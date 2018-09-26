Fielmann AG: Framing The Investment Case

Fielmann AG (OTCPK:OTCPK:FLMNF) (OTC:OTC:FLMNY) is the largest optician in Europe. The Company’s history makes for quite a remarkable tale, and provides a great case study of how business acumen and a socially-responsible approach can complement each other to create a truly formidable enterprise. The Company is the very definition of what a 'quality' franchise is, but that unfortunately doesn't often come cheap. However, after trading in overvalued territory for some years, the stock price has come back down to a fairer level and it is now time to put Fielmann back on your radar.

Company background & description

In 1972, a 23-year old Günther Fielmann opened his first store in Cuxhaven, a town in Northern Germany. In those days, the price of glasses was kept extremely high by opticians, with only very few options available for people who couldn’t afford them, apart from a couple of rudimentary frames that were fully covered by the German health insurance system. From the onset, Fielmann decided to work towards putting an end to what he saw as a discriminatory practice, by offering a variety of prescription glasses with plastic or metal frames for significantly lower prices. In the late 1970s, he also pioneered the concept of warranty for glasses, including those for children.

A more significant breakthrough occurred in 1981, when Fielmann negotiated a deal with the Allgemeine Ortskrankenkasse, a German national health insurance carrier in Northern Germany. This enabled the Company to provide 90 different plastic and metal frames for eyeglasses in 640 variations for top quality prescription glasses, without charging more than the amount for which AOK would reimburse its customers. Needless to say, this highly disruptive move was far from popular amongst domestic opticians. By 1983, Fielmann had grown to 76 shops with 800 employees and 177 trainees, each of them representing its own profit center, as lower prices for glasses was compensated by economies of scale and vertical integration along the value chain.

In 1989, the optical industry was negatively impacted by the new Health Reform Act, which significantly reduced government subsidies for the rates that national health insurers paid opticians for prescription glasses. As a result, many opticians increased their prices, but Fielmann stayed true to its philosophy of offering quality glasses at affordable prices.

The reunification of Germany also revitalized the whole industry, and in 1990 Fielmann negotiated a contract with the former East German social security administration to provide prescription eyeglasses and three-year warranty without extra charge to Germans from the former GDR. Within a few weeks, more than 30’000 East Germans owned Fielmann eyeglasses.

In 1994, the Company became publicly-listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange. By then, every third pair of eyeglasses in Germany was sold in one of the 296 Fielmann stores. From the mid-1990s onwards, Fielmann started to expand in Southern Germany as well as internationally, with a focus on Switzerland and Austria. In this effort, the Company acquired Pro-optik AG in 1995, Switzerland's third largest optician.

In 1997, the German optical industry was once again disrupted by the abolition of federal subsidies for prescription eyeglass frames. Then, in 2004, visual aid were excluded from the social health insurance benefits package for people above the age of 18. Once again, Fielmann stayed true to its business model, which by then had already proven to be highly successful for many decades. In order to do so, it turned to the private sector and struck a deal with a Hamburg-based insurance company, HanseMerkur Krankenversicherung AG, to perpetuate its concept of offering quality glasses at no extra cost beyond the price of the insurance contract. According to the Company’s 2017 annual report, millions of current Fielmann customers have opted for this option.

For those interested in reading a more detailed account of Fielmann’s distinguished corporate history, we recommend this extensive piece written by the International Directory of Company Histories.

As of today, Fielmann is Europe’s largest optician, with a network of 723 stores as of the end of 2017, including 597 in Germany, 42 in Switzerland, and 37 in Austria. Since 1972, it has sold over 150m pairs of glasses, with 8.1m units sold just last year.

Industry background, competitive position & barriers to entry

Let’s take a quick look at the optical industry, focusing predominantly on Germany and other markets in which Fielmann operates.

According to industry sources quoted in Fielmann’s latest annual report, one in two people wear glasses in Germany, or over 40m people. The percentages get even higher as one looks at the older segments of the population, with nearly 75% of the 45-59 age group wearing glasses, and nearly 100% of the 60+ population, as even people with normal eyesight need reading glasses once they reach a certain age.

