The Motley Fool 100 ETF: Continued Outperformance For Passive Investors

No dividends from this fund, it internalizes them all into the NAV.

Investment Thesis

The Motley Fool 100 ETF (TMFC) is outperforming its ETF peers and passive investors looking for a solid option for continued growth should consider adding TMFC.

The Fund's Background

TMFC was created this year as an investable version of the Motley Fool's Fool 100 index. This index has a simple motto

We’d rather own high-quality businesses than low-quality businesses.

Basically, the index will remove any stock that the Motley Fool's family of analysts places a sell rating on.

Source: Fool 100 Index

The Fool 100 index - which is the underpinning of TMFC - is specially weighted towards technology and consumer discretionary stocks. Essentially, the goal of the Fool 100 is to focus on only highly stable and valuable stocks and avoiding the duds within the S&P 500 or other similar indexes. The Fool 100 is reconstituted quarterly, meaning if a stock receives a sell rating from a single person at Motley Fool, the longest that stock will remain in the index and thus this ETF is 3 months. The coming change rotates out some well-known names and rotates in others. This change will occur on September 28.

Additions to the index as a result of the reconstitution are Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), ServiceNow (NOW), Match Group (MTCH), and Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR). Deletions from the index as a result of the reconstitution are Costar Group (CSGP), Expedia (EXPE), Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO), and XPO Logistics (XPO)

The Fool 100 index determines "quality" based on their family of analysts evaluating stocks. Within this group are value, growth and dividend-focused analysts.

The recent performance of the group being brought into the Fool 100

AMGN data by YCharts

The recent performance of the group being removed from the Fool 100

EXPE data by YCharts

During the last quarter we can see that the group being brought in has seen positive trending performance, while the group being removed has seen one-quarter declines. This means that TMFC will hope to capture any further uptrend while avoiding any continued downfall of the others. Any reason that causes a Motley Fool Analyst to give a stock a "sell" rating will instantly cause the security to be removed from the Fool 100 index.

Meaning the included stocks would be expected to have a solid balance sheet and quarterly performance to ensure they are continued to be considered solid buys.

Performance

TMFC has performed exceptionally well value-wise. Investors need to note that TMFC has yet to issue a dividend - the fund is able to do so since internal holdings issue dividends, but these dividends are currently internalized to increase the ETF's NAV.

Stacked up against the S&P 500, TMFC has continued its trend of dominance which was beginning when we reviewed the TMFC shortly after it was started.

TMFC data by YCharts

TMFC's methodology has led it to just under a 7% gain versus the S&P 500 since its inception. But this outperformance is not restricted to this index alone.

TMFC data by YCharts

TMFC is also outperforming two highly popular ETFs - Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Performance wise - TMFC is living up to its goal. Owning high-quality stocks leads to outperformance by shedding needless diversity of low-quality stocks.

Risks

TMFC is exposed heavily to technology stocks - which rapidly increase in price but also can decline rapidly. Thankfully this ETF resets its holding quarterly to maintain its closeness to its index; however, this 3-month possible delay could cause a major pain.

On the diversity front, TMFC is invested in 100 stocks vs. the wider diversity of the S&P 500 or other ETFs. This limited exposure has the potential to hurt investors if a number of their stocks fall rapidly since it has 1/5th of the diversity. However, this small spread means the gains of any individual stock play a stronger role.

Investor Takeaway

TMFC is a solid passive investment choice for investors looking for capital gain and not income from dividends. TMFC is rapidly developing a history of outperformance versus the S&P 500.

This would be a perfect option for a passive investor looking to beat broader market ETFs, or another route to diversify their ETF holdings. Due to TMFC's outsized focus on technology and consumer discretionary stocks, it would be an excellent choice for an ETF-minded investor to expand their exposure to those sectors and have their exposure meticulously reviewed by a family of stock analysts that currently have outperformed comparative investment choices.

