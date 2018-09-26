AMD: A Smarter Choice Or A Major Disappointment?

Estimating AMD's fair value to be $19.70 a share implies that AMD is currently 50% overvalued based on last week's closing price of $31.67.

AMD’s fabless strategy makes it reliant on its foundry partners' (TSMC and GlobalFoundries) production technologies while Intel’s integrated in-house strategy has given it a technical advantage over rivals.

Reports suggesting AMD's 7 nano-meter process gaining an edge over Intel's 10 nano-meter process may have misled investors to be overoptimistic on AMD surpassing Intel in the CPU market.

AMD has gained about 190% in 2018, boosted largely by Wall Street analysts upgrading AMD's share price on expectations that it can gain market share from Intel.

Figure 1: A Smarter Choice for Investors too? AMD has benefitted from Intel’s recent manufacturing woes with 14 nm. (Source: KLGadgetGuy)

Double, Triple; I smell Trouble

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), AMD (AMD) or Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)? The PC gamer’s dilemma has now become a headache for investors racking their brains to make sense of the spectacular price gains of AMD's and Intel’s recent manufacturing woes. Lately, Intel has been struggling to make Central Processing Units (CPU) on the 14 nanometer (nm) process to meet PC customers’ demands (Intel Faces 14nm Shortage As CPU Prices Rise - ExtremeTech), this has led many in the investment community to speculate that AMD could gain market share at the expense of Intel. A research report out last Friday by Jefferies forecasts AMD tripling its market share in the CPU from 10% to 30%.

Figure 2: On a year-to-date basis AMD has gained almost 190%, outperforming chip-making rivals Intel and Nvidia (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Such positive news flow has seen AMD tripling its share price at a faster pace than its market share, rising 190% in 2018 from around $10 to $31.67. AMD doubled its share price in less than 3 months from around $15 in July to $31.67 as of last Friday.

However, Intel has been the market leader in the CPU market for years. While recent leadership changes and production problems have created problems for Intel, the question is will AMD be able to take advantage of this to become more than just a chip on Intel’s shoulder and surpass Intel altogether.

AMD: the Chip on Intel’s Shoulder

The CPUs business makes up the bulk of both Intel's and AMD’s revenues. In its latest quarterly earnings, Intel reported revenue of $8.7 billion for the CPU business (also known as the Client Computing Group or CCG for short). This is about half of Intel’s second-quarter revenues of $17 billion. Conversely, AMD reported CPU revenues of only $1 billion under its Computing and Graphics group. This made up about 60% of AMD’s $1.75 billion second-quarter revenue. The large difference in revenues between the two rival chipmakers reflects the dominance of Intel in the microprocessor market over the past ten years.

Figure 3: Intel has dominated the microprocessor market for more than 10 years (Source: WCCFTech)

Intel is one of the few semiconductor companies globally that still retains manufacturing capability in-house and therefore retains control over quality and profit margins. This has also given Intel a competitive advantage over its rivals in terms of manufacturing technologies as any developments and improvements are entirely proprietary in nature and not shared with rivals.

In contrast, AMD pursues a fab-less or fab-lite strategy. This means using third-party fabrication companies (or foundries) like TSMC (NYSE:TSM) and GlobalFoundries to manufacture chips according to their design. While this gives AMD the flexibility to ramp up capacity without committing to heavy capital expenditures, this also creates a disadvantage for AMD in the form of reliance on external vendors for improvements in manufacturing technologies.

However, recent reports suggest AMD’s foundry partners are starting to gain the edge over Intel by moving to 7 nm nodes in the second part of this year while Intel is only planning to roll out 10 nm by 2019 (AMD Is All In On 7nm CPUs For Strategic Advantage On Intel's 10nm Stumble). Even Barclays (NYSE:BCS) cited this as a reason to downgrade Intel’s shares. Such comparison relies on a complete misunderstanding of the nano-meter nomenclature and saying AMD will definitely have an advantage over Intel in 2019 could not be further from the truth.

Fab-less but not fabulous

I don't talk to customers about nanometers, what they care about is delivered system-level performance. Our job is to deliver a consistent level of improvements in performance year after year after year," Navin Shenoy, executive vice president of Intel's data center group (Source: CNBC)

Usman explains it best in a Wccftech article in August describing Intel’s 10nm process lead. To summarize it here, the finance media and Wall Street analysts are mistaken in assuming that Intel’s 10 nm process is the same as a TSMC 10 nm or GlobalFoundries 10 nm process and if TSMC moves to a 7nm process to make AMD chips, this will make AMD chips smaller and better than Intel's. However, in terms of squeezing as many transistors on a microchip, the Intel 10nm process is still better than the 7nm variation used by AMD’s foundry partners (technically known as TSMC 7FF or GloFo 7LP in the below chart by Wccftech). I strongly encourage Seeking Alpha readers to check out Usman’s article in the above link.

