Qualcomm: The Sky Is The Limit As 5G Approaches

Qualcomm saw huge gains from 4G's roll-out and is now taking the lead in the upcoming 5G roll-out as well.

Qualcomm's success with Taiwanese regulators may increase their chances of success with the FTC and in their European appeal as well.

Disputes with Apple and Huawei may both come to a close in the next year.





(Author; the 6/17 drop in QTL/licensing revenue is related to Apple and Huawei disputes)

Executive Summary

Qualcomm (QCOM) is looking at an exciting future in this post-AVGO, post-NXPI world. Positive news and catalysts abound for the company and I expect significantly lower risks through developments over the next year.

Qualcomm has been locked in disputes with both Apple and Huawei. But analysts expect the dispute with Apple could be settled as trial draws nearer and Huawei's agreement to pay a $700 million good-faith payment is a hopeful sign that negotiations are going well.

Meanwhile, in Taiwan, Qualcomm successfully settled their dispute with regulators, resulting in an ~$685 million reduction of fines (from $778 million to $94 million). Such a settlement may increase the chances of Qualcomm's success in European appeals and in its case with the FTC.

Finally, the launch of 5G will greatly benefit Qualcomm thanks to increased prices for its chips, increased revenue from licensing, and likely increased unit shipments as customers want to adopt the new, faster phones. Back when 4G launched, Qualcomm saw seven consecutive quarters of 25%+ revenue growth - and ten quarters in three years. A repeat of that performance would provide amazing returns for shareholders.

Based on a discounted cash flow model, I value Qualcomm at $98/share. I have also provided "blue-sky" and "grey-sky" valuations of $134 and $60, respectively. I rate Qualcomm as a buy and added to my position on Monday.

Disputes With Apple and Huawei: Likely to Wind Down?

For ~18 months, Qualcomm has been locked in major disputes with two of its licensees, Apple (AAPL) and Huawei. Back in April 2017, Qualcomm announced that Apple was withholding payments to its contract manufacturers for the royalties those manufacturers owed to Qualcomm.

The dispute with Apple is worth perhaps $500 million/quarter in licensing fees, based on Qualcomm's amended Q3/17 guidance at this time:

(Qualcomm Press Release, April 28, 2017)

That dispute continues to this day, with Qualcomm accusing Apple of stealing trade secrets and with Apple electing not to use Qualcomm chips in the new iPhones. This dispute is very complex and involves litigation on numerous issues (and quasi-litigation proceedings like PTAB reviews or hearings before the ITC).

I own both Apple and Qualcomm shares, but largely side with Qualcomm on these disputes. I have previously written that Apple is violating Qualcomm's patents (from December 2017, "Patent Analysis: Apple Infringes Qualcomm's Patent And Will Settle") and still believe that to be true. Cases like this rarely go to verdict. I expect settlement at least after the Markman hearing, if not sooner. At least some analysts agree:

"The analyst [at Macquarie] says at least three Apple cases are coming to trial within the next nine months, which 'significantly increases' the settlement odds." Seeking Alpha news, September 4, 2018

Meanwhile, the dispute with Huawei also looks likely to wind down in the next year. Last quarter, Qualcomm announced a partial payment from Huawei (the "other licensee in dispute") for $500 million in Q3/18 and $100 million in each of the next two quarters.

"In QTL, our third quarter results reflect a $500 million payment from the other licensee that is in dispute with us. This is a partial payment made while the negotiations continue for past royalties due going back to the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The payment does not reflect the full amount of royalties due under their existing licensing agreement, but we believe it is a positive step as we continue the negotiations in an effort to reach a resolution." Steven M. Mollenkopf, CEO, Q3/18 CC

Such a partial payment is a sign of good faith between the two companies, and I read it as an encouraging sign that the two companies are likely to amicably resolve their differences over the next year.

Based on the drop in QTL revenue in Q2/17 to Q3/17 when this dispute began, I estimate that the Huawei dispute might be for ~another $1 billion on top of the $500 million received. Resolving this dispute may add another ~$300 million/quarter in revenue for Qualcomm.