The German Central Association of Opticians (Zentralverband der Augenoptiker, ZVA) estimated that the total number of glasses sold in 2017 amounted to 12.7m, representing sales of EUR 6.12 billion. Fielmann’s estimates for the Swiss and Austrian market are of 1.0m and 1.3m pair of glasses sold in 2017, representing sales of EUR 1.5b and 0.5b respectively.

As for most retail businesses, online channels have accounted for a growing share of total sales, although that figure remains fairly low at approx. 4% of sales in Germany. In addition, it should be noted that this includes contact lenses and sunglasses, so that online sales of prescription glasses only amounts to about 1% of total sales.

The bricks and mortar channel remains fairly fragmented, with store chains accounting for only 18% of all optical retail stores in Germany, 24% in Switzerland, and 30% in Austria. On average, a traditional optical store in Germany sells fewer than two pairs of glasses per day, and generates annual sales of EUR 0.3m. As discussed later, these figures are strikingly higher for Fielmann.

In the German market, Fielmann only accounts for 5% of the country’s stores, with a total of 597 branches. Despite this, the Company accounts for over half of the eyeglasses sold nationwide, representing over 20% of total sales. These figures reveal a number of interesting facts that speak volumes about the firm’s competitive position. First, it clearly shows that Fielmann operates at a much higher level of operational efficiency than competitors. Its average stores sell 35 pairs of glasses per day (vs. 2 for competitors) and generate annual sales of EUR 2m (vs. EUR 0.3m for competitors). Second, the fact that the company accounts for over 50% of volumes but ‘only’ 20% of sales demonstrates a clear focus on the affordability of its products, which is a cornerstone of its corporate strategy.

Source: Annual report 2017

Over its near 50 year history, Fielmann has gradually fostered strong competitive advantages in the market place. The first of such advantages is related to intangible assets derived from the Company’s uncompromising focus on customer service and satisfaction, and providing a large selection of quality products at fair prices. While this may sound trivial, it is of critical importance in a market such as optical products. It is the foundation of Fielmann’s success over the years. Over time, the Company has reinforced this competitive edge with extensive training of its employees, as well as initiatives such as the Best Price Guarantee, the Three Year Warranty, and the Satisfaction Guarantee (more details on these on pages 15/16 of the annual report 2017). And this strategy has clearly worked wonders for the Company. In its last survey, 90% of its young customer base have expressed their intent to repurchase products at Fielmann in the future.

The second powerful competitive advantage that the Company benefits from is a clear cost advantage from scale. As the largest optician in Europe, Fielmann has a relative advantage vs. peers in spreading fixed costs over a larger sales base, as well as greater bargaining power with key suppliers. Furthermore, over the years the Company has vertically integrated its value chain, in order to mitigate risks and capture a greater share of the value-added throughout its entire value chain. Overall, not only is a cost advantage a significant competitive edge, it also creates a positive feedback loop with Fielmann’s primary objective of winning in the marketplace by providing clients with a wide range of quality eyewear at highly competitive prices.

All in, we rate Fielmann’s competitive position as very strong. The combination of a clear cost advantage from scale and operational efficiency, coupled with intangible assets related to branding, makes it a formidable competitor to contend with.

Let us now back this assessment up with a quantitative analysis of the firm’s profile in the next section.

Fundamental profile

Profitability, capital efficiency, and returns on investment:

As shown below, Fielmann runs a nicely profitable business with remarkable consistency, despite offering the most competitively-priced glasses in the marketplace. On top of that, management is thoughtful and disciplined in the manner in which it deploys capital to grow the business, meaning that capital efficiency ratios have remained high (please see analysis of operational data in the Appendix). Combined, this has delivered very high return levels, with ROA of 18% and unlevered REO of 24% on average over the past decade. This largely validates our qualitative assessment of Fielmann as a competitively-advantaged business.

Growth:

As previously mentioned, Fielmann has historically been very disciplined with the manner in which it has grown its business, which is too often an area where retail companies can run into trouble, by pursuing growth at the expense of profitability. First of all, Fielmann has predominantly focused on growing its business organically rather than pursue risky acquisitions. The only major acquisitions that we were able to trace back over the years were the purchase of Rathenow Optische Werke in 1994, and Pro-Optic in Switzