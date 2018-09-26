Wall Street Breakfast: Hiking Day For FOMC

Stocks

All eyes in the Canadian cannabis market will be on Ontario on expectations that a new legalization law will be unveiled today. Ontario is the only province that hasn't created guidelines for how cannabis will be sold in brick-and-mortar retail shops, despite the province accounting for more than 40% of all cannabis usage in the nation last year. An announcement isn't anticipated until after the market closes today, which could lead to more speculative trading on Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF), Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Merger strategies are part of the strategic planning going on at Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), according to German media reports. Sources said the bank simulated a merger with UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF, OTCPK:CRZBY) to see what the shakeout would look like. UBS is said to have been the clear winner in the test. Shares of Deutsche Bank are down 27% over the last 52 weeks.

There could be some spillover from Nike's (NYSE:NKE) FQ2 earnings today for a variety of stocks. While Nike topped quarterly consensus estimates, analysts think Nike's miss on the gross margin line and lower-than-anticipated sales growth in China could impact the broad athletic apparel sector. For the full year, Nike said it expects full-year revenue growth to be up in the high single digits and margins to improve, but investors may have expected just a bit more. Shares of Nike are down 2.8% in premarket action. Keep an eye on Under Armour (UA, UAA), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM), Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) to name a few.

In the wake of Les Moonves' departure under a cloud of accusations, CBS has tapped Richard Parsons to serve as interim chairman. Parsons, the former CEO of Time Warner, has also been considered to be on the shortlist of external execs who might take over Moonves' CEO post at CBS. Adding to heavy board turnover, longtime members Bruce Gordon and William Cohen are exiting.

IPO heat check: SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK) priced its initial public offering above range at $12 per share after citing strong demand from investors. The online survey specialist will raise $162M through the issuance of shares. Companies that have seen impressive IPO debuts recently include Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH), Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB), Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB). Then there is the most talked about IPO of the bunch, Chinese EV player NIO (NYSE:NIO), which closed yesterday about 21% above where the IPO was priced ten days ago.

Delta Air Lines had to ground all flights in the U.S. due to a technology issue last night. The company's IT teams were able to restore the systems and the airline is working to help customers affected by the groundstop. It's not a surprise that Delta (NYSE:DAL) was a trending topic on Twitter for quite a while last night.

M&A chatter: Nielsen Holdings is up 2.3% in premarket trading on a report of interest from Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and the Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG). The company has just recently opened up to the idea of selling itself in its entirety, not just the "Buy" segment part of the business. The latest development follows a push by activist investor Elliott Management for Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) on strategic considerations.

Electrify America says it will include a subscription plan for Lucid electric vehicle owners as part of its network of 500 charging stations in the U.S. By comparison, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has around 1,344 fast-charging stations globally with 11,041 Superchargers. The coast-to-coast Electrify America network is expected to be built or under construction by next summer, well ahead of the planned 2020 launches of the Lucid Air and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) e-tron SUV. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) created Electrify America as a subsidiary in connection to the settlement with the U.S. government in the diesel emissions case.

It might an ultra-bad day for Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) after shares fell 25% in after-hours trading following the company's disclosure that it was unable to reach an agreement with lenders on terms of a senior secured first lien term loan. Without any further talks planned, Ultra Petroleum said it moved forward the semi-annual redetermination of its borrowing base under its reserve-based credit facility.

A number of companies host meetings with analysts today in the form of road shows, group lunches, and conferences. Keep an eye out for news from Cars.com (NYSE:CARS), Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN), Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS), NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) as analysts pick away at business updates and earnings projections.