five years.

California regulations now require new multi-family properties to have zero net energy beginning 2020. This coupled with the consumer behavior trends will supercharge that market for residential systems. In July, ILSR published a study claiming that by 2022 energy will be cheaper from solar-plus-storage compared to utility electricity for more than 40% of residential rate customers in 31 of the states in the country compared to about a dozen states today. Let me repeat that. By 2022, energy will be cheaper from solar-plus-storage compared to utility electricity for more than 40% of residential rate customers in 31 of the states of the country. Think about the implications of that for market growth and residential self generation.

Our timing is close to perfect to capitalize on this opportunity. Later in the call, I'll discuss why our EnSync Home Energy System is so ideal for self generation and how our intellectual property protected True Peer-to-Peer energy exchange removes major barriers to installing solar generation on multi-family properties. Since we announced our Keahumoa Place contract, the first peer-to-peer installation of its kind in the United States, it's become clear that we're onto something extraordinary with this technology.

In summary, in the last year we made key penetrations in the commercial systems business in California, Colorado and now Ohio, we're working to add locations in the northeast and Texas into the fold. We're taking the right actions to enter the Illinois community solar market and finally, our EnSync Home Energy System product will at least triple our total available market size relative to a year ago. We're making an aggressive push into the residential market opportunity in all aspects of our company. The window is wide open given our strong product differentiation and core delivery and channel support by many of the big name competitors. I'll talk more about our advantages and strategy for this product and market and our goal is to become the home energy system company over the next few years.

Thank you, Brad, and I would like to add my welcome to those on the call. Today, I will go through an overview of the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2018.

For the fourth quarter, we recorded total revenue of $1.7 million, compared to $3.1 million in each of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 and third quarter of fiscal 2018. Revenue in the current quarter was negatively impacted by the delay in the planned sale of our CAL FIRE project from June to July and construction related delays and two additional PPA projects resulting in a substantial shift in revenue to the first half of fiscal 2019. The CAL FIRE project is our first large project sale in the state of California.

Revenue during the fourth quarter was largely derived from nine PPA contracts we have under construction in Hawaii compared to four and 10 PPA contracts in the year ago period in third quarter respectively. Our total revenue for fiscal 2018 was $11.9 million compared to $12.5 million for fiscal 2017. In fiscal 2018, we had 13 PPA contracts contribute to revenues compared to 11 PPA contracts in the prior year.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter excluding the impact of inventory assessments from our legacy flow battery business was 21.9% compared to 3.8% in the year ago period and 27.2% in the third quarter. The year-over-year improvement in gross margin is attributable to the continued efficiencies in the procurement, construction and sale process. Gross margin on a year-to-date basis excluding these same inventory adjustments was 22.8% compared to .7% in the year ago period. The company continues to expect gross margins on future PPA sales to be in the range of 15% to 25%.

Advanced engineering and development costs were $1 million during the fourth quarter compared to $1.3 million in the year ago period and $1.2 million in the third quarter. Advanced engineering and development costs were $4.4 million in fiscal 2018 compared to $4.8 million in fiscal 2017. These decreases from the year-ago periods were largely driven by the lining down of the development Phase for the EnSync Home Energy System.

SG&A expenses totaled $2.7 million during the fourth quarter compared to $2.8 million in the year ago period and $2.5 million in the third quarter. SG&A expenses totaled $10.3 million in the fiscal 2018 compared to $11.1 million in fiscal 2017. This decrease from the year ago period was largely driven by a reduction in stock based compensation.

Total advanced engineering and development costs plus SG&A expenses excluding stock based compensation was $3.3 million during the fourth quarter compared to $3.5 million in each of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 and third quarter of fiscal 2018. The company intends to reduce our spread below these levels in fiscal 2019. Total advanced engineering and development costs plus SG&A expenses excluding stock based compensation was $13.6 million in fiscal 2018 compared to $13.8 million in fiscal 2017.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for fiscal 2018 was a negative $13.3 million or $0.24 per basic and diluted share compared to a negative $17.7 million or $0.30 per basic and diluted share for fiscal 2017, excluding the $13.3 million gain recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 related to the termination of the SPI supply agreement.

