Dividend Champion Spotlight: Exxon Mobil Corporation

The company will see production steadily increase through 2025, and the fear of a collapse in demand for carbon fuels appears to be overblown.

Oil majors are often considered a bedrock position in any dividend growth portfolio. Today's dividend champion spotlight focuses on one of the most well known stocks in existence, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). With 36 years of consecutive dividend increases, the company has continued raising its dividend through a cyclical oil industry that has featured volatile commodity prices over the years. While Exxon Mobil has a storied history, there are legitimate questions about Exxon Mobil's future. The focus on limiting carbon emissions around the world and the continued rise of electric vehicles are bearish for the future demand for petroleum. Meanwhile, in the face of these concerns, Exxon Mobil is boosting its spending to produce more oil and natural gas. We dive into the company to evaluate its performance, and state our case for why Exxon Mobil will be a great long-term investment for dividend growth investors.

Exxon Mobil is an integrated oil major, and one of the largest energy companies in the world. The company is based in Irving, Texas, but spans operations across the globe. The company is fully integrated, meaning it participates in both upstream (exploration & production), and downstream (refining) operations. The company has three businesses: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The company generates more than $237 billion in annual revenues.

Understanding The Impacting Forces On Exxon Mobil's Bottom Line

When we review the operational and financial performance of Exxon Mobil, there are some things to keep in mind. We have to have a full understanding of the economic factors that impact Exxon, as it cannot be analyzed the way I analyze most businesses. First, the "Upstream" business is the company's largest contributor to earnings. Upstream operations involve the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Source: Exxon Mobil

The profitability of this business segment is heavily dependent on the commodity prices of crude oil and natural gas. Because these prices fluctuate over time, the revenue and earnings figures of Exxon Mobil also fluctuate. In addition, the business is highly capital intensive, with billions of dollars worth of CAPEX required to develop assets over a number of years for the exploration and extraction of oil and natural gas. These CAPEX investments can also fluctuate, again distorting financial metrics such as free cash flow. It is often that you will see cash from operations used on company presentations when discussing Exxon's cash flow rather than free cash flow so that CAPEX isn't yet factored in.

Source: Ycharts

For example, we can see that throughout the past decade, the price of oil has widely varied, causing extreme volatility in Exxon Mobil's top and bottom lines. Despite this volatility, Exxon Mobil was able to maintain its dividend growth streak. The company's massive size, with almost $350 billion worth of assets, enables the company to amass a giant balance sheet that it can lean on during times when low commodity prices squeeze profits. We will keep this in mind as we review Exxon Mobil, and compare Exxon's performance to its major competitors to help put things in perspective. The peer group will consist of Chevron (CVX), BP (BP), and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.A).

Operational Excellence

Jumping into the financial and operational aspects of Exxon Mobil, the first place we look to is profitability and free cash flow generation. Given the factors that can impact an oil major's profits, we want a company that can handle a difficult operating environment. To measure this, we want to compare Exxon Mobil against its peers on operating margin, and its conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. The more free cash flow the company has, the more cash that can be accumulated for dividend increases and fortifying the balance sheet.

Given how much oil prices impact profits, and the volatility in commodity prices, margins will not be consistent. We also know that given the huge CAPEX requirements of the business, that the FCF conversion rate may not hit the 10% benchmark that we typically look for. This is OK, because these oil majors build up cash by maximizing production volumes rather than leaning on efficiency alone. Still, we want the company to perform at a high level in these aspects.

Source: Ycharts

We can see that Exxon Mobil performs well in both categories. Royal Dutch Shell has done an excellent job expanding its margins since 2016, and has actually surpassed Exxon Mobil which now places second in the peer group. While the margin metrics themselves have gyrated over time, Exxon Mobil has consistently been either the margin leader, or second highest margin holder throughout the decade. This indicates that management has consistently operated the company in a profitable and efficient manner. Moving on to free cash flow conversion, Exxon Mobil converts the highest ratio of its revenues into free cash flow at 6.18%. Again, Exxon Mobil has consistently performed well.

The next metrics we will review are the cash rate of return on invested capital and the return on equity. We want to evaluate how effective management is at generating a return on the assets that the company deploys. This is important because oil majors invest a ton of cash into assets that need to generate strong returns because they represent the company's future profit streams.

Source: Ycharts

We can see above that Exxon Mobil has a consistent record of generating top returns on its investments. Exxon's margin of outperformance in ROE is by a wide margin. Generating higher returns on your investments than your competitors is part of Exxon Mobil's "moat".