(Author; "Qualcomm Technology Licensing" and "Qualcomm CDMA Technologies" segment revenues and non-GAAP EBT profits; the 6/17 drop in QTL revenue is related to Apple and Huawei disputes)

In combination, these two disputes may be worth ~$800 million/quarter. That revenue is licensing revenue - meaning it is received for technologies that Qualcomm has already invented. It is nearly pure profit - Qualcomm does not need to do additional work to receive that money.

As shown above, Qualcomm's licensing revenue (in the "QTL" unit) has EBT margins of ~70% in the past year and ~85% before these two disputes began. Regaining access to this lost revenue will be highly profitable for Qualcomm, even if they are forced to settle for less than that 100% of their past licensing revenue.

Positive Resolution With Taiwan

In August, Qualcomm reached a settlement with Taiwan, agreeing that Qualcomm's prior payment of $93 million would be retained by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission ("TFTC"), but no further payments would be required.

In my view, this is great news for Qualcomm and hopefully a sign of things to come. While Qualcomm hadn't yet paid the fine, Qualcomm took a $778 million dollar charge on their Q4/17 income statement related to this fine.

This investigation is one of numerous investigations, past and present, into Qualcomm's business practices. Qualcomm has also taken a $1.2 billion dollar charge in Q1/18 from the European Commission and an $868 million dollar charge in Q1/17 from the Korean Free Trade Commission. Qualcomm remains under investigation by the FTC, as noted in the Q3/18 10-Q:

"On September 17, 2014, the FTC notified the Company that it is conducting an investigation of the Company relating to Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act (FTCA). On January 17, 2017, the FTC filed a complaint against the Company in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleging that the Company engaged in anticompetitive conduct and unfair methods of competition in violation of Section 5 of the FTCA by conditioning the supply of baseband processors on the purchaser first agreeing to a license to the Company’s standard-essential patents, paying incentives to purchasers of baseband processors to induce them to accept certain license terms, refusing to license its standard-essential patents to the Company’s competitors and entering into alleged exclusive dealing arrangements with Apple Inc. The complaint seeks a permanent injunction against the Company’s alleged violations of the FTCA and other unspecified ancillary equitable relief. A fine is not an available remedy in this matter, and the Company does not believe that other monetary remedies are likely. On April 19, 2017, the court set a trial date for January 4, 2019. The Company believes the FTC’s claims are without merit." Q3/18 Quarterly Report

The reversal of the Taiwanese decision perhaps increases the prospects that Qualcomm will be able to win their appeal against the European Commission's $1.2 billion fine and may be able to minimize possible FTC penalties in the United States as well.

But despite the good news from Taiwan, Qualcomm is hardly out of the woods in terms of legal disputes. Browsing the "Note 6. Commitments and Contingencies" section of the Q3/18 Quarterly Report remains a daunting task: legal disputes span from pages 17 to 26, including disputes with Taiwan, the United States, Europe, Korea, Japan, and Canada in addition to disputes with private parties.

The Launch of 5G

The next generation of cellular communications is coming. Qualcomm expects a 5G services to launch in 2019, ushering in a new wave of devices, networks, and chipsets. To estimate the potential impact of this launch, it may be instructive to look back to the launch of 4G.

The first 4G-enabled phone in the United States was launched in June 2010. After that June launch, Qualcomm's revenues grew quickly:

(Based on company filings)

After six quarters of mixed low and negative growth, Qualcomm's revenue grew 11% in the September 2010 quarter (Q4/10) and then grew by 25% or more in seven consecutive quarters and ten of the next twelve quarters. One factor driving this growth was Qualcomm's market share in 4G baseband modems:

(IHS Markit)

While it may be unrealistic to expect Qualcomm to repeat this performance with 5G, Qualcomm expects to see benefits across both of their two divisions - QCT (chipset sales) and QTL (licensing).

