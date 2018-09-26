Sensata Technologies: Secular Growth Play At An Appealing Valuation

In fact, I am buying shares at these levels given the continued growing operations making shares more appealing by the day.

After years of steady growth in sales and earnings, the appeal has improved, with shares trading at similar levels as four years ago.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is a bit of an undercovered stock on the Seeking Alpha platform which has been making some interesting moves. In fact, the last time I wrote an article on the stock was four years ago, after it acquired Schrader Group. That billion-dollar purchase looked appealing to me, yet the overall steep valuation at $50 per share prevented me for being swayed by the growth prospects.

Luckily, I have drawn that conclusion as shares today still trade at $50 per share, leaving zero returns (as the company does not pay dividends) in what has resulted in a great underperformance for investors.

As Sensata is being active on the M&A front again, it is time to update the investment thesis on the company, resulting in much more positive conclusions to be drawn today.

Sensata Has Come A Long Way

Upon closing on the deal with Schrader Group, Sensata stood to add $550 million in annual sales to its business, as the 10 times EBITDA multiple looked relatively attractive for an asset-light business with structural growth prospects. The deal marked a big step in doubling sales from just shy of $2 billion in 2012-2013 to a goal of $4 billion by 2017. The company aimed for this $4 billion goal by combining organic growth with the Schrader deal, and the company also acquired Wabash Technologies and DeltaTech Controls around the time.

Shares traded at $50 in 2014, which valued equity of the business at around 30 times earnings, while M&A action left the balance sheet quite leveraged at 4 times EBITDA, making me a bit cautious. This came despite the focus on long-term growth trends related to improved safety, a cleaner environment and higher energy efficiency solutions in the automotive industry as well as general industrial applications.

At the time, investors were extrapolating the favorable prospects to some extent, as shares rose from $15-20 in 2010 to $50 at the time of the Schrader deal announcement in the summer of 2014.

Solid Execution

Fast forward to 2017 and Sensata has come a long way but failed to a large extent on its $4 billion revenue target. Not having made any deals in 2017, the company grew sales by 4.0% on an organic basis to $3.31 billion.

It reported net earnings of $2.37 per share, as adjusted earnings totalled $3.19 per share, with a sizeable portion of the discrepancy relating to depreciation and amortisation expenses on acquired goodwill and inventory. Furthermore, leverage has come down a big way, as I pegged adjusted EBITDA at roughly $850 million for 2017 - which, combined with a $2.56 billion net debt load, works down to a leverage ratio of exactly 3.0 times.

When the company reported these results in early February, it guided for organic sales growth of 4%, plus or minus a percent, with adjusted earnings seen at $3.65 per share, plus or minus eight cents. Assuming that the adjusted earnings metric is fair, that implies shares trade at just 14 times earnings. While automotive-related suppliers never fetch big multiples, it can be argued that this is not a typical supplier (which, by the way, often show no or negative growth). Even if we use a 75% GAAP/non-GAAP earnings conversion (as was the case in 2017), shares trade exactly at a market multiple.

Despite reporting a solid 6.4% increase in organic sales growth in the first quarter, the company "only" maintained its full-year guidance. In May, Sensata announced the sale of its valves business in a $173 million deal. That price looked a bit soft given that the business generated $117 million in sales and $20 million in adjusted EBIT (which excludes intercompany transactions).

After organic sales growth kept the same pace in Q2, the company hiked the full-year sales guidance from 4% to a midpoint of 6%, and now sees earnings at $3.68 per share, plus or minus five cents. With net debt having been cut further to $2.44 billion and earnings continuing to grow, leverage ratios are falling to levels just above 2.6 times.

With 172 million shares outstanding now representing a market value of $8.6 billion, or $11 billion on an enterprise basis, the business is valued at 3.1 times sales and roughly 11-12 times EBITDA. Based on the provided guidance for adjusted EBIT, the enterprise trades at roughly 13 times, all being very reasonable multiples.

The Latest Deal

Given the underlying momentum, Sensata is more actively pursuing growth again as it announces the purchase of GIGAVAC in a $233 million deal. GIGAVAC fits perfectly within the product line-up of Sensata by giving it access to a billion-dollar market opportunity in the high-voltage contractor market, making a further bet on electrification as well.

The 270 employees of GIGAVAC have been doing a great job, as they are expected to generate $80 million in sales, implying that the business is valued at 2.9 times sales. This actually marks a modest discount to the valuation at which Sensata is trading, and this is despite the fact that the business has grown sales at a compounded annual growth rate of 30% in the past five years. This actually indicates that it was just a $20 million business five years ago!

Margins are decent as well, as the deal will be accretive to earnings, yet this expected accretion has not been quantified, while overall sales grow by roughly 2.0-2.5% on a pro forma basis, marking really a bolt-on deal.

Final Thoughts

Sensata is a much larger and more profitable business with much lower leverage than it was four years ago, when shares traded at similar levels as they do today. Consequently, shares trade at a very modest earnings multiple, while leverage has come down a lot, and I believe that Sensata is a decent business that has been linked too much to the valuation of automotive suppliers. The company is much more than that, and it is focused on much higher value-added categories which show decent growth and have both higher and more stable margins. After all, which automotive supplier is able to report 6% organic growth in what have been relatively challenging times for the automotive industry at large these days?

You get the picture: given the continued improvements in the actual underlying performance, in combination with a flattish share price, Sensata's appeal has been improving steadily. In fact, at this point I am initiating a position in the shares.

