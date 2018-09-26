Sirius XM And Pandora Can Take Synergies Quite Far

When a big deal happens there are always those with concern. If we stop and think about it a moment, those that like what already exists have little reason to embrace change when it is first presented. The true value of a move in business is not always realized right away. That will likely be the case with this deal.

From a pure numbers standpoint, one might look at Pandora (P) and express concern. The company has struggled to make money and found itself losing ground to competition like Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). Sirius XM (SIRI) entered the picture about 15 months ago by taking a stake in Pandora. With the help of Sirius XM, Pandora began to expand its horizons with offerings like family plans, on-demand song selection, acquiring a compelling advertising company, and inking deals with cutting-edge players like T-Mobile (TMUS).

Sirius XM and Pandora did a good job laying out the initial groundwork in this deal when the companies jointly offered a conference call. The items mentioned in this call were the more obvious low-hanging fruits. The deep value comes down the road via Liberty Media (LMCB) (LSXMA) (LSXMK), a possible combination with iHeart (IHRT), and Live Nation (LYV). In fact, it is not beyond the realm of possibility to see several more big deals happen prior to a massive deal that could make all of the previous ones look modest. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. We will go over the simple things.

The first and most obvious synergy is that Sirius XM and Pandora can now offer compelling cross-promotion as well as solutions that did not previously exist. The chart below is very simple, yet tells a compelling story.

Chart Source - Sirius XM

As things currently stand, Sirius XM gets offered to 23 million OEM customers a year. These people get to try Sirius XM for free, and at the end of their trial either continue the service as a paying subscriber or churn away to seek audio entertainment elsewhere. Pandora used to be one possible solution to those that churned out, but Spotify, Slacker, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), or terrestrial radio were also solutions. By getting Sirius XM and Pandora under one roof, there is opportunity to convert some of that churn to Pandora's subscriber service or even Pandora's free service. Sirius XM will no longer need to fear total loss when a consumer wants to walk away. In fact, Pandora's ownership of AdsWizz virtually guarantees that Sirius XM can garner at least some revenue no matter where that churned consumer winds up. AdsWizz boasts clients like Spotify and iHeart in its portfolio. Sirius XM can actually make its satellite radio product more valuable because it does not have to undercut itself in the effort to keep the consumer on the top tier service.

From the Pandora side, the opportunity exists to upgrade customers to Sirius XM. Meanwhile, the platforms can cross-promote and offer sampling to each pool of users. Add in deals like what Pandora did with T-Mobile, and the story simply gets better.

There was a point in time when people scratched their heads trying to figure out how Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) would monetize YouTube, Waze, or other products. These days those same people understand very well how Google monetizes things. The key is getting those users in the first place. Sirius XM has that part figured out in spades. Its deep relationship with OEMs puts Sirius XM front and center every day. Now Sirius XM can also put Pandora front and center.

Let's not stop there. The smart speaker market is quickly taking shape. Those that have not found a compelling reason to subscribe to a service now find themselves with very compelling reasons to connect in some manner. Playlists, instant song selection, and the like are no longer simply functions of your cell phone. They are functions useful in every room of your house. Name a song and it is playing... if... you have a subscription to a service. Smart speakers is the next compelling wave of audio entertainment. The companies best positioned to take advantage of that wave are those with offerings that can satisfy the largest pool of people, and do so in a profitable manner.

It is my opinion that the Liberty Media 'family' of players is the most likely enterprise to deliver value across the board in a profitable manner. Liberty Media, Sirius XM, Pandora, Live Nation, and a possible position in iHeart Media make a very compelling story. For those new to the space, I will outline the family tree:

Liberty Media controls about 72% of Sirius XM

Liberty Media has a substantial stake in Live Nation

Liberty Media holds a substantial amount of debt in IHeart

Liberty Media and Sirius XM are attempting to acquire at least a stake in iHeart as it navigates through bankruptcy

Sirius XM will own Pandora

Pandora owns AdsWizz.

It is my opinion that the Sirius XM story is in a very early chapter, and that ultimately this whole 'family' will be under one roof. Savvy analysts and investors grasp the direction that this is likely to go. Those with less experience in the space may be tempted to look at the parts as opposed to the whole. Is Pandora worth $3.5 billion? It is when you consider what Sirius XM can do with it and is even more worth it when you consider the whole Liberty Media family.

Yes, Sirius XM took a dip on the news. That is typical. This moment in time should not be scary. Embrace what is happening and figure out the best way to play it. All of this is complex by design, but understand that some of the most complex things create the best symphonies. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI, LSXMA, LSXMK, TMUS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.