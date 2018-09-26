American Airlines Tries Hard, But Is It Enough?

Given the bloated cost structure and heaviest net debt load in the industry, I think shares are currently valued low for a good reason.

But despite the efforts, I continue to see it as perhaps the most fragile and least enticing investment vehicle within its Big 3 peer group.

American Airlines has arguably done the best it could in the past few quarters to deliver decent financial results.

I have recently praised Fort Worth-based American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) for having delivered better-than-expected results in 2Q18, despite the odds -- i.e. "perhaps the most challenging quarter for the American team since 2013", according to the management team. The company has displayed decent operational diligence, keeping personnel costs under check amid a rising wage environment to drive earnings that, since the American-US Airways merger, has beaten Street estimates in each of the past 15 quarters.



(Image Credit: World of Airlines blog)

That's where most of my appreciation for the company ends, however. Despite the efforts, I continue to see American Airlines as perhaps the most fragile and least enticing investment vehicle within its "Big 3" peer group that also includes Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), my favorite major airline stock, and United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL).

Driving the bulk of my caution towards American Airlines is the company's still below-average operational performance. In 2Q18, despite the efforts to contain costs, American Airlines still produced the highest CASM (cost per available seat mile) ex-fuel in the entire U.S. airline industry at $10.83 cents. Alongside Delta, American was the only airline unable to keep the YOY CASM increase below 2% in the most recent quarter.

Not helping to offset cost pressures was PRASM (passenger revenue per ASM) of $14.64 cents in 2Q18 that, while higher than that of United, has been the slowest-growing of the major U.S. airlines. As a result, I calculate American Airlines' per unit margin of $3.81 cents/ASM to have been the second lowest in the sector last quarter, beating only ultra-low cost Spirit Airlines' (NASDAQ:SAVE) number by a very narrow margin and largely matching Alaska Air's (NYSE:ALK) number.

See graph below.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports)

Given the above, it makes sense to me that American Airlines' path forward will probably include capacity trimming in the second half of 2018, further cost containment and capex savings to fight the higher cost structure. That said, it seems to be the major airline most likely to play defense in the next few quarters, which I think is advisable given the circumstances, and the least likely to push for growth precisely when the healthy macroeconomic environment appears to be the most favorable for air travel operators.

This scenario of slow growth expectations, coupled with American's heavy net debt load (it is by far the most leveraged U.S. airline, both in absolute terms and as a percentage of total assets, at 37%), would ordinarily point at discounted stock valuations. This is in fact the case, as AAL trades at the lowest current-year earnings multiple among all publicly-traded, U.S.-based carriers (see graph below).

AAL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Although American Airlines looks like a better deal now than it did about a year ago, when shares traded at an earnings multiple of about 10x that was even higher than United Continental's, I continue to believe that the stock is cheap for a good reason. Despite now owning a young aircraft fleet that is unlikely to consume much of American Airlines' cash reserves going forward, I prefer to stay away from the company's more bloated cost structure.

Among major airlines, I would not necessarily make a bearish argument against American Airlines, but see Delta Air Lines as a better value proposition.

Note from the author: I have just concluded a study on the U.S. airline sector, and shared my findings first - along with my working Excel file containing all the details - with my Storm-Resistant Growth group. To access all the premium material and dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join the Storm-Resistant Growth community. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and participate in the discussions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.