Estimated backlog for PPA projects, components and system as of the date of this call is $16.4 million. We remain confident our current pipeline, in particular our residential pipeline will provide the fuel that will help us achieve our long-term goals. On a quarterly basis, our near-term goal is to grow project signings from the single-digits a quarter to double-digits. While quarter-to-quarter fluctuations in contract signings and interim revenues should be expected due to the average selling price of our projects, overall lumpy nature of our business and the typical quarterly puts and takes, contract signings is and will be one of the benchmarks that we use internally to measure our near-term progress.

In terms of our balance sheet, our cash and cash equivalence at June 30th, 2018 was million, compared to $5.3 million at March 31, 2018. We used cash in operating activities of $2.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared to a usage of cash of $2.6 million in the year-ago period, and $2.2 million in the third quarter. As you can see, we continue to make progress in reducing our quarterly cash usage rate, and expect to continue that theme in fiscal 2019.

On September 5, 2018, we completed a draw down of the maximum shares currently available to us under our shelf registration, and NYSC rules. The share offering amounted to 11.3 million shares, a price of $0.26 per share, and equated to 20% of our pre-offering shares outstanding. We received net proceeds of $2.7 million after deducting customary expenses. We are excited to bring in these additional long-term capital partners with this deal.

We continue to evaluate financing options in the future as we grow and shift our business to a residential-centric model. We continue to gain traction with our operational execution in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, and believe that current cash and cash equivalents together with the aforementioned financing cash flows from existing and future projects in our backlog and pipeline and potential financing available to us in the future will provide sufficient cash for at least the next five quarters.

Thanks, Bill. In May, we announced our EnSync Home Energy System in addition to the completion of certification testing to all relevant UL, IEEE, Hawaii, and California specifications. There are many advantages for our system. First is safety and reliability. We decided from the beginning that the lithium ion batteries we use must be LFP or Lithium Ion Phosphate chemistry.

Our lithium ion batteries are not created equal and LFP has the best inherent thermal resiliency for a mass produced commercial lithium ion battery technology. Heat is the enemy of battery performance and safety, and its best dealt with by starting with the appropriate chemistry, especially since it will be on the side of the consumer's house.

Our power electronics product utilizes state-of-the-art silicon carbide MOSFET technology. This technology is just now appearing in high-performance commercial power electronics applications replacing traditional silicon-based devices. Silicon carbide has almost three times the thermal conductivity of silicon devices, and power switching applications is far more reliable and efficient. Just as with batteries, heat is the enemy of power electronics. It impacts performance, reliability, and life time. There are residential energy storage system products today, including from major names in the market that literally utilize 15 to 20 year old power electronics technology. Think about how much your consumer products like cell phones or gaming consoles have advanced in the last 15 to 20 years. So, our system is engineered right from the start, and safety and reliability came first.

Next, we developed a product with more power at 9 kilowatt AC power; the vast majority of homeowners don't need to isolate critical loads to the energy storage for their residents. With our system, they can have everything run that they're accustomed to with no inconvenience. Our residential system utilizes our proven matrix technology with high modularity and flexibility. The PV developer can utilize the five available DC inputs for any combination of PV and energy storage that they want. There is no other product on the market with this kind of capability that cost-effectively customizes a solution to the exact needs of each resident.

The EnSync Home Energy product also integrates with the utility grid network and can access vital Internet-based information like weather forecast data, for example, through our DER Flex Internet of Energy platform. So, your system could make automated decisions based upon whether it will be a cloudy or sunny morning. Our DER Flex is an app-based interface that will also integrate with the Google Home and Amazon Alexa platforms to take advantage of their ability to access and manage key load sources in the home such as air conditioning.