The balance sheet is the final check box in the financials that we look at before moving on. The balance sheet is a crucial aspect of any company, but these oil majors rely on their balance sheet to survive downturns in oil prices, when cash flows aren't enough to cover dividends and CAPEX.

Source: Ycharts

Leverage has come down across the board among oil majors as the rebound in oil off of pricing lows has reinvigorated profits. Exxon Mobil again tops the group with the lowest amount of leverage at just under 1X EBITDA. This is well below the 2.5X ratio that I use as my "warning level" threshold, and an indicator that Exxon Mobil's balance sheet is in pristine condition.

To summarize these metrics, the simplest conclusion is that Exxon Mobil is an extremely well managed company. Out of all of the metrics we looked at (operating margin, free cash flow generation, CROCI, ROE, leverage ratios), the only metric Exxon Mobil didn't lead the peer group in (operating margin), it came in second instead. Exxon Mobil demonstrates via performance metrics sustained over long periods of time that is a "best of breed" energy company.

Dividend Outlook

Because of the cyclical nature of profits, there aren't many oil majors on the list of dividend champions. Only Chevron joins Exxon Mobil in this group. Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years. The dividend is paid quarterly, and pays an annual sum to shareholders of $3.28 per share. The dividend yields 3.96% on the current stock price, making it an attractive opportunity for investors prioritizing income from their investments. The yield easily surpasses the 3% that 10-year US treasuries currently offer.

Source: Ycharts

The cyclical nature of the business shows up in the dividend as well. When free cash flow is strong during times of high oil prices, the dividend is rapidly grown. During valleys when oil prices drop, the dividend is reined in to preserve cash flow. Over the long term, everything averages out. Despite two collapses in commodity prices in the past decade, the 10-year dividend growth rate is still 8.4%.

Over the past several years, the dividend has been funded with debt and sold assets in addition to free cash flow. With oil rebounding, free cash flow is coming back up (cycle is on an upswing), and the cash payout ratio will go back down. Through the first half of 2018, the company has generated enough free cash flow to cover the dividend. The most recent quarter (second quarter) did see some unexpected hiccups in production and downstream expenses that prevented cash flow from covering the dividend. With the third-quarter earnings report coming next month, it will be very key that cash flows rebound.

I expect this to happen as oil continues to show strength, now over $72 per barrel. The most recent raise took place in April, with the dividend receiving a 6.5% boost. This sign of optimism from management foreshadows future increases that will likely move higher in the near future. If the strength in oil prices continues, the next raise may come in at around 8% as cash flow continues to ramp up.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

There are nuances in how an oil company operates. They are very large and complex organizations, and that is why I do take interest in metrics such as ROE and FCF conversion. However, when it comes to growing the business, these efforts come down to two main variables. Oil ultimately boils down to supply versus demand. Exxon Mobil can control its part of the supply side by maximizing assets and producing as much oil as possible.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil's production portfolio vision through 2025 is focused on three key components. Deep water assets in Guyana and Brazil, unconventional assets in US shale, and Liquefied Natural Gas in Guyana and Mozambique. These components are all in early life stages and are expected to generate 50% of Exxon's Upstream earnings by 2025.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Exxon's production in US shale is projected by management to triple over the next few years to approximately 600 KOEBD by 2022. This net gain of approximately 400 KOEBD will more than make up for expected losses in mature deep water assets as they reach the end of their life cycle. Deep water assets at late stage life cycles are expected to see production drop, stifling production growth for a few years while new developments (led by Guyana and Brazil) ramp up. The net result is that we will see total production rise, with the mid-2020s being when the portfolio really begins to hit its stride.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Lastly, natural gas will play an important role in Exxon Mobil's future. The company has massive assets in Mozambique, and the extraction time frame runs well past 2025. As natural gas demand increases in the face of reduced coal usage, Exxon Mobil is banking on this asset base paying off over the long run.

Source: Exxon Mobil

These production portfolios can be slow moving, and don't turn one way or the other very quickly. However, what Exxon Mobil is aiming for, is efficiency. Requiring less cost to develop, with (hopefully) robust production volumes, Exxon Mobil is aiming to get more "bang for its buck". This will increase the company's overall return on capital from 7% to 10-15% by 2025.

The other side of the equation is the demand side. Production is great - and how Exxon ultimately capitalizes on a profitable price environment. However, low commodity prices would still be very detrimental to these efforts. There have been a lot of arguments surrounding various factors that could help/harm demand for carbon based fuels. I think it is important to remember the massive scale of the world in which we live, and that worldwide infrastructure is going to take many decades to transform.

