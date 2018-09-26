Caution: Emerging Markets Have Plenty Of Room To Fall Further

The poor performance of emerging markets relative to US stocks in 2018 is not some brand new thing - it's really just a resumption of the long-term trend that's been in place since 2010.

As recently as 2010 to 2015, EEM was stuck in a range from about $30-$32 to about $42. It has at least the whole extent of that range as room to easily fall further: 25% to 30% downside.

Emerging market stocks spent most of the last 10 years more or less stuck in a trading range below their current price level.

Recently, I've started to see more articles and commentary in the financial media expressing a positive perspective on emerging market stocks.

Recently, I've started to see more articles and commentary in the financial media expressing a positive perspective on emerging market stocks (EEM).

It is well known by now that in 2018 we have had a historic divergence between a rising US stock market (SPY) and falling global stock markets outside the US (VEU) (ACWX). It is only natural that analysts are looking for some kind of "reversion to the mean", because in most cases, one does not expect a historic divergence to continue for too long.

Now the most natural way for markets to experience this mean reversion, in my view, is for US stocks to roll over and go into a downturn, catching up to this year's declines in other global stocks.

But many financial analysts and commentators are bullish on the stock market by nature. They prefer to look for a way to play the mean reversion trend on the long side. And that means they are looking for a rally in emerging market stocks.

The Fundamental Case Against Emerging Markets

Before I get into the technical analytical details of the emerging market price charts below, I want to review the fundamental case against emerging markets:

Many of the points are well known to most market observers. Emerging market stocks and currencies are sharply down in 2018, as the value of the US dollar is rising vs. other global currencies. This is mainly related to rising US interest rates, connected to the Fed hiking rates, while the rest of the world is maintaining their lower interest rates and financial easing policies for a longer period of time. The rising dollar is a particular problem for emerging market nations that have large amounts of debt denominated in US dollars - as the US dollar gets stronger and their local currencies get weaker, the cost of servicing and repaying these dollar-denominated debts gets more and more expensive for them.

We have already seen crashes in the values of several emerging market currencies so far in 2018. It is not just Venezuela, it has happened in Turkey and in Argentina. These are not minor insignificant countries and economies, they are a big deal in their regions of the world. India's currency has declined steeply in value as well.

There is also the larger trend of global assets flowing into the US as a relative safe haven compared to the rest of the world. The S&P 500 may be a risk asset, but global investors would much rather take their chances by far on the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ, rather than with stocks and markets in less stable parts of the world. For many global investors, much of the rest of their wealth, such as land, may be tied to their home country by necessity. So their stock investments are one part of their wealth that they can conveniently diversify by moving more of that to the United States, to reduce the risk of concentrating too much of their wealth and investments in their home country.

I also raised the idea in a previous article that the bitcoin and cryptocurrency crash after January 2018 may have been a spark that started the selloff in emerging market stocks. Now don't get me wrong, I don't want to try to blame everything in global markets this year on crypto. That would be a vast exaggeration. But I do think there is some connection, as both are relatively high-risk assets, and we know there is a large concentration of crypto investors and traders in Asia, where many of the biggest and most important emerging markets are located. Often, when one high-risk speculative trade goes wrong, traders are then forced to also reduce their exposure to other high-risk trades. In this way, emerging market stocks may have been part of the collateral damage from the crypto crash.

Emerging Market Charts: Just a Strong Downtrend

So I am skeptical of the viewpoint that mean reversion will lead to a strong rally in emerging markets. When I look at the charts of emerging market stocks, I simply see a sustained and ongoing downtrend. I see nothing like a potential bottoming pattern or anything close to it developing yet:

This is pretty elementary from the standpoint of technical analysis of a price chart: Price well below the 200-day moving average, with the 200 dma rolling over and beginning to slope downward. Small counter-trend rallies stopping at the 50-day moving average, which is also sloping downward, and reversing from that point. Bottom line: Strong downtrend. Very simple.

When we talk about the divergence between emerging market stocks and US stocks, it also helps to just look at a performance chart of EEM vs. SPY this year to get another picture of the same phenomenon:

Just to be clear, this is the price chart that you're buying into, when you try to buy emerging market stocks to play the "mean reversion" idea.

What an awful trend. Down and to the right from April to September. When you look at things this way, it does not inspire confidence in this emerging markets mean reversion play.

Long-Term Perspective: Plenty of Room to Fall Further

It always amazes me how much "short-termism" infects commentary and perspectives on financial markets. I understand not looking back decades all the time, but I'm talking about not even looking back a few years.

So it's hard for me to believe my ears when I hear people on CNBC saying that emerging market stocks look "cheap" to them. When I look at EEM, I still see a price in the $40s. Is that a "cheap" price for EEM from a historical perspective? How far back do we have to go to find EEM trading at a lower level than that?

Answer: EEM only crossed above $40/share in the middle of last year, 2017! It amazes me that analysts can say an asset price is cheap after a big selloff, when it was trading at a lower price as recently as 18 months ago!

Furthermore, EEM spent most of the last 10 years more or less stuck in a trading range below its current price level:

I remember the old trading range very well, from studying these markets back in the "old days" of... 2015. Apparently, 2015 is ancient history to many financial market commentators today. Here is a close-up of that trading range that lasted and stayed very steady from 2010 through 2015:

This is the emerging market stock trading range I remember well. Bouncing up and down from lows around $30-$32 up to highs around $42.

EEM has at least the whole extent of that range as room to easily fall further.

This is at least another 25% to 30% downside risk in emerging market stocks, and based on the price action in 2010-2015, I wouldn't even expect a whole lot of resistance on the way down through this range.

Emerging Markets vs. US Stocks: Long-Term Trends

Finally, let us take a look at the long-term view of emerging market stocks vs. US stocks, going back to the beginning of the above trading range in 2010:

Once again, this is the price chart that you're buying into, when you try to buy emerging market stocks to play the "mean reversion" idea.

Yes, the relative decline of emerging markets stopped for a couple years in 2016 and 2017.

But the poor performance of emerging markets relative to US stocks in 2018 is not some brand new thing - it's really just a resumption of the long-term trend that's been in place since 2010.

I think it's worth looking back even longer-term than this, all the way back to the 1990s and 2000s. Here is the performance chart of emerging markets vs. US stocks over that whole time period up to the present:

What a round trip emerging market stocks have taken, relative to the S&P 500! Soaring up over 300% from 1998-1999 to 2010, and then losing most of that whole entire relative gain in the years from 2010 to the present.

But they haven't lost all of the gain yet. Maybe when this ratio falls all the way down to the level of 2001, when a share of EEM traded for 1/10th the price of a share of SPY, maybe then it will be time to look for a potential bottom and a buying opportunity in emerging market stocks.

But for now, I see plenty more room for this retracement to continue downward, and plenty more room for emerging market stocks to fall further.

My subscription service, the Stock & Gold Market Report, offers: Complete model portfolio

10 precious metal miner stock picks

Massive potential gains, in return for some risk, for 2018 and 2019 Value beyond the initial stock picks - valuable guidance about: When to take profits, when to sell

When to let winners ride

When to cut losses

When to hold through volatility

Weekly portfolio updates and commentary on global financial markets

Focus on the precious metals & miners market Check it out and subscribe today!

Disclosure: I am/we are short EEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.