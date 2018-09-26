American Shared Hospital Services Won't Stay Cheap For Long - Shares Offer 60+% Upside

With the market hitting new highs almost weekly, finding cheap stocks is like looking for a shrinking needle in a large haystack. You have to sort through hundreds of stocks just to maybe find a couple worth investing in. One of these increasingly rare finds is a little company called American Shared Hospital Services (AMS).

Business

AMS provides state-of-the-art radiosurgery and radiotherapy equipment to medical centers. It does so by financing the equipment and then entering into 10-year contractual agreements with each medical center. The medical center operates the equipment and pays AMS a fee, either on a fixed per use or revenue sharing basis.

The Gamma Knife, a precise, noninvasive tool that applies radiation beams for tumor treatment, accounts for just over 70% of revenue. Most of the remaining revenue comes from Proton Beam Radiation Therapy, or PBRT for short, which is similar to the Gamma Knife except that it uses proton rather than photon radiation.

The Gamma Knife business is well-established with minimal growth potential. The PBRT business, on the other hand, has only been around since early 2016 and is growing rapidly. AMS currently has one PBRT system in operation. Management plans to launch two more systems within the next couple of years, which have the potential to be significant growth drivers.

Growth

AMS' revenue has been hovering in the $15 million to $20 million range for over a decade. Despite being very profitable during these years, this lack of growth is likely a big reason why the company's stock has stayed off of most investors' radars. However, I expect this to change going forward, and the PBRT system will be the catalyst.

Proton Beam Radiation Therapy has been around for decades; however, it's only recently gained attention as the technology has become more widely available. PBRT's unique advantage compared to photon-based systems is that it can deliver higher radiation doses to a tumor with less radiation to healthy surrounding tissue. This is particularly advantageous in children where developing parts of the body may be spared from radiation exposure.

Up until several years ago, PBRT systems have been massive in size and exorbitantly expensive. A single system required anywhere from 3 to 5 treatment rooms and cost between $150 million to $200 million, including installation. By comparison, photon-based systems (like the Gamma Knife) typically require just one treatment room and cost under $5 million, including installation. Given this huge cost discrepancy, it's no surprise that most medical centers ended up choosing the latter option.

But this is now changing. A private start-up, Mevion Medical Systems, has developed a more efficient single room PBRT system that costs $25 million to $35 million. FDA cleared in 2010, there are seven Mevion PBRT systems currently operating in the US. One of them, located at a cancer center in Orlando, Florida, is owned by AMS and began treating patients in April of 2016. It generated $2.1 million in revenue that year, $4.1 million in 2017, and is well on track to exceed $5 million this year.

AMS has made a $2 million non-refundable deposit commitment towards the purchase of two additional systems. Management recently said that an agreement will likely be signed with a medical facility in San Francisco by the close of this year. Once signed, constructions and installation will take 18 months, so we can expect this new facility to start generating revenue sometime in 2020. In addition, management expects the busy Orlando facility to sign up for its second system, possibly by early next year, with revenue generation starting as early as Q4 2020.

If all plays out as expected, these two systems will be significant growth drivers. A single room Mevion PBRT system at a busy facility can provide over 7,000 radiation treatments annually. Based on data from AMS' currently operating PBRT system, the company pockets just over $1,000 per treatment. That equates to an annual revenue potential of over $7 million per PBRT room - or over $14 million for the two systems combined. This would increase AMS' revenue run rate by more than 70% over the next several years.

Profitability

Although the equipment leasing business can be highly capital intensive, it can also be quite lucrative from a profitability standpoint. AMS is a perfect example of this. Apart from maintenance, the company has minimal additional expenses after the initial purchase of a machine. Site construction, installation, and equipment operating costs are all covered by the customer, enabling AMS to earn very high EBIT margins, typically in the low 20s%.

With all customers secured under long-term contracts, the main risk that could shrink these fat margins are reimbursement cuts. About 64% of AMS' revenue comes from revenue sharing agreements, the balance from fixed fees. This means that 64% of revenue is exposed to reimbursement rate changes. While radiosurgery and radiotherapy reimbursements have been trending higher since 2013, future reductions are always possible and would decrease the company's revenue and hurt profitability.

Valuation

At a current EV or enterprise value (market cap - cash + debt + minority interest) of $41 million, AMS is trading at just 9.6x trailing EBIT. This is a very cheap valuation for a predictable business with fat margins and significant growth potential. I believe the company's stock could easily support a 12x EV/EBIT multiple, valuing it at approximately $4.75/share, which represents over 60% upside from recent price levels.

The key short-term catalysts are the San Francisco and Orlando deals getting signed. Again, San Francisco is expected by year-end and Orlando sometime next year. However, these are just the highest probability contracts. Management is also working on signing up additional facilities, beyond the two discussed here, which also have the potential to be significant growth drivers.

Conclusion

In summary, AMS is a steal at less than 10x EV/EBIT. This low valuation is unlikely to persist by the time the company signs up the San Francisco facility later this year. In my opinion, impressive gains await investors who decide to venture into the shares right now. Upside of at least 60% is likely over the next 12 to 24 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.