"We're very happy with what we've seen in 5G right now. 5G is accelerating. I think we said there are a large number of operators. And I can say that all of our Snapdragon 800 OEMs today are planning to launch a 5G device smartphone in 2019. I think that positions us well. It's early ramp of a technology. But while we have seen revenue generations, I think if we are in a good leadership position as the market moves, it could be a significant event in the later part of 2019 and 2020. And as you would expect, we see an opportunity for both revenue and margin expansion on the chip business." Cristiano R. Amon, President, Qualcomm Incorporated, Q3/18 CC

In addition to helping the chip business, 5G will also help the licensing business:

"On the QTL side, the 5G transition is very good for the QTL business. We have a strong IP leadership position, including within the standards arena and standard essential patents. We're also very well positioned with the licensing framework that we rolled out, as evidenced by the over 10 license agreements that we have just recently signed. And so we think that we're in a very good position for long-term stability through the 5G transition." Alex Rogers, Executive Vice President and President, Qualcomm Technology Licensing, Q3/18 CC

Outside sources agree that Qualcomm has a great position in 5G:

"[Qualcomm's] dominant position in 5G comes from its mastery of two areas: getting its patents adopted in what are known as standards and then selling the chip designs that work with those standards. ... Qualcomm has landed a number of these foundational patents, which means that both handset makers and telecommunications gear makers will have to pay it licensing fees. It dominated standards setting in 3G and 4G wireless and looks set to top the list of patent holders heading into the 5G cycle." Reuters, March 2018

Shareholders will benefit from Qualcomm's contributions to technology like 5G. Licensing streams will be high margin and new, pricier 5G chipsets will help Qualcomm increase its revenue and margins in the QCT segment as well.

Valuation

(Author; full, editable model available to The Growth Operation subscribers)

I value shares of Qualcomm at ~$98/share based on my discounted cash flow model. I also have a "blue-sky" scenario in which Qualcomm shares may be worth ~$134/share and a "grey-sky" scenario in which Qualcomm shares have a downside value of ~$60/share.

This model is based on several key variables:

Revenue growth from 5G: In my three scenarios, I model 5G revenue growth as beginning in the 12/19 quarter (Q1/20) and continuing for three years. In my base scenario, 5G is modeled as producing 10% revenue growth for three years - much smaller than the growth seen for 4G, but still quite substantial. In my blue-sky scenario, growth is 20% for three years (still slightly below growth from 4G) and in my grey-sky scenario, growth is non-existent, and Qualcomm grows at the risk-free rate in perpetuity.

Recovery rate from Apple and Huawei: In order to reach an agreement with Huawei and a settlement with Apple, Qualcomm is likely to receive less in licensing revenue that they were before. My three scenarios envision returns of 90%, 80%, and 50% of past licensing revenue in the future - such that Qualcomm receives only 80% of the ~$800 million/quarter in the base scenario.

In all three scenarios, I model a one-time payment equal to back payments owed minus Huawei's $700 million payment received in the 6/19 quarter (Q3/19), followed by ongoing payments for royalties thereafter. Both the lump-sum and the future payments are adjusted by the recovery rate factor.

In the grey-sky scenario, I further reduce all other licensing payments by 15%. This reduction reflects a possible reduction in licensing payments from other licensees if Apple is successful in their legal arguments.

Cost of regulatory settlements: Qualcomm is involved in cases with regulators around the world including the FTC. In two of my scenarios, I model Qualcomm paying a lump-sum fee in the 3/19 quarter (Q2/19). In the base scenario, Qualcomm pays $2.5 billion while in the grey-sky scenario, Qualcomm pays $10 billion to regulators around the world. In the blue-sky scenario, Qualcomm escapes without further sanctions - perhaps through winning its FTC case or perhaps through future appeal wins offsetting new regulatory sanctions.

Between the European Commission, Korea, and Taiwan, Qualcomm has already paid ~$2.1 billion in regulatory fines since the 12/16 quarter.

Long-term EBIT margins: Over the past two years, Qualcomm's EBIT margins have been hurt by a myriad of one-time factors such as the $2.1 billion in regulatory fines (~$2.8 billion booked GAAP-to-date, since Taiwan was previously recorded in income statements), a $974 million revenue adjustment for a BlackBerry case, and the loss of high-margin licensing revenue from Apple and Huawei.

