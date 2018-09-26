Facebook: Was It Crazy To Buy It?

I remain an FB bull, despite understanding that the stock could be tossed around a bit in the short term at the whim of the market.

Facebook and I don't get along that well: after I bought shares in November, the stock finally began to endure volatility and move sideways.

Facebook (FB) and I have a love-hate relationship.

I have always admired the company for its ability to (1) develop and deliver a popular, user-friendly product that continued to grow in usage almost linearly for years and (2) manage the business competently, producing impressive financial results as the company continued to gain scale.

But for a long time, I was reluctant about buying shares. I believed the stock was priced too richly as an aggressive growth name (trailing P/E of about 85x when I wrote my "don't expect endless growth" article), whereas I thought that Facebook's reach as a dominant social media tool had to find a plateau at some point - which would likely erode valuation substantially, even if the company remained an earnings-producing machine.

I finally turned bullish on FB and bought shares in November of last year. Unfortunately for me, I almost perfectly timed the stock's all-time peak by coughing up $178/share on my purchase. FB has had an atypically volatile ride since then, bouncing around but trading largely sideways to its current price of $165/share.

Did I make a mistake? Did I wait too long and bought shares of the social media giant too late in the game? Is it time to hop off, unload my shares and capture some tax benefits by realizing my losses?

The fears

2018 has proven to be, so far, a much messier year for Facebook than I expected. Whereas management's forewarned "meaningful" top-line growth deceleration driven in part by lighter ad load appeared to be the only issue that Facebook had to grapple with in 2017, the company now faces many more relevant challenges: from privacy concerns, to mistrust of the information shared on the platforms' feed, to government scrutiny, to rapidly rising costs needed to implement security and "fake news" controls.

Adding to the perfect storm was the Street's (apparently late) realization that the media company's high double-digit, top- and bottom-line growth cannot last forever. The management team is already projecting a revenue growth rate decline by high single-digits in the next couple of quarters, along with operating margins that should reach lower towards the mid-30s in the next several years.

Given the current state of fear and skepticism, it is no wonder that news that I believe to be less than concerning, including the recent departure of Instagram's co-founders (let's be honest, who would have expected two multi-millionaire entrepreneurs to stick around after more than five years of service for their mega-cap acquirers?), can rock the stock in the short term. Many investors seem jumpy and ready to hit the sell button at the first sign of trouble - something that seemed unthinkable only one or two years ago.

The convictions

Given the above, it is no wonder to me that FB has been facing quite a bit of headwinds this year.

But I am a value investor at heart, and my stock purchases are (almost always) made with a long-term horizon of many years in mind. Thinking from a business ownership perspective, and not necessarily from the point of view of a stock trader, I continue to be impressed by Facebook's operational performance and financial position.

To be clear, I believe the picture below (depicting monthly active user metrics over the past few quarters) is likely to look a bit less impressive going forward, as usage growth will probably slow down a bit - particularly in Facebook proper and in the more mature North America geographic segment. But even under this scenario, I remain comfortable that revenues will continue to grow at a healthy pace for years to come and, once cost pressures subside past 2019, stabilized margins will still allow for the generation of massive amounts of income and cash flow.

Helping to support my convictions is worldwide ARPU of $5.97 last quarter that grew 26% YOY. Notice that this metric is independent of how fast Facebook has grown or is able to grow its user base. Instead, it speaks more to the company's ability to "monetize eyeballs." In this regard, I expect Facebook to continue to deliver solid results for a couple of key reasons.

First, let me remind the reader that Facebook does not make money off its social platform users, but instead from marketers who spend ad dollars to promote their products and services. In my view, the Menlo Park-based company is best-in-class when it comes to providing its paying clients with access to a very segmented, highly targeted audience. If anything, I expect Facebook to become a more valuable tool for marketers looking for attractive ROI, particularly as new technologies (AI comes to mind) help Facebook's clients reach their target more effectively.

See below a brief snapshot of Facebook's Ad Manager tool displaying the many demographic, interest and behavior factors that can be currently incorporated into a Facebook advertising campaign.

Second, Facebook is in the very early stages of monetizing its international user base. Compared to the U.S. and Canada, for example, the company currently generates only about one third the ARPU in what is usually considered a mature European market. In the case of Asia-Pacific, per-user revenue is only about one-tenth the levels reached in North America. So in regards to monetization abroad, Facebook is still very much a growth company, even if its stock now seems to trade like a value name (next-year P/E of only 19.8x).

The verdict

It certainly does not feel good to be down 6% on a stock that has historically been a monster at creating shareholder value. It is also easy for an investor in my position to second-guess him or herself and be tempted to call FB a failure following the stock's dismal YTD performance.

But I believe this is the time for FB shareholders with an ownership mindset to focus on what matters most. Despite the short-term headwinds, Facebook is still an impressive earnings generator that continues to dominate the (currently not so hot) social media space. It doesn't hurt that the company sits on a pile of cash (see below) that allows it to (1) fight security, privacy and fake news threats at least as well as any of its tech peers and, when the time is right, (2) deploy its resources in more productive ways, including M&A or an eventual cash return to shareholders.

For the reasons above, I remain a long-term FB bull, despite understanding that the stock could be tossed around a bit in the short term at the whim of the market and its current mood.

