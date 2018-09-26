Arena Posts Positive Phase 2 Results For Crohn's Disease Candidate - What Investors Should Consider

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) posted positive phase 2 results on its Crohn's disease drug candidate Olorinab. The clinical trial was a randomized, open-label, 8-week study investigating two doses of Olorinab (25 mg and 100 mg). Patients in the trial took the drug three times daily. All patients in the trial were diagnosed with quiescent to mild active Crohn's disease associated with chronic abdominal pain defined as a baseline Average Abdominal Pain Score (AAPS) ≥4. Fourteen patients were enrolled with a mean baseline AAPS of 5.6.

The company reports that reductions in pain were seen within the first week of treatment. According to Arena, statistically significant improvement from baseline in AAPS was observed at both weeks 4 and 8. In the 11 patients evaluable at 8 weeks of treatment (baseline AAPS of 6.0), there was an improvement in AAPS of -4.6 (p<0.001) from baseline at peak effect (1.5 hours post morning dose). At peak effect, 11 out of 13 patients (85%) with evaluable data at week 4, and 11 out of 11 patients (100%) with evaluable data at week 8, exhibited a clinically relevant improvement (≥30% change from baseline) in AAPS. Results in all patients randomized (intent-to-treat) demonstrated 11 out of 14 patients (79%) with clinically relevant improvement at both weeks 4 and 8. The improvement in pain was consistent at both the 25 mg and 100 mg Olorinab dose levels and a statistically significant improvement in AAPS was also observed at trough levels (before the morning dose).

Olorinab is an orally available, peripherally restricted, highly-selective, full agonist of the cannabinoid 2 (CB2) receptor. Olorinab is an internally discovered investigational drug candidate that Arena is exploring for development in several indications, including visceral pain. This compound, through its selectivity for CB2, is designed to provide pain relief without psychotropic effects and without the potential for dependence or abuse.

What Investors Need To Consider

These clinical results are yet another positive for Arena Pharmaceuticals and add to the growing list of drugs and targeted treatments which the company is perusing. The company is well positioned with cash and capable of continuing its clinical trials whilst it awaits possible partnerships on drug candidates that are further along. The company is already in phase 3 with its drug candidate Ralinepag for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and is about to enter phase 3 on Etrasimod which can be used for multiple indications.

Arena has made no secret that Ralinepag compares very well vs. Selexipag, especially in the safety data. Selexipag is marketed under the name Uptravi and was an integral part of a mega buyout of Actelion by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

The key element of an investment strategy in Arena is that it can put together a great partnership deal or can make itself a prime candidate for a merger or acquisition. In my opinion, the street would not look upon Arena as favorably if the company needed to go down the path of marketing drugs itself. While Arena has plenty of cash to continue clinical trials and conduct research and development, it would be a small player if it attempted to go it alone.

There is stability in the equity price of Arena with a floor of about $37 per share and a ceiling of about $50 per share based on continued positive developments. The real potential comes into play if the company can land a deal or become a buyout candidate. The company currently sports a market cap of about $2 billion, but could see a much bigger number in a buyout or mega partnership. There is a bit of a window to how long the street will remain patient. One potential PAH partner, United Therapeutics (UTHR), has been on a shopping spree in 2018 and thus far seems to have not approached Arena. That could narrow the list of potential suitors a bit, but then again, United CEO Martine Rothblat does not seem afraid of making a good deal when that is what is required. The flip side is that a company which lacks leverage will have to give a lot of concessions to ink a deal with United. Arena investors should be thankful that the company has a robust pipeline, ample cash, and is flush with leverage.

The news of this clinical trial is yet another mild positive in the path of this company. The window of peak opportunity for Arena would appear to be in the next 12 to 18 months. In many ways, this stock could be relatively boring for weeks on end, but that is when the action is about to start. The company is held mostly by institutions, and while there is some modest trading action, it remains quite stable. That is very good news for folks looking to work into a position, or to build out a position over time. The trading range is between $37 and $50 with an equilibrium right around $41. Management has been quite adept at keeping the fire burning, but at some point, investors want to see the spark that ignites this equity. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.