Figure 4: In terms of squeezing as many transistors as possible on a chip, Intel’s 10 nm process leads even the 7nm process of AMD’s manufacturing partners TSMC and GlobalFoundries (Source: Wccftech)

Figure 5: Intel enjoys higher gross and net margins than AMD in the quarter ending June 30. (Source: DBS Vickers, Reuters with analysis by author)

The difference in manufacturing capability between an integrated strategy (Intel) and a fabless strategy (AMD) is reflected in gross and net income margins. Intel enjoys significantly higher gross margins and a net margin of about 5 times that of AMD. Because Intel has more control over the whole process of semiconductor fabrication, this enables the company to capture more value than AMD.

Valuing AMD – a Price/Earnings Ratio approach

Perhaps due to the constraint over third-party manufacturing capability, AMD still guides for a gross margin of only 38% for the upcoming quarter and more than 37% for the full year of 2018. It remains to be seen if the 7nm process at TSMC and GlobalFoundries will promise better margins for AMD in 2019.

Using a gross margin of 38% and an extremely optimistic net margin forecast of 10%, I try to estimate AMD’s earnings per share for FY18. Combined with the sector average P/E ratio of the ten biggest semiconductor makers on the NASDAQ, a six-month target price for AMD is derived to determine if the current price of $30+ a share makes it overvalued or undervalued.

Figure 6: AMD forecasts revenue of about $1.7 billion and gross margins of 38% for the third quarter. (Source:AMD)

Figure 7: The sector average P/E ratio of the top ten biggest semiconductor companies (by market capitalization) is about 39.97. (Source: DBS Vickers, Reuters with analysis by author)

Figure 8: Applying a P/E ratio of 39.97 to forecasted earnings of $.49 a share, we determine the fair value of AMD to be $19.70. (Source: DBS Vickers, Reuters with analysis by author)

Despite using extremely bullish assumptions around growth, revenue and margins, the fair value of AMD using a sector average P/E ratio of 39.97 still comes up significantly short at $19.70. In other words, at $30+ a share, AMD is about 50% overvalued. Investors should think twice about buying AMD at such levels.

Headwinds for AMD

The above valuation does not take in the below risks which investors should consider before buying into the AMD hype.

Negative Retained Earnings: AMD has negative retained earnings of USD 7.76 billion, this constrains AMD’s ability to pay dividends in the short to medium term. Even if AMD improves income to $200 million a quarter or $800 million a year, it would take about ten years for AMD to create positive retained earnings and pay dividends.

Figure 8: CNBC, FactSet estimate a 10% exposure to China for AMD and a 23% exposure for Intel (Source: CNBC)

US-China Trade Tensions: A 10% tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports kicked in this week and there is speculation that China will retaliate with its own tariffs on U.S. goods. In a recent CNBC report, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) lists American semiconductor companies as the sector most affected. In its September earnings report, memory chip-maker Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is already citing U.S.-China trade tensions as a reason (alongside CPU shortage) to lower its gross margin forecasts for the fourth quarter. AMD could be adversely impacted as well with its 10.3% exposure to China.

Conclusion… what picture of AMD will the investors see?

Investment analysts at various securities firms have been late in predicting AMD’s recent turnaround at Intel’s expense. Now they are rushing to upgrade AMD’s share prices on ever higher earnings multiples to encourage investor enthusiasm and sell “the AMD growth story” to investors. But a closer look at the fundamentals should paint a clearer picture of where AMD and Intel stand competitively. I am not an Intel bull or an AMD bear but the recent price run-up at AMD is oddly reminiscent of the 2000 tech bubble and makes me question the rosy picture painted by analysts. I see AMD as overvalued for now and if it rises further (beyond $40), this could present a good opportunity to short the stock via put options to position for potential earnings disappointment nearer the next announcement on October 22. I know AMD is good at creating high-quality graphic card for PC game-players, but I am even more aware that Wall Street analysts are even better at creating an alternative reality about AMD!

Different graphic cards, different pictures (and realities!) for investors (Source: Funnyjunk.com)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AMD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.