Our system has one more vital capability for saving money, home water heater load management. The home water heater is the largest load source for many homes. It can be 4 kilowatts or more, for example. It goes on and off without any control other than the temperate set point on the dial, and the hot water demand signal once it hit set point. We are partnered with SkyCentrics Inc, a leader in building load management, Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence to enable a homeowner to significantly reduce their energy consumption during peak load periods. Our DER Flex can communicate with advanced electric water heaters that integrate the SkyCentrics' device to control in real-time the management of the water heater load, or set a certain water heater charging profile.

With more and more utilities moving to tiered rate structures, and in the future time of day rates, it's very advantageous to move the charging of the water heater to lower rate or low periods such as before anyone in the home wakes up. Or you can charge it with your PV or battery electricity instead of from the grid or trickle charge it, so there is no sudden load strikes. So, we are not just managing the generation and storage of electricity for the home system, but also optimizing the load in the home to maximum homeowner's savings and comfort. In essence, we are working both sides of the homeowner energy equation.

This brings us to the final major differentiator for our system, True Peer-to-Peer energy exchange on a DC-Link. In May, we announced the signing of our first PPA utilizing the True Peer-to-Peer and DC-Link technology at Keahumoa Place in Hawaii. The property is a new affordable housing development with approximately 300 units. About 200 of the units are one and two bedroom with very low loads due to the energy efficiency of the construction. As designed, the development will likely qualify for lead status upon completion.

Most people who are familiar with solar understand there is a typically large mismatch between peak load of the home and peak solar panel generation from the sun. It's a bit counterintuitive, but the more energy efficient the residents, the harder it is to resolve the supply versus demand mismatches, and to optimize the solar to match the load. Something like a refrigerator motor turning on, or the water heater example, can pull in a large rush of more expensive electricity from the utility that can't be supplied by the solar. From a practical standpoint, especially in an area where net metering phase outs are taking place, a multi unit property complex with highly efficient or low load units won't economically pencil out for a large population of the units if you are trying to optimize them individually. Storage systems can help close the supply and demand mismatch, but are very costly for a low -- but low based load unit, and the economics often won't be supported.

Another major problem exist when these properties are rental units with vacancy rates in the 10% to 15% range, meaning, any solar generation on that vacant unit exports everything to the grid with no load to get a credit against. Storage cannot mitigate this problem because the battery will fill up before the first day is finished. Our IP protected True Peer-to-Peer energy exchange technology connects a population of individual units behind their respected utility meters and do an energy network on a physical DC-Link, so that any over generation for an individual unit goes out to the DC-Link, and through our matrix technology finds any available load within the network of residences. In essence, all of the supply versus demand optimization issues for the individual units is aggregated across all the units in the network. Revenue from DC metering in each unit can be utilized, so the electricity in and out of the link is known for each unit in the network, and performance can be monitored and bill is generated by our DER Flex Internet of Energy platform.

To very low load units, you maybe able to serve the entire load just off the electricity from the DC-Link without the need for any PV or storage on that unit. Even major economic disruptions like vacancy rates can be compensated for in a straightforward fashion when aggregated across a larger population of units in the network.

Right now with the Solar Power International Tradeshow in Anaheim, we have two separate residential energy systems, each with its own PV input. The two systems are connected by a DC-Link and are actively running in peer-to-peer mode sharing electricity across the link. Our True Peer-to-Peer capability was also recently featured in the September 17 Forbes titled How Can Utility Survive in the World of Blockchain, Renewables, and Consumer Choice? You can find the link to that news article on our news portion of our Web site. You can envision a time in the future where neighbors or networked homes in the neighborhood can buy and sell electricity with real-time pricing all utilizing our system.