With the continued development of sub-modern economies such as India, the African continent, and China (for its rising middle class), the overall consumption of energy is going up, not down in the decades to come.

Source: EIA

I also think it is important to recognize that renewable energy sources are in fact growing and will play a huge role in our future. The EIA's most up to date forecast projects the output of energy from renewable sources to more than double over the next 15 years. It is by far the fastest growing energy source in the world. But this isn't going to put Exxon Mobil and other oil majors out of business. Even with the continued success of clean energy, consumption of petroleum is still projected to grow - just not as much as clean energy. And as coal becomes increasingly phased out, natural gas is projected to play a large role in picking up that slack.

We can even walk through an extreme scenario and apply logic to it. Say by 2040, that clean energy grows more than anticipated. Let's say that renewable sources become the front runner of global energy production. Over the next 15-20 years, Exxon Mobil will have produced more than $450-$600 billion in cash from its operations. Does it make sense that Exxon Mobil wouldn't have the opportunity to buy/transform its way into renewable sources? I have seen talk from some that oil majors will flat out die within the next 10 years, which is frankly absurd. The world just doesn't change overnight. It takes decades, upon decades. I have Exxon Mobil as a core holding in my ROTH IRA at 29 years old, and I expect it to be there when I turn 65, still paying out dividends.

That isn't to say that Exxon Mobil doesn't face risks in the years to come. Execution risk remains the most immediate risk to Exxon Mobil. The stock got hammered at its last quarter report in part because production volumes just aren't cutting it. As I mentioned, that ship will take time to turn, but it's very important that these core assets that Exxon Mobil is leaning on for the next decade actually produce the way they are being projected to.

Additionally, commodity prices always remain a threat to Exxon Mobil's profitability. The supply and demand curve tends to over-correct at times. With oil now in the $70s, producers are striving to pump out as much oil as possible. If a supply glut forms as it did in 2016, we could see prices fall backwards once again.

Lastly, the threat of clean energy and alternative technologies (such as plug-in vehicles) remain something to at least keep on your radar. While these technologies can co-exist in a world with a profitable and growing Exxon Mobil, a growth curve that drastically outpaces expectations could cause problems for Exxon Mobil and other oil majors. Put another way, oil majors should be able to adapt to a changing world - so long as the world doesn't change too fast.

Valuation

After falling quite low early in the year, shares of Exxon Mobil have rebounded to more than $86 per share. The stock now trades only a few dollars under its 52-week high. Analysts are projecting the company to earn around $4.61 per share for the full year. This puts the stock at an earnings multiple of 18.65X earnings. This is a large premium to its 10-year median earnings multiple of 12.4X.

At the same time, the volatility over the years can make this historical data tough to apply. Using the current earnings per share to multiply times its median multiple would result in a target price of $55 - which just isn't realistic. Evaluating the valuation of a company such as Exxon Mobil can be tricky because the performance of the business can vary greatly.

To get a different look at valuation, we can use the price to cash from operations ratio and compare it to the peer group. These oil companies are all about cash flow, and if we can maximize our cash flow per dollar invested, we will set ourselves up for strong returns.

Source: Ycharts

We see that Exxon Mobil actually offers the least cash from operations per dollar invested in the entire peer group. When you look at the history, Exxon Mobil has always traded at a premium to its peers. In recent years, that premium has diminished a bit.

Wrapping Up

So are shares a buy? That depends on your answer to a couple of questions. Are you a believer in Exxon Mobil's long-term plan of investing to increase production? Do you believe that Exxon Mobil will execute over the next couple of years in maximizing its return on these investments? What I can tell you is that Exxon Mobil continues to display leading performance metrics across the board in FCF conversion, ROE, CROCI, and maintains the cleanest balance sheet among its peers. I can also tell you that Exxon Mobil's dividend yield of almost 3.96% is drastically higher than the 2.56% that has been its median yield over the past decade.

The future is impossible to predict. All we can do is collect evidence to make an educated guess. Exxon Mobil's operational excellence, combined with a yield near 4%, and runway to increased production over the next five years is an attractive package to me as a long-term dividend growth investor. Assuming Exxon Mobil hits its 2025 earnings goal at $60 oil, the company will grow earnings at a 10-12% pace over that time frame. With a 4% yield at today's prices, investors could enjoy strong total returns from one of the sturdiest companies on the planet.

