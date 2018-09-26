Amarin Hits A Home Run With REDUCE-IT

There is some uncertainty because of the lack of detailed results at the moment, but the uncertainty is two-sided and could lead to upside or downside.

Amarin (AMRN) appears to have hit a home run with REDUCE-IT's top line results. It announced that REDUCE-IT met its primary endpoint and demonstrated around 25% relative risk reduction [RRR] in major adverse cardiovascular events with the group taking four grams of Vascepa per day compared to the control group.

There are still questions that remain about the detailed results (with the November 10 presentation shedding more light), but as far as top line results go, this is close to the best Amarin could have hoped for.

Notes On Results

The 25% RRR demonstrated in REDUCE-IT is an absolutely outstanding result for Amarin. Cantor Fitzgerald had previously mentioned that a 20% RRR would be considered exceptional given Vascepa's favorable safety profile, and the 25% RRR result is another level beyond that.

The favorable safety profile was expected, with the percentage of "patients experiencing adverse events and serious adverse events" being similar between the Vascepa group and the placebo group. However, the amount of RRR was not generally expected.

I had previously contemplated a high-end $10 near-term value for Amarin, but that was based on around a 20% RRR. The stronger results make a $12 to $15 near-term range seem reasonable. Previously, October 19th calls with an $8 strike price were trading at $0.25, indicating that the market was placing a low probability of the results being this strong.

Risks And Opportunities

Since the detailed results haven't been released yet, there is still some uncertainty about how the 25% RRR was arrived at. For example, cardiovascular death would be considered a more important event than unstable angina requiring hospitalisation, so a 25+% RRR for cardiovascular death would be very impressive. If the 25% overall RRR was driven primarily by a greater than 25% RRR in unstable angina, that would be less impressive, but still useful.

In JELIS, unstable angina was a quite large contributor to the overall event rate, so it has the potential to significantly impact the overall results. Amarin has noted though that it believes that unstable angina will be a smaller percentage of overall CV events in REDUCE-IT due to its higher risk patient population.

Although there are risks when the detailed results are released, the detailed results may point to expanded opportunities for Vascepa. For example, the detailed results may indicate that the relative risk reduction is quite significant in the primary prevention cohort with diabetes and one other cardiovascular risk factor as well as the secondary prevention cohort. As well, the secondary and tertiary endpoints may support additional directions for Vascepa treatment.

With the very strong REDUCE-IT results, the battle over Vascepa's patents becomes even more higher stake. The threat of generics still poses a risk until the litigation gets settled, although the settlement with Teva (NYSE:TEVA) may indicate that Amarin has a strong position to defend its patents. Teva and Amarin reached an agreement that gave Teva less than a year's advantage compared to when the patents would have expired. Amarin currently has market exclusivity with Vascepa until at least 2020, but the Teva agreement allows Teva to make generic Vascepa only starting in 2029, while Amarin's patents expire in 2030.

Conclusion

The top line REDUCE-IT results were quite exceptional and rightly boosted Amarin's stock to several times its former price. I believe that a $12 to $15 price is reasonable before detailed results are available. There is still some uncertainty with the detailed results, although that could go either way and either depress or enhance Amarin's share price. I'll probably hold onto my (unfortunately modest) position in Amarin until the detailed results come out, although I may sell part of it if it reaches around $15 before then.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.