Jaguar Mining: Avoid This Stock

For some time, I was bullish about Jaguar Mining (OTC:JAGGD). The company was run by Rodney Lamond, a very experienced mining manager, and, in my opinion, there were good chances that Jaguar was on the right track to get out of trouble it got into between 2010 and 2015. I was still optimistic even when the flagship property, the Turmalina mine, encountered serious technical problems in 1H 2017. However, most recently, I have changed my opinion about the company.

In 2H 2017, Turmalina seemed to be back on the right track but, all of a sudden, the results reported in 1H 2018 revealed that I was wrong about this operation. I discuss these issues below but at this point, I want to stress that until I see the real improvement here, I prefer to look at the company remaining on the sidelines. In other words, in my opinion, Jaguar is going to underperform its peers for some time, meaning that the company’s shares are not the best place to put our hard-earned money.

Introduction

Jaguar operates two underground gold mines located in the so-called Iron Quadrangle camp in Brazil:

This year the flagship operation, Pilar, is supposed to produce 39.2–47.0 thousand ounces of gold. The lagging mine, Turmalina, encountered serious technical problems in 1H 2018, which resulted in a radical cut in production guidance for 2018.

Apart from these operating mines, the company has two properties, Roca Grande and Pacencia, currently on care and maintenance.

Main figures

The table below shows the main figures reported by the company in 1H 2018:

Paradoxically, at first sight, despite lower revenue, in 1H 2018, Jaguar made significant improvement:

The company cut the cash cost of production by 25.8%, compared to 1H 2017.

As a result, the gross margin went significantly up (from $17.5M in 1H 2017 to $22.2M in 1H 2018), driving up the profit from mining operations (an increase of 141%).

Finally, the company showed an operating loss of $0.3M but this negative result was inflated by putting the Roca Grande mine on care and maintenance (at a cost of $0.6M).

What is more, between June 2017 and June 2018, Jaguar cut its debt from $24.3M to a mere $9.0M (or $16M, including a new agreement signed with Auramet). Importantly, in 2Q 2018, Jaguar terminated the Sprott facility, replacing this very expensive financing source with the Auramet advance agreement ($7.0M).

Now, the main question is “Why am I negative about the company if all the measures have improved across the board?”

“It’s the cash flow, stupid!”

Yes, that is a correct answer. In my opinion, Jaguar is a very tricky company. Apart from the positives discussed above, in 1H 2018, both operating mines showed very decent gross margins: $568 per ounce of gold sold for Turmalina and $645 for Pilar. To remind my readers, basically, good gold mines report a gross margin above $600 per ounce of gold sold (using the gold prices realized in 2Q 2018). It means that Turmalina and Pilar are pretty good operations, at least when gross margin is concerned (for example, the largest gold mine in Brazil, Paracatu owned by Kinross Gold (KGC), delivered a gross margin of $452 per ounce of gold).

However, when we look at a free cash flow delivered by Turmalina, a totally different picture emerges:

As the red arrow indicates (the panel on the left), it is easy to spot that, despite very decent margins, since 3Q 2016, the Turmalina mine has been delivering less and less cash (excluding a one-off jump in 4Q 2017). It is clear that in this case, the mine’s statement of operations is not the right place to identify the real problem at Turmalina.

Alright, before I continue, let me say that the second mine, Caete (it is a mining complex dominated by the Pilar mine), shows a totally different pattern. Since 2Q 2017, the mine has made very impressive progress, becoming a high cash flow generating operation (the up-sloping, green arrow). As a result, in 1H 2018, the total free cash flow delivered by both mines was still positive, standing at $6.7M ($6.0M attributable to Pilar and a mere $0.7M to Turmalina).

Now let me look how the company is making money (or, better said, losing it). To do it, I have prepared this simple cash flow model titled “Economics of mining”:

In my opinion, this statement allows to identify where the real problems are:

In 1H 2018 the company was supported by higher gold prices.

Additionally, Jaguar cut a cash operating cost from $895 per ounce of gold in 1H 2017 to $761 per ounce in 1H 2018.

On the other hand, a sustaining CAPEX went up from $250 to $374 per ounce of gold. This increase was driven by the Turmalina mine where the sustaining CAPEX went up from $208 per ounce of gold in 1H 2017 to as much as $521 per ounce in 1H 2018).

Despite Turmalina performing poorly, the total free cash flow delivered by the mines was significantly higher than in 1H 2017 ($184 per ounce of gold vs. $92).

