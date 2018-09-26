Gold Fields: Positive Short-Term Momentum, Long-Term Challenges

A momentum play above $2.65 may develop given the right catalysts, but more evidence of positive fundamental changes is necessary for sustainable longer-term upside.

They have recovered a bit together with their peers, but fundamental challenges at South Deep as well as other concerns continue to put pressure on Gold Fields.

Back in August, Gold Fields' (GFI) shares took a deep dive after the company announced restructuring measures at its South Deep mine in South Africa. Gold prices have stabilized around $1200 per ounce, and many gold miners' shares, including Gold Fields', have already had some upside. However, there’s still a big gap to fill for Gold Fields' shares as the company’s stock lost a lot of ground on South Deep news:

Such situations are interesting for both investors and traders since a company’s stock may quickly return to “pre-bad news” levels if the right catalysts present themselves. However, do such catalysts exist?

Currently, Gold Fields operates 7 mines and 2 main projects, as well as it has a 50% interest in Asanko’s (NYSEMKT:AKG) 90% interest in the Asanko Gold Mine (Ghana). The mines are Cerro Corona (Peru), Tarkwa (Ghana), Damang (Ghana), St. Ives (Australia), Agnew (Australia), Granny Smith (Australia) and South Deep (South Africa). The two main projects are Salares Norte in Chile and Gruyere in Australia (a 50-50 joint venture with Gold Road Resources).

This year, the company targets production of 2.08 million – 2.10 million ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $990-1010 per ounce. At the end of the second quarter, the company had about $500 million of cash on the balance sheet, $430 million of current debt and roughly $1.5 billion of long-term debt. Now that the scene is set, let’s look at what negative developments took Gold Fields' shares to their current levels.

South Deep

The South Deep mine has always been a problem for Gold Fields. Put simply, the mine is a disaster. Gold Fields sank billions into the project, but it still fails to show any positive results. Just in the past five years, the mine lost 4 billion South African rand ($279 million at current exchange rate). The company made a decision to restructure the mine, eliminating jobs and trying to figure out how to mine profitably.

The reasons for the mine's underperformance as stated by the company are startling: 1) rising operating and overhead costs; 2) consistent failure to meet mining and production targets; 3) challenging geotechnical and ground conditions requiring extensive support; 4) extensive infrastructure and support services required to underpin mining activities, which continue to operate sub-optimally; 5) poor equipment reliability and productivity; 6) excessive staffing for the current production rate; 7) poor labor productivity.

It looks like South Deep has collected all the possible problems. The recent earnings call was revealing: I have never heard a company discussing how unqualified the workers are and what the company is trying to do with this during a call with analysts.

Not surprisingly, the market is very worried. Currently, the company is making a new detailed mine plan. The key risk here is that Gold Fields will sink millions of dollars into this failed operation and achieve no results, just like it has done for years before.

Also, laying off workers in South Africa is always difficult. In its statement, the company mentioned the following: “Although this restructuring was mostly voluntary in nature (Gold Fields tried a voluntary retrenchment program to lower the headcount before opting for a full restructuring – author), it nonetheless had a significant negative impact on morale and consequently productivity and output during H1 2018.” Under normal conditions, layoffs (and therefore, a threat to lose a job) make people more concentrated on their work as they fight to remain in the game. Something is deeply wrong with the workforce at South Deep, and this only adds to market concerns.

Ghana

Exposure to Ghana is significant: Tarkwa, Damang and now Asanko. Unfortunately, Ghana is not free from the so-called “fiscal pressures”: the country’s government wants to purchase up to 30% of gold mined in Ghana from all mining companies and the measures to ensure implementation should be finalized by November 1, 2018. As always in such cases, “discussions are ongoing.”

Gruyere

The cost of the project will rise by 18% compared to the initial estimate. The final estimate is A$621 million, or $450 million at current exchange rates. The reason for this is the uptick in mining in Australia which increased costs. A gold miner has to follow suit or lose the workforce.

Conclusion

Despite the many challenges, the company is generating positive cash flow ($236 million for the first half of this year). Currently, it is offset by growth capex but once it’s gone or decreases materially, the results will turn positive. However, it is not clear whether the growth capex spend will end – Gold Fields is looking to extend the life of Cerro Corona through 2040 at a price tag of $240 million. Also, the price tag for South Deep is not yet known.

Gold Fields' shares are trading near their lows and I’d expect that they will receive some support from bottom pickers as the company’s operations produce positive cash flow and the balance sheet situation appears normal (assuming successful refinancing of short-term debt). However, the market will continue to discount heavily the situation at South Deep until it sees real progress. The problem is not that the mine may have a value of zero at this point but that it may have a negative value, forcing Gold Fields to put millions in turnaround attempt and then delivering no results. I’d look for a momentum play above $2.65 if the gold price is cooperative and other miners enjoy the influx of speculative money, but for sustainable upside, the company must ensure investors that it will not run into a capital spending nightmare at South Deep once again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GFI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.