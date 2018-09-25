Richmond Fed Manufacturing: Robust In September

By Jill Mislinski

On Tuesday, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Composite Index increased to 29 for the month of September, up from last month's 24. Investing.com had forecast 22. Because of the highly volatile nature of this index, we include a 3-month moving average to facilitate the identification of trends, now at 24.3, which indicates expansion. The complete data series behind today's Richmond Fed manufacturing report, which dates from November 1993, is available here.

Here is a snapshot of the complete Richmond Fed Manufacturing Composite series.

Here is the latest Richmond Fed manufacturing overview:

Fifth District manufacturing activity was robust in September, according to results of the most recent survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. The composite index rose from 24 in August to 29 in September, buoyed by increases in shipments and new orders, while the index of the third component, employment, dropped. Survey respondents were optimistic, expecting growth to continue in the next six months. Link to Report

Here is a somewhat closer look at the index since the turn of the century.

Is today's Richmond composite a clue of what to expect in the next PMI composite? We'll find out when the next ISM Manufacturing survey is released (below).