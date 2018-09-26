Sina Corp.: An Opportunity In The U.S.-China Trade War

Nevertheless, the company appears in pretty good shape, both from the financial and the business growth viewpoints.

For instance, Sina Corp. shares have plunged around 20% from the beginning of August and 40% from the beginning of the year.

Moreover, summertime is often a rough period for stocks. Trading activity slows down, and a temporary lack of buyers may bring stock prices down for no particular reason.

Investors seem to be scared of the trade war winds between the two First World countries. Chinese stocks prices are under pressure in all sectors.

Nowadays, China finds itself in the middle of a trade war against the US. It’s well-known that during the past few months, both countries have raised import tariffs, while political discussions have become increasingly more aggressive. Inevitably, investors have been fueled by a bearish sentiment towards Chinese companies.

As so often happens, when the risk-off trend is triggered, it will not matter which companies or investment instruments are involved: people will sell everything indiscriminately.

Source: Yahoo Finance

I am not suggesting that political headwinds should not be taken into serious consideration. Yet, this alone cannot justify such low multiples for a company like Sina Corp. (NASDAQ:SINA), which has little or no exposure to foreign markets or export/import dynamics except for the fact that its shares are listed on the US stock exchange, of course.

Yet, SINA has plummeted almost 40% since the beginning of year. Two weeks ago, it had traded close to its two-years low, when suddenly, it bounced back a little.

The big picture

SINA is one of the most promising Chinese internet stocks (if not the most). This sector includes companies like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and it is somehow protected from external competition by the Great Firewall of China. At the moment, it is not clear how the onset of a hostile political protectionism or an open trade war involving China could impact the local Chinese internet business. Please note that in this case, “local” is not synonymous with “small”, because we are talking about China, the world’s largest country when it comes to the number of internet users.

It is also worth mentioning that all the firms I cited above are much bigger than SINA in terms of market cap and could all be interested in buying this company... because of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB).

In fact, SINA is the major owner of the famous Chinese social network that recently hit the 430 million monthly active users level. Each quarter, it shows an impressive path of revenue growth and profitability.

Source: Company’s reports, author’s elaboration (data in million dollars)

Sina Corp. owns almost 46% of Weibo’s total shares or 72% by voting power (approximately 101 million shares). That’s why SINA’s stake in Weibo is worth considerably more than its simple market value.

The parent company consolidates Weibo’s figures in its balance sheet. This makes it a bit harder to get an immediate and clear picture of SINA’s financials. Therefore, I put the data together by subtracting the portion of Weibo that is not controlled by SINA from all the figures.

For the purpose of my analysis, I considered that SINA owned the same actual stake of Weibo over the years (even though this is not the case, of course). In other words, I extrapolated SINA’s comparable figures in order to estimate the growth potential of the company more effectively.

Source: Company’s reports, author’s elaboration (data in million dollars)

SINA’s growth is clearly impressive (even if not as good as Weibo’s). The stock looks extremely undervalued at this point.

Fair Value Estimation

These are SINA’s main assets, after subtracting Weibo’s corresponding figures as of 06/30/2018:

Approximately 101 million Weibo’s Class B ordinary shares $735 million in cash & cash equivalent $393 million in short-term investments $890 million in long-term investments An internet portal business (including mobile version and applications)

We can look at the company as a holding that runs its own Yahoo-like website at an operating level. Unfortunately, this particular business has not been profitable so far.

Source: Company’s reports, author’s elaboration (data in million dollars)

On the other hand, SINA’s investments produce income that is perfectly able to offset the portal’s business loss: in the last four and a half years, the company has collected more than $350 million in net income, excluding Weibo’s contribution.

This is how a hypothetical SINA-without-Weibo performance would appear:

Source: Company’s reports, author’s elaboration (data in million dollars)

This hypothetical company would also have a shareholder equity of around $2.4 billion. It is conservative enough to assume it is a fair value for SINA as a standalone business and without Weibo’s contribution.

On top of that, we should give some credit to SINA’s management. In the company's latest conference call, management showed how mobile monetization of the company's portal continues to improve, while they see user base expansion across the SINA news and the SINA finance apps, growing 25% and 144% respectively on a year-over-year basis.

As far as Weibo is concerned, it is quite obvious that we are dealing with a great business with a strong moat in a fast-growing market, impressive margins and profitability resulting in high-double digit growth.

Source: Company’s reports, author’s elaboration (data in million dollars)

Weibo shares are exchanged at around $77 at the time of writing, a price that I consider seriously undervalued given the company’s strong fundamentals and business potential.

Even like this, SINA’s participation would be worth a little less than $8 billion. Nevertheless, my personal model is showing me a fair value estimation for Weibo at around $25 billion, or $111 per share.

It should also be noted that SINA’s stake in Weibo means the company has complete control, since it holds 72% of the voting power. Therefore, we should assign extra value to it.

Bottom Line

Summarizing all the figures above, a fair value estimation for SINA should fall between $150 and $200 per share, more than 150% of the current stock price. That makes SINA (and interestingly enough, not Weibo) a perfect acquisition target for all the main Chinese tech firms, like:

Alibaba, which already owns around 30% of Weibo and should be interested in getting the rest of it;

which already owns around 30% of Weibo and should be interested in getting the rest of it; Tencent, which would complete its terrific portfolio of internet communication businesses and investments;

which would complete its terrific portfolio of internet communication businesses and investments; Baidu, which sees Weibo already integrated with Baidu search, by the way;

which sees Weibo already integrated with Baidu search, by the way; JD.com: because it can!

As already mentioned, at the moment China is involved in a worrisome trade war against the US and its eclectic President. That implies a generic threat for all the Chinese companies, including SINA Corp., of course.

However, the Chinese internet market would be one of the sectors less crushed by a growing escalation of fees and sanctions. Furthermore, the Chinese People’s Party could eventually decide, in response to the uncertainty brought about by the US administration, to expedite the plans to make the country's economy less dependent on its commercial exports and more focused on domestic demand.

In that scenario, the prospects for Chinese tech companies would become even rosier. Right now, SINA is a great value play to bet on and that long-term investors should acknowledge.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SINA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.