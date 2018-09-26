Rowan Continues The Contract Award Burst

At that dayrate, Rowan's cash flow from the rig would be minimal, but the sheer volume of new contracts is promising for the industry as a whole.

IHS Markit puts the new contract dayrate for one of these rigs at $60,000, but it may be higher by now.

Well, if we needed any more evidence that the offshore drilling industry has finally begun to recover, we got it on Monday when shallow-water specialist Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) announced that the Rowan Norway was awarded a two-well contract by Turkish Petroleum in the Mediterranean Sea. This comes on the heels of four contracts that were awarded last week and should provide a very strong reason for investors to be optimistic about the industry.

About The Rowan Norway

The Rowan Norway is a 2011-built Keppel FELS N-Class high-specification jack-up rig that is capable of drilling wells up to 35,000 feet deep in up to 400 feet of water. While this is certainly one of the more capable rigs in the world today, it is not as capable as rigs such as Rowan's own Gorilla-class that is capable of operating in up to 450 feet of water.

(Source: Offshore Energy Today)

The Rowan Norway is currently warm-stacked in the United Kingdom, where it has been kept following the conclusion of its previous contract. A warm-stacked rig is one that is inactive and temporarily shut down in order for the drilling contractor to save money but is still being actively maintained so that it can return to productive work on relatively short notice.

About The Contract

The fact that this rig was warm-stacked was likely appealing to Turkish Petroleum, as the company apparently wanted the new contract to start in relatively short order. According to the news reports, the rig is scheduled to commence work on the new contract sometime late in 2018 and last for approximately 100-140 days. As such, we can likely expect the Rowan Norway to be working for the entire first quarter of 2019 and therefore boost Rowan's revenue and cash flow for the entire quarter.

Unfortunately, we do not know how big of an impact it will have on the company's results. This is because, as is the case with many rig contracts since late 2013, neither Rowan nor Turkish Petroleum has disclosed the dayrate. This is a move that is largely intended to avoid influencing the market - as could easily happen when the number of new contract awards is fairly limited.

Fortunately, however, we can hazard a good estimate. As I stated in a recent article, industry consulting and analytics firm IHS Markit puts the current new contract dayrate for a high-specification jack-up rig at approximately $60,000.

(Source: IHS Markit)

There are, of course, two things to note here. The first is that the data that IHS Markit used to construct this chart is explicitly for those rigs in Southeast Asia whereas the Rowan Norway will be working in the Mediterranean Sea. This factor alone should not cause the dayrate to vary significantly from the firm's data. What may cause it to vary, though, is that IHS Markit's data is from July. For some reason, the firm has not been updating its Offshore Rig Day Rate Trends Report as often as it used to. Thus, we could see a higher dayrate on this contract than the $60,000 number provided if the growing demand for rigs has pushed dayrates up somewhat.

If we assume that the dayrate under this contract is somewhere around $60,000, then it is difficult to see how Rowan will be able to generate much in the way of cash flow off of this contract. This is due to the contractor's operating costs on the rig. Back in 2013, Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) stated that it costs approximately $60,000 per day to operate a high-specification jack-up rig. While most drilling contractors, Rowan included, have been actively working to reduce these costs, the Rowan Norway likely still has a cash flow breakeven level that is a significant percentage of that. Thus, the company will likely only realize minimal incremental cash flow from this new contract. However, any new positive cash flow is beneficial, so the contract is still a very good thing for Rowan.

Conclusion

Rowan Companies already had some of the largest shallow-water growth prospects of any offshore drilling contractor due to its partnership with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) in the Persian Gulf. However, it is important that we continue to keep in mind that the company does have potential opportunities elsewhere - as we can clearly see here. While this contract will not likely have a major impact on Rowan's forward cash flows, it does serve as a sign that the offshore drilling industry is improving, which should ultimately prove beneficial for the company.