Keahumoa Place is now under construction, and we plan to sell this project within the next two quarters. At present, our Holu Energy team in Hawaii is qualifying more opportunities that will go into our residential project pipeline. We had a goal for the fiscal year of having at least 15 million of signed deals in place for multi-family residential properties at the end of June, 2019. We are already at close to $3 million of backlog and working a near-term pipeline that stands at about 6,000 residential units worth in excess of $100 million in Hawaii alone. When using our PPA model in Hawaii on multi-family properties, you should expect the value to be from about $1 million at the low-end to around $10 million or even more on the high-end at the time of the sales, with the average likely being around $4 million. So, our average project size is going up significantly.

Besides our own developed opportunities like Keahumoa Place, we are also focused on signing up developer channels, especially in Hawaii, California, and the Arizona markets. We will ship 20 channel partner qualification systems to selected developers primarily in these states, so that they can see for themselves why they should join with us as a partner. These qualification systems are scheduled to ship at the end of December. As I said, the feedback from many of the developers we have spoken to is that their existing partners are unreliable with respect to meeting delivery commitments. So, execution will be a key focus for us. For the next 12 months, our primary target will be driving to a dominant position in the Hawaii market for multi-family properties.

Revenue will begin within the next three to four months, and accelerate from there. Starting next summer, we expect to receive our first orders from channel partners, and that business will then begin to grow. The residential energy storage system market is forecasted to surpass $1 billion a year in the U.S. by 2020, on its way to more than $4 billion a year by 2023. We aim to grab a significant share of that opportunity by providing more value and functionality than any other home energy system. Doing so will create financing needs and drive business model adjustments that we're in the process of working through.

We are currently engaged in discussions with multiple financial lending institutions and potential financing partners regarding funding of the growth opportunity, including working capital. We are doing stress checks on our supply chain ramp capability and also looking to improve our in-house logistics and supplier management functions since we will need to use Menomonee Falls and potentially other locations for consolidation, kitting, and shipping for thousands of systems per year in the future. This is a truly great time for EnSync, and we're extremely excited about the residential energy systems market, our EnSync Home Energy System, and the Keahumoa Place PPA as our initial deployment of commercialized True Peer-to-Peer DC-Link technology. As I said earlier, we believe we have the product, commitment, and value to become the home energy systems company.

In summary, we're extremely happy with our performance in FY 2018, especially in operational execution and market expansion. It's a very exciting time to be involved with EnSync. We appreciate you calling in today, and I'm happy to now take your questions. Operator?

Hi, Brad. Hi, Bill.

Hi, Eric.

Hello.

Hello. Maybe just starting with Illinois, and appreciate given some of the color around that and the revenue opportunity, but just wondering what the capital outlay might be for EnSync? I know you mentioned that you are looking at finding lending partners, but just on those first six plots of land and then maybe just some discussion of the hurdles necessary for the additional plots of land that you have identified?

Brad Hansen

Yes. So I think from a land standpoint where we are at now, Eric, as we have option agreements in place, they don't cost a lot to get put in place I think there for a couple of years. And we've got -- the ones that we've got signed now are nominally for two megawatt installations. You can build now up to four megawatt underneath the program. So we are -- some of the plots we are looking at now are larger in size. We probably have legal documents out to half-a-dozen additional landowners. So I think we are going to be in good shape to close enough land options to supply us for the next 18 months.

From an execution standpoint, there is a lot that you have to do to get ready. We have a cross-functional team that's working on that. You have to have profiles in place with the program for the EPCs that you're going to work with; you have to be registered to do business there. A lot of hoops to jump through to participate that are more labor-intensive than capital-intensive. When we go to actually build the systems, we are using our PPA model, at least a derivative of it. I think we feel pretty confident that we'll be able to sell those PPAs when they get subscribed to a certain level that they may not have to be fully subscribed before we can sell them because we've got some partners with a lot of customers to fill the subscriptions. We may need to get some working capital in Illinois, and we've already had those discussions, and I think there's a number of options that we have should we have to use some advance working capital before we can sell the projects. It is a derivative of our PPA model, but it's a bit different.

