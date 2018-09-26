Tesla's Stock Is A Battleground - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/25/18)

Service Corporation has room to go higher.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, September 25.

Bullish Calls

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS): Cramer likes the stock and advised buying it for the long term. His trust owns the stock too.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI): They are back on track after a long time. Cramer thinks it has room to go higher after the run it had this year.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV): Stay in and buy more. Cramer liked what CEO Wahid Nawabi said about the company's prospects in his interview.

Neutral Call

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN): Cramer needs to work more on this stock to find out why it is going down despite being a good domestic play.

Bearish Calls

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): It's a battleground. Stay away.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN): The boat has sailed and it's time to book profits.

