InvestED: Ep. 181 - How To Calculate Owner Earnings

In Episode 181, You’ll Learn:

This week on InvestED, we’ll address the long-awaited topic of owner earnings. Using our book Invested, we will break down how to calculate owner earnings so we can decide what price we should be paying for a company. In proper Invested fashion, we’ll also be shooting down misconceptions about issues like generally accepted accounting principles.

What’s Important to Understand About Owner Earnings?

Warren Buffett refers to calculating the cash that a company is creating as Owner Earnings. Buffett uses the result of this calculation to decide how much to pay for a company.

Buffett’s formula is so vague that it’s important to use it to create your own formula. You can find our fleshed-out version of this formula in Invested. Use caution when seeking a formula; many exist, but some are incorrect or too complex to give you accurate information.

Generally accepted accounting principles can be incorrect for a given company. These accounting principles have changed over time because of their inherent faults.

Owner earnings allow us to ditch some of the issues with generally accepted accounting principles and allow us to calculate a more usable number.

What is the ultimate goal when looking at and calculating owner earnings? Simplicity: What money has actually come in that, if I owned the whole company, I could take home? Following the formula in Invested can guide us to get to this simple number.



Original Post