Eric Stine

And just to be clear, I mean, so these programs you would potentially bid into these programs in early '19, and then that is when you would look at potentially financing some of those or selling those once they reach a certain level of subscriptions?

Brad Hansen

Yes to both of them.

Eric Stine

Okay. Okay, and maybe just turning to the home energy system, you mentioned the $6 million in backlog which you secured in a pretty short amount of time, just curious, can you give any color into maybe how many customers there, characterize who those might be? I mean, are they developers, and then maybe which markets those are focused on?

Brad Hansen

That's Hawaii for multi-unit family property PPA model. So -- and I think that's where you can expect our initial traction. We think the Hawaii market has about 19,000 total units that are targets for multi-family residential that are property-managed units, and that's really the -- that's where we want to go grab the business quickly because nobody else can really perform like we can on those types of installations. So I think you can expect at least for the next -- or for this fiscal year, that's where we're going to focus in Hawaii, but as I said in starting the end of December, we'll be shipping out qual [ph] units for developers in Hawaii, as well as California, and Arizona, and probably a couple of other states, but I think those are the three target entry states where we like the market the most.

So, we have some early projects we are working on in California that are longer-term Greenfield type of properties. California is going to be a phenomenal market because they [indiscernible] the zero net energy by 2020, but the implications of that and putting solar on everybody's roof, no matter their load, they're pretty significant. I mean somebody could lose a lot of money doing that, and our solution really fixes that problem. I mean, it's just right up our alley to put those units in a DC-Link. So we've had discussions with a few properties in California, and we'll continue to work there as well, but I think nearest-term you'll see results in Hawaii.

Eric Stine

Okay. And maybe last one for me, just for Bill. Any way you can quantify the amount of business that slipped into fiscal year '19 and maybe if there's a percentage of that amount that's already been completed?

Bill Dallapiazza

The expectation is roughly between $1 million and $1.5 million is expected to slip into the first-half of fiscal 2019, of which some of it we'll capture in Q1 of this year as well.

Eric Stine

Okay, thank you.

Brad Hansen

Yes, just a little more color on that, Eric. We had one project, specifically CAL FIRE that essentially moved by about a week-and-a-half and it happened to be across quarters, and then there were a couple of different sites in Hawaii with permit-related issues. They've gone a little bit slower recently there. We're still in good shape balancing our working capital, so it's not an issue we're placing POs without anything coming in, but it is -- they are dragging out a bit. I don't know if it was because of the weather was bad for a couple of weeks or what's going on, but they're starting to get them done, but they had about a month or so where it was kind of slow going getting the permits done there, so we think they'll get passed then in short order.

Amit Dayal

Brad Hansen

Amit Dayal

Bill Dallapiazza

Amit Dayal

Brad Hansen

And then residential is the big, I think, big story that's going to layer over the top of that this year. And then Illinois will come in next summer on top of that.

Amit Dayal

Brad Hansen

Amit Dayal

Brad Hansen

Amit Dayal

Brad Hansen

Amit Dayal

Brad Hansen

Julian Levy

Brad Hansen

Julian Levy

Brad Hansen

Julian Levy

Brad Hansen

Julian Levy

Brad Hansen

Julian Levy

Brad Hansen

Amit Dayal

Brad Hansen

Amit Dayal

Brad Hansen

Brad Hansen

Thank you, Brian, and thank you to everyone participating on the call today. The market environment for our products and services continues to be positive driven by shifting of energy production mix from carbon-emitting sources to renewable sources, and by increasingly favorable economics for solar energy, energy storage, combined solar-plus-storage systems and the trend towards self generation we're very pleased with our progress in the fiscal year as we added new regions, products and market segments into our business. The inflection point for self generation has been reached and we're approaching the tipping point where the floodgates of opportunity truly opened especially in the residential energy systems segment. We continue to do our part to innovate, disrupt and accelerate this change. We look forward to speaking with you again after the current quarter. Thank you again for your support and interest in EnSync Energy Systems.

