Lexington Realty Trust: Who Sunk My Battleship?

Around a month ago I downgraded shares in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) from a buy to a hold. In an article I explained: “there are risks to consider that will place a heavy burden on the dividend... I am getting a bit more concerned that the dividend is unsafe.”

On September 4 (just a week after my article), LXP announced the company’s plan to dispose of a 21-office asset portfolio for $726M to a joint venture between itself and Davidson Kempner Capital Management. Part of the plan for Lexington is to reduce office exposure (from 66% to 44%) and acquire higher-quality industrial assets.

In a press releases LXP said that commencing Q1-19 the quarterly dividend paid in April 2019 is expected to be “reduced in-line with taxable income and to be within an estimated range of 55% to 65% of 2019 Adjusted Company FFO.”

Simply put, the company announced a dividend cut, and this is not the first time that the company has cut its dividend. Back in 2007 LXP cut the dividend from $1.82 (2006) to $1.50 (2007), and then the cuts keep coming: $1.17 (2008), $0.64 (2009), and $0.41 (2010).

As you are aware, most REITs cut their dividend in 2009, and I can certainly understand a one-time cut in one of the darkest hours in the history of the U.S. economy. However, I am beginning to wonder if Lexington understands the meaning of putting shareholders first.

To put it bluntly, I have given LXP quite a few chances, hoping that the company could dig itself outside of the enormous hole that was created during the early 2000’s when the company was considered a diversified REIT.

As you may recall, at one time, LXP owned just about every property sector: retail, office, lodging, and industrial, and over the years the company was hoping to transform itself into a Net Lease REIT.

But the latest move – to sell off 21 office properties – could be the very torpedo that could sink the ship. Just like the board game Battleship, it takes strategy to win, and I am not convinced that LXP has the right strategy to keep the boat afloat. Let’s dig deeper.

Start With The Market Reaction

As illustrated below, LXP shares sold off by around 10% on the news of the 21-property office disposition:

As Beyond Savings pointed out: “the good news is that LXP was able to sell their office properties at a slight premium to their expectations. They expected to receive a cap-rate of 8.7% on their 2018 dispositions and they will actually receive 8.5%.”

Remembering that the primary purpose for the deal is to reduce exposure to office (from 46% to 35%). As Beyond Savings points out, two of the buildings – Swiss Re and FedEx aren’t included:

“It is still likely that the Swiss Re properties will be returned to the lender and the FedEx property will be sold, either at the end of this year or early 2019.”

It’s obvious to recognize that LXP is hoping to build its mousetrap on industrial properties, as opposed to office. Take a look at this chart below:

Source: NAREIT

As you can see, Industrial (light blue line) REIT earnings (or P/FFO) multiples are trading in the 20x range and Office REIT multiples (dark blue line) are trading around 16x.

Although the office building sell will move the needle for LXP, in terms of reducing exposure, the company still has more wood to chop to successfully reduce the office overhang. As Beyond Savings explains, “LXP says they will be at 85% of ABR from industrial by the end of 2019. With this transaction and the previously announced Swiss Re and FedEx transactions, it is very likely they will achieve that goal.”

Cost of Capital?

In a press release, LXP’s CEO, Will Eglin explained, "We intend to use transaction proceeds to continue to acquire high-quality industrial properties and repay our revolving credit facility and other debt, which we believe is the best path to create meaningful long-term shareholder value."

Considering LXP’s weighted average cost of capital, it’s clear that the company will have to work hard to compete with the Industrial REITs, like Prologis (PLD), STAG Industrial (STAG), and Monmouth REIT (MNR), as well as the Net Lease REITs, like Realty Income (O) and VEREIT (VER).

Many of the trophy Industrial properties are being acquired at cap rates below 7% and to generate profit margins LXP must be able to achieve a cost of capital in the range of 6% or less. Take a look at LXP’s balance sheet:

As you can see, the company has total debt of around 40% that consists of secured debt (14.6%) and unsecured debt (26%), as well as preferred equity (2.3%). LXP is rated BBB- and I believe that the company’s 10-year secured debt would price out to around 4.2%. (this is very generous, and should be closer to 4.8% using curve-adjusted spreads).

Now on the equity side, LXP revised its earnings guidance to reflect new Adjusted FFO per share of $.92 to $.94 in 2018 (I used the midpoint number of $.93 per share).

So, using 60 (equity)/ 40 (debt) composition and the above-referenced inputs I arrive at a WACC for LXP of 8.4%.

I’m not quite sure how LXP is going to use its “cost of capital” advantage to deliver pricing power. There are just too many bigger fish – like Realty Income and Prologis – who can use their incredible size and cost of capital advantage to deliver the widest profit margins.

The best analogy that I can use is that of comparing Target (NYSE:TGT) to Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), two retailers that are on opposite sides of the spectrum: Target executing at all-cylinders and Sears dying on the vine (by the way, this is a great update on Sears here).

How Does Lexington Dig Out?

It’s important to reflect on history.

First off, as I mentioned earlier, LXP has already proven that it cannot manage capital, the company has cut the dividend frequently, and is now chopping it once again.

Second, take a look at Gramercy Property Trust (GPT), and you can see that a similar pattern took place, in which GPT was working to recycle office into industrial, and the market was not convinced that Gramercy could pull it off – become a pure play industrial REIT. In a recent Forbes article, I wrote:

Steve Schwarzman pointed out on the Q2-18 earnings call that “one example, when real estate stocks traded sharper earlier this year, due to the interest rate concerns in terms of interest rates going up, it was little differentiated between the highest and the lowest quality assets, those with their best growth potential. They all went down. Our focus on value led us to complete or commit to six public company going private transactions across three continents.

Gramercy Property Trust and BioMed Realty are two such examples that I covered closely in the REIT sector. By taking these two REITs private, Blackstone (BX) was able to take advantage of the “margin of safety”—the disconnect between public valuation and private valuation—and generate impressive returns for investors.”

Even before Gramercy, Chambers Street struggled for shelf space, and based upon the enhanced competition pursuing industrial properties in the U.S., I am not convinced that LXP will be able to succeed with its pure-play strategy, at least as a publicly-listed REIT. Coincidentally, analysts agree…

FAST Graphs data.

In summary, I usually provide a “how to play it” summary at the end of each article, but as noted earlier, I previously downgraded LXP from a BUY to a HOLD, and now I will provide you with yet another downgrade, from a hold to a sell.

While I consider the strategy of becoming a pure play Industrial REIT a good one, I am simply not convinced that the company will be able to execute in the face of enhanced competition and the playing field is getting crowded.

It’s boom time for corporate expansion, and the companies with the most powerful size and cost of capital advantages will become the dominating forces. Lexington was once a high-flying vessel, and now the company has set its new target for the most prosperous property sector, I am just not convinced that the weather (Mr. Market) will cooperate.

Sooner or later, there will be a winner and a loser, and although I’m not on either side of the trade, you certainly don’t want to be the one who yelled out: Who sunk my battleship?