In 1H 2018, Jaguar also cut the growth capital spending and investment in working capital. A cut in working capital spending was very positive but the reduction in growth CAPEX will have a negative impact on the company’s results in the long term.

Another negative factor – in 1H 2018, the company increased its corporate spending (from $87 per ounce of gold in 1H 2017 to $193 per ounce in 1H 2018). However, there is a catch. For example, in 1H 2018, Jaguar reduced the total administrative expenses from $5.2M to $4.9M. Simply put, an increase disclosed in the table above is attributable to a much lower amount of gold sold in 1H 2018, compared to 1H 2017 (due to Turmalina’s lower production).

Let me summarize this discussion. In my opinion, there are two main problems the company is facing:

Lower gold production at Turmalina

In 1H 2018, due to problems at Turmalina, Jaguar produced only 37.7 thousand ounces of gold (a decrease of 10.4%, compared to 1H 2017). Additionally, the company cut its production guidance from an initial 90–105 thousand ounces to 80–85 thousand. As mentioned before, the Turmalina mine was a sole, negative factor standing behind lower production. For example, in 1H 2018, this mine delivered only 16.3 thousand ounces of gold (23.6 thousand in 1H 2017).

Turmalina’s high sustaining capital spending

Although a cash operating cost is relatively low at Jaguar, the company is spending a lot of cash to keep its mines going. Or, better said, to keep the Turmalina mine going. Look at the charts below:

I guess it is very easy to see where the problem is but, in case somebody cannot, I have placed a big red arrow pointing to the problem. Yes, all of a sudden, over the last two quarters, the Turmalina mine absorbed a lot of capital to keep going.

Now, I have spent some time trying to find what happened. Definitely, the mine still has technical problems that started in 1H 2017 – lower levels of Turmalina’s Orebody A (a high grade zone) are unstable so the company has to back-fill the upper, mined-out levels with a special mixture of cement and rock to continue mining at lower levels.

If these works are not done, the entire structure is going to collapse. As a result, Jaguar is forced to mine mainly in the low-grade Orebody C. For example, in 2Q 2018, as many as 56 thousand tons of ore were mined from Orebody C (at an average grade of 3.68 grams of gold per ton of ore) while the high-grade Orebody A delivered a mere 21 thousand tons of ore (grading 6.02 g/t).

Additionally, the company is spending a lot of money on Turmalina’s development. Before I explain it, let me cite the company’s management (2Q 2018 Management's Discussion page 8):

“In December 2017, Jaguar remobilized the development contractor Toniolo Busnello (“TBSA”) to site to start high‐speed development in the mine to advance development one full level ahead of the active mining areas in Orebody A. Jaguar continues to develop and produce on Levels 4 and 5 of Orebody C, which have shown grades equivalent to Orebody A. During the second quarter of 2018, the company developed 740 meters, as primary development of which 320 meters where achieved by Jaguar´s own crews and 420 meters by contractor”

Yes, they talk about Turmalina’s development but… they have forgotten to show this chart:

Note that in 1Q and 2Q 2018, the company spent between $3.4 and $4.8 thousand per one meter developed at Turmalina (mainly adding new shafts, declines, drifts etc.). Well, it was a very high-cost development process, much more expensive than before and much more expensive than that conducted at Pilar.

Summarizing, as long as the company’s management is not able to contain the technical problems encountered at Turmalina, I remain very skeptical about the company going forward.

Jaguar’s CEO leaves the company

On August 15, 2018, the company announced that its CEO, Rodney Lamond, was stepping down. I can only guess that the problems discussed in this article were standing behind his decision. Anyway, in my opinion, Mr. Lamond is a very experienced mining manager and his resignation should be considered a negative surprise for the company’s shareholders.

To remind my readers, before his appointment as Jaguar’s CEO, Rodney Lamond was leading an Australian company called Newmarket Gold. In 2016, Newmarket, owning the excellent Fosterville mine, was acquired by Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). Today Fosterville is one of the best assets in the industry (in my opinion, the best), which, indirectly, is the merit of Mr. Lamond.

Summary

In my opinion, the ongoing technical problems at Turmalina drag Jaguar's business down. What is more, as discussed in the article, the main problem is hidden in the company’s cash flow statements and sustaining capital spending. That is why a full understanding of Jaguar’s problems is not easy, at least at first sight. If my analysis is correct, it will take some time until the new management team is able to bring the Turmalina mine to its previous efficiency. As a result, in my opinion, Jaguar shares are supposed to underperform their peers in the medium-term perspective.

