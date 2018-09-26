Tesla's Stock Is A Battleground - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/25/18)

Includes: AMRN, AVAV, GDEN, GS, SCI, TSLA
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Goldman Sachs is a long-term buy.

Service Corporation has room to go higher.

Book profits on Amarin.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, September 25.

Bullish Calls

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS): Cramer likes the stock and advised buying it for the long term. His trust owns the stock too.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI): They are back on track after a long time. Cramer thinks it has room to go higher after the run it had this year.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV): Stay in and buy more. Cramer liked what CEO Wahid Nawabi said about the company's prospects in his interview.

Neutral Call

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN): Cramer needs to work more on this stock to find out why it is going down despite being a good domestic play.

Bearish Calls

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): It's a battleground. Stay away.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN): The boat has sailed and it's time to book profits.

