Sabre Deserves A Higher Valuation

During 2017, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) experienced several difficulties that raised doubts about the competitive position of the company. The main factors that affected the company, and that led to the fall in the price of its shares last year, were: a compression in margins, a significant reduction in free cash flow, lower growth compared to its competitors, and pressure on the prices by their customers.

These fears have gradually faded during the first half of 2018, as the company begins to show better results in these areas.

These results have partially renewed the confidence of investors and analysts who have reversed the bearish trend, leading to an appreciation in the share price of 25% YTD. Sabre has managed to generate a better free cash flow during 2018 thanks to its cost reduction initiatives, added to the commercial alignment program focused on the cloud, which requires a lower investment in CapEx.

Although the company has not yet managed to improve its operating margins, or reduce the high leverage of its balance sheet, we believe that these difficulties are only transitory.

On the other hand, the space of Global Distribution Systems (GDS) has been dominated by three major players who have monopolized 100% of the market share, so it is almost impossible for new participants to enter. Sabre has managed to maintain a privileged position in this space thanks to the development of several competitive advantages, which have positioned it as the second most important provider over the years.

We see that the competitive position of Sabre is sustainable in the long term, which will give it a growth above the travel and tourism industry in the next 5 years.

Powerful network and efficient scale advantages

The most significant advantages of Sabre is its network advantage, which we consider to be especially valuable. The user network reached by Sabre’s platform is difficult to replicate by new companies. Its GDS contains a large number of providers, both airlines and hotels, which have attracted numerous travel agencies and travel management companies. This extensive network has become the company's greatest asset to date.

This network advantage is strengthened as more participants use the Sabre network, airlines are encouraged to provide more inventory as they see more travel agents use the platform, these in turn, are attracted to the Sabre GDS since it hosts a broad content of global airlines.

In addition to that network effect, Sabre has expanded its business model by offering a Software as a Service (SaaS) to airlines and hotels, in order to further penetrate the IT solutions market and add another point of connection with its current suppliers.

Their airline software offerings include:

SabreSonic : Reservation system that provides managing sales and customer service.

: Reservation system that provides managing sales and customer service. Sabre AirVision : Solution that focus on helping customers to improve their profitability and develop their brand.

: Solution that focus on helping customers to improve their profitability and develop their brand. Sabre AirCentre: A solution for planning and management of airline, airport and customer operations.

These software offerings provide an additional switching cost to the company’s clients, given that contracts signed with suppliers are approximately three to seven years old, with a long sales cycle that persuades current customers to change service, giving Sabre a retention rate above 90%.

Additionally, these SaaS have another quality that makes them even more attractive to users. These platforms are characterized by being easy to integrate into the back-office of travel agents and service providers. This integration allows the delivery of information to be more accurate and easier among the users of the network, improving the reservation and sales process.

In general, both the GDS and the software of Sabre have achieved a wide penetration in the market and a desirable scale of content. We see that the companies that operate in this space enjoy a strong barrier of entry that has prevented new participants from gaining a relevant market share. The replication of a GDS platform such as those of Sabre, Amadeus It Group SA (BME: AMS), or Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE: TVPT) would require to new players a high cost of technology development, at the same time a significant time to achieve it.

Although the competitive position of the company seems to be consolidated, generating sustainable revenues in the long term, in general we see that the GDS industry has reached an advanced level of maturity, giving little space for growth to the participating companies. For Sabre to generate growth in the long term above the industry average, the success of the penetration of new markets such as countries in Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region is imperative.

Remaining risks

However, although Sabre has reported better results this year, and given a better perspective of the worries originated last year, the company still has certain risks that could affect its operations in the coming years.

On one hand, there is the risk of the trend of disintermediation by tourism providers. Technological advances have allowed airlines and hotels to create their own direct booking platforms, allowing them to apply pressure on prices and negotiate agreements that are less favorable for intermediary companies such as Sabre. As a result, the company's gross margins have been slowly deteriorating in the last couple of years, going from levels above 30% to a contracted 26% in the second quarter of 2018.

This situation has raised doubts and concerns about the future of the GDS industry in recent years, however, we believe that these fears are exaggerated given the limited success that providers have had in evading indirect booking channels, which continue to direct a considerable volume through platforms like those of Sabre.

On the other hand, an additional risk comes from the geographical mix of the company's income. Due to the geographic concentration of Sabre, its results are particularly sensitive to the factors that affect North America. Historically, reserve rates in North America have been lower than in Europe, so the company has made great efforts in 2017 to realign its operating structure with the geographical location of the generation of income, incurring in some costs that are expected to generate benefits over time.

Quick valuation

As a result of the penetration of less saturated markets such as Middle East and Asia-Pacific we estimate that Sabre will grow at a rate above the industry, with a rate close to 7% for the next 5 years. We see that the strengths of the business model will maintain the competitive position of the company in the long term. On the other hand, the efforts of commercial alignment and implementations in the cloud have begun to give results in the performance of the company, we estimate that both operating margins and free cash flow will continue to expand modestly in the coming years.

Taking a look at Sabre's valuations, we see that the company's ratios are quite contracted as a result of last year's stock price fall, even after the appreciation in the first half of the year.

Ratios such as PS, EV/EBITDA and P/FCF are below the 3-year average, which suggests that the company is trading at a discount. Additionally, these valuations do not seem to reflect the fact that Sabre maintains an important participation in the GDS space, together with a couple of competitors, so we believe that the market continues to severely discount some of the difficulties mentioned above. In general, we believe that a company like Sabre that maintains an oligopoly in the GDS industry deserves a better valuation than the current one.

