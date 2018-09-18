NAHB Housing Market Index: 'Builder Confidence Remains Firm In September'

By Jill Mislinski

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Housing Market Index (HMI) is a gauge of builder opinion on the relative level of current and future single-family home sales. It is a diffusion index, which means that a reading above 50 indicates a favorable outlook on home sales, while below 50 indicates a negative outlook.

The latest reading of 67, unchanged from last month's number, came in above the Investing.com forecast of 66.

Here is the opening of this morning's monthly update:

Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes remained unchanged at a solid 67 reading in September on the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI).



"Despite rising affordability concerns, builders continue to report firm demand for housing, especially as millennials and other newcomers enter the market," said NAHB chairman Randy Noel." [link]

Here is the historical series, which dates from 1985.

The HMI correlates fairly closely with broad measures of consumer confidence. Here is a pair of overlays with the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (through the previous month) and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index.

