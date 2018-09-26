Kansas City Southern Still Hasn't Arrived

Although the stock is cheaper now than when I wrote about it in January, there's still not enough value here, in my view.

The stock is the second cheapest option available, but a strong argument could be made to suggest that it deserves that distinction.

I think the market remains too optimistic about the prospects for Kansas City Southern. This is remarkable in light of the deteriorating operating ratio from last year to this one.

On January 25 of this year, I published an article on this forum suggesting that Kansas City Southern Railroad (NYSE:KSU) was worth about $100 per share. It was trading at ~$112 at the time. Although the shares got close (hitting ~$103), they never hit my target, and they have climbed about 20% since. In my view, investors would still be wise to avoid this name in favor of CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX), my favorite American based Class 1 railroad. Given that investors have limited capital, and given that exposure to the best of breed company is preferable, I recommend that investors who have only enough capital to invest in one Class 1 railroad eschew Kansas City Southern. I’ll go through my reasoning below.

Financial Snapshot

Since my last article on Kansas City Southern, the company has published two quarterly reports, so I thought I’d take some time to update the financial snapshot. There are a number of noteworthy positive developments. First, revenue is up nicely for the first two quarters of this year relative to the same period a year ago. Net income is up at a slower pace but is still growing. Second, dividends continue to rise with this railroad (along with the others). Third, management continues to treat shareholders well, having reduced the share count by 2.2% in the first six months of 2018 alone. That is an impressive feat and an indication that management acts in the interests of shareholders.

On the other side of the ledger, long-term debt has grown, calling into question the value-creating impact of share buybacks etc. If higher dividends are financed by higher debt levels, is that necessarily a positive development? Next, free cash flow is down in spite of the fact that capital expenditures are also down 6.3% from the same period a year ago. Finally, the operating ratio has deteriorated from the same period a year ago.

The Stock

Finding a decent company run by a management team that is shareholder-friendly, which is continuing to grow its cash flows well, is only half the battle of successful investing, in my view. At least as critical is paying the right price for those ideally growing cash flows. If an investor overpays for the stock of a wonderful business, the probability of making a success of the investment is quite low. For that reason, I need to focus on the stock itself and answer the question, “Does it represent good value?”

I employ a host of tools to help answer that question, two of which I write about in this forum. The first relates to the market’s assumptions embedded in the current stock price. The second involves a simple analysis of price-to-free cash flow.

As regards price-to-free cash flow, the combination of improved free cash and the reduced share count has created a somewhat interesting phenomenon. In spite of the fact that shares have rallied rather well since January, they are actually about 7% less expensive today on a price-to-free cash flow basis than they were at the beginning of the year. I think a picture is worth a thousand words here.

This is the current price-to-free cash flow per share:

This was the price-to-free cash flow per share when I wrote my first article on the railroad back in January:

The other way in which I judge whether or not a stock is expensive by reviewing the market’s assumptions about long-term growth embedded in the stock price. In order to do this, I rely on the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book, Accounting for Value. In this book, Penman describes how an investor can use a fairly standard finance formula and the power of high school algebra to isolate the “g” variable, which reveals what the market must be assuming about future growth. At the moment, the market assumes a long-term growth rate of about 7.5% for this business, which I consider to be fairly optimistic. The market’s current optimism about the shares fills me with some nervousness.

Investing Is a Relativistic Game

The reality is that investors have limited capital. In addition, they have a need to diversify. These two factors suggest that investors who want to dedicate some capital to rails would be wise to purchase only a single Class 1 railroad. With that in mind, I present the following comparison among the six publicly traded Class 1s.

(Source: Various company filings and conference calls)

According to this table, Kansas City Southern is the least expensive public Class 1 rail, (marginally) beating out Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) for that honor. That cheapness is, in some sense, “earned” because the company has one of the worst operating ratios in the industry. Additionally, the trend is not favorable, given that Kansas City Southern has deteriorated and the laggard of the group (Norfolk Southern) has improved massively from last year to this one.

If an investor can only buy stock in one Class 1 rail, it should not be this one, in my estimation.

Conclusion

The nature of investing is such that we’re always on the lookout for that combination of successful business at an inexpensive price. Kansas City Southern is relatively inexpensive, it's operationally problematic. Kansas City Southern is certainly superior to a host of others that the manic crowd is bidding up at the moment, but it isn’t the best combination of price and value, in my view. For that reason, I think investors should avoid the company in favor of CSX.