As a result, GAAP EBIT margins have fallen sharply:

(Author based on company filings - GAAP figures; adjusting for one-time is often higher)

None of my scenarios imagine a lasting return to margins as high as their 2010-2013 levels. However, my three scenarios offer different long-term EBIT margins of 27%, 25%, and 20% as Qualcomm's margins decline long-term as 5G technology ages and prices of 5G baseband modems decline. In my view, 27% and 25% margins are more realistic than 20% margins.

Additionally, my model is built on Qualcomm saving ~$120 million/quarter once the Apple dispute is resolved. This figure is derived from the increase in QTL segment costs after the Apple dispute began - Qualcomm will be able to save legal fees once the dispute with Apple has been resolved.

Each scenario also includes a $2 billion breakup fee to NXPI in the coming quarter. All scenarios use share totals following the buyback of August 31, 2018, and adjust Qualcomm's cash total to reflect that buyback. In each scenario, the discount rate is 7.4%, based on Qualcomm's A2 credit rating from Moody's, an interest spread from Aswath Damodaran, and Qualcomm's beta of 1 (based on my own regression against SPY) and the growth rate outside 5G years is the risk-free-rate of 3.07%. All scenarios are further based on Qualcomm's past reinvestment rates - those are low since most of Qualcomm's reinvestment isn't in the form of capital expenditures but is instead R&D - already accounted for with EBIT.

The Growth Operation subscribers can download and edit this model based on their own beliefs about Qualcomm's prospects.

Risks

QCOM data by YCharts

While I am long Qualcomm - and a happy shareholder - a position in Qualcomm is not without risks. Qualcomm's stock has not performed well historically - shares have never returned to their dot-com era high (with an intra-day high of $100/share on January 3, 2000).

Virtually everything discussed in this article is a risk - all of these decisions could go against Qualcomm. The company is facing legal challenges from Apple that potentially threaten its entire licensing model. Given that much of Qualcomm's profit - and therefore value - derives from licensing ("QTL") revenue, this is a major risk for the company. If licensing rates fall or Qualcomm is unsuccessful in asserting its patents against Apple, top- and bottom-lines will suffer.

Further, Qualcomm has faced or is facing suits from numerous regulators, including those in Taiwan, the United States, Europe, Korea, and Japan. And Qualcomm has rough relations not just with regulators around the world, but also with clients, including both Apple and Huawei. At one time, Apple was a great Qualcomm client, which is tremendous for the company since Apple sells a lot of phones and therefore needs a lot of chipsets. However, that relationship has heavily degraded through the legal issues - and the negotiation issues that preceded them - to the point where Apple is not using Qualcomm chipsets in its new phones.

Given that Apple's departure as a customer has already happened, it isn't exactly a future risk, but the breakdown in the relationship between Qualcomm and Apple - and Qualcomm and Huawei - is alarming. Qualcomm must seek to keep good relationships with their clients, including both existing clients like Huawei and past (and potential future) clients like Apple. When selling chipsets, Qualcomm does not need to "pick sides" in the battles between Apple and its Android (GOOG) (GOOGL) competitors.

As a Qualcomm shareholder, I want Qualcomm to sell its modems to every company and not to pick sides in a Qualcomm versus Apple dispute.

Takeaways

I rate Qualcomm as a buy and believe shares are worth ~$98/share, based on my model above.

It has been an eventful year for Qualcomm. The company still has a lot of disputes to settle, but there might be a light at the end of the tunnel in the Huawei dispute - good faith payments of $700 million are a significant positive step in negotiations. Further, analysts suggest that the Apple disputes may be more likely to settle as trial draws nearer.

Qualcomm also obtained a positive settlement with regulators in Taiwan, increasing my optimism that positive settlement results will be possible in other jurisdictions as well and perhaps increasing the chances of a positive resolution to conflict with the FTC.

Finally, the launch of 5G could be a great boon for Qualcomm. As with prior technologies, Qualcomm has been at the forefront of development of 5G, which means it will receive a significant portion of the licensing revenue from the technology. Qualcomm is also likely to have an early lead in 5G modems, especially over lower-cost competitors.

Qualcomm still carries a lot of legal overhang - from regulators and licensees alike - but shares are slowly being de-risked and new technology will provide catalysts along the way.

The future is bright for Qualcomm and I remain a happy shareholder.

