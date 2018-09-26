Viomi: Lackluster Open Signals Troubled Future

The company raised $103 million in its IPO and is currently trading at a market cap of about $650 million.

Concerns about the company are numerous, from its Xiaomi relationship to its low-margin hardware sales as well as broader China slowdown fears.

In its first day of trading, Viomi shares were roughly flat and barely closed above its IPO price, signaling extremely weak investor demand in the stock.

Viomi priced its IPO at $9 per ADS, at the low end of its expected range of $9 to $11.

Though it wasn't a huge surprise, Chinese smart appliance company Viomi (VIOT) failed to get investors excited about its ~$103 million IPO. The latest in a long string of Chinese technology companies to go public in the U.S. this year (despite ratcheting U.S.-China tensions), Viomi was perhaps the most underwhelming. Not only did the company price its IPO at the very bottom of its intended range, but it failed to generate the typical Day 1 "pop" that companies usually depend on to stir publicity and buzz - which, especially for a consumer appliances company, is half the benefit of going public in the first place.

Viomi was up against some very tough comps. Its close cousin Huami (HMI), another Xiaomi-controlled hardware marker, also went public in January and is largely flat since, despite rising sales and a successful launch of its newest line of Mi-branded fitness trackers. And even among the Chinese technology IPOs that have seen early success, gains have withered quickly. Take news aggregation app Qutoutiao (QTT), for example - after more than doubling in its first day of trading and surpassing Zscaler (ZS) as the best Day 1 IPO performer in 2018, Qutoutiao quickly gave up nearly all of its IPO gains as investors fled the stock. Chinese IPOs, in general, have failed to sustain any love investors had for them.

We could hardly expect any better from a hardware play like Viomi. The stock attempted a strong open at $10 (approximately +10% from the IPO price), but steadily sank throughout the day to close barely above its opening price of $9.

VIOT Price data by YCharts

In my view, this is a strong signal that Viomi's prospects in the market aren't very favorable. I retain the opinion I cited in a prior article: while Viomi is certainly tackling a huge market opportunity with decent growth prospects and reasonable margins (the company is one of few technology IPOs to show a positive net income, after all), Viomi will have a hard time finding early traction in the market, and investors are better off waiting to see if the story improves.

Viomi is a "show-me" story - investors will have an opportunity further down the road to invest in this stock at a much better price. If you're looking for Chinese technology IPO stocks to invest in, I'd much rather invest in faster-growing, yet currently out-of-favor names like iQIYI (IQ), which is down about 40% from its all-time highs.

Final offering details

Here's how the chips fell in the Viomi offering:

The American Depository Shares priced at $9, at the low end of the initial pricing range of $9-$11.

The company sold 11.4 million ADS in the offering, raising $102.6 million in gross proceeds, substantially lower than expectations. After underwriting and legal expenses, the company will likely raise approximately $92.0 million in net proceeds from the offering.

Each ADS represents three shares of Class A common stock.

Post-IPO, there are 207.8 million common shares outstanding, of which 90.2 million are Class A shares and 117.6 million are Class B shares.

Class B shares, all held by insiders, hold 10:1 voting rights relative to Class A shares.

The company sold 16.5% of its total available market cap in this offering.

The company lists R&D, sales and marketing investments, "strategic investments and acquisitions along our product value chain", and general corporate purposes as its expected use of proceeds from the IPO.

A standard 15% greenshoe option is still open, leaving the possibility of selling an additional 1.71 million shares and raising an extra $15.4 million.

Insiders are also subject to a typical 180-day lockup period, which will expire in mid-March.

The offering was led by Morgan Stanley (MS) and Chinese investment bank CICC.

Note that all of the shares issued in the IPO via the ADS are new issuances; insiders are retaining their holdings. Post-IPO, founder and CEO Xiaoping Chen owns 42.5% of the shares (though through his Class B ownership, he virtually controls the company with a 66.5% voting stake). Xioami, through a holding company called Red Better Limited, owns another 16.3% of the shares; and Xiaomi's founder Jun Lei controls another 17.1% through investment fund Shunwei Talent Limited. Here's a look at the company's post-IPO cap table below:

Figure 1. Viomi post-IPO cap table

Source: Viomi F-1A filing

Valuation update

Viomi's American Depository Shares closed their first day of trading at $9.10. Since each ADS represents three shares, Viomi's implied per-share price is $3.03; with 207.8 million shares outstanding, Viomi currently has a market cap of $630.3 million.

If we net out the $38.8 million of cash on Viomi's balance sheet, as well as the $92.0 million of net proceeds it expects to raise from this IPO, the company has an enterprise value of $499.5 million.

Here's how that valuation stacks up against Viomi's fundamentals:

Figure 2. Viomi financials

Source: Viomi F-1A filing

As I noted in my prior article, I expect Viomi to grow its revenues at approximately 3x in FY18. It's true that Viomi managed to crank out 4x revenue growth in the first half of FY18, but that pace of growth is hardly sustainable - in fact, it's more than likely that Viomi drove some inorganic growth levers in order to boost its growth rates ahead of this IPO (IPOs are nothing more than beauty pageants, after all, and the most recent string of results are what count the most). Given the fact that Viomi's sales happen almost exclusively through its distributor relationship with Xiaomi, this is easier for Viomi to do than most other companies.

Applying a 3x growth rate on Viomi's FY17 revenues yields an FY18 revenue estimate of ¥2.62 billion. The dollar-yuan exchange rate has been highly unstable over the past several weeks as their respective governments have exchanged trade barbs, but at today's exchange rate of ¥6.87 to the dollar, this implies a dollarized forward revenue estimate of $381.3 million. This puts Viomi's current valuation at just 3.28x EV/FY18 revenues.

This appears cheap against most technology companies, especially given Viomi's stellar growth rate, but against hardware comps like Huami, Viomi doesn't look terribly appealing. Viomi's best hope, in my opinion, lies in accelerating its profit growth. Let's assume that Viomi's 1H18 net margin of 6.8% carries into the full year - applying this margin on our FY18 revenue estimate, we arrive at a full-year profit forecast of $25.93 million. This implies that Viomi is also trading at a reasonable 24.3x P/E, based on estimated FY18 EPS.

How should investors react?

In spite of what seems to be optically appealing valuation ratios, Viomi appears to be somewhat of a value trap. Its weak first day of trading adds proof that investors are having a tough time backing the story, no matter how robust the growth and margin profile in the first half of 2018.

In my view, Viomi is a perilous stock to invest in, and it will be hard-pressed to escape the flattish fate of peers like Huami. I'd remain on the sidelines for this one unless Viomi suffers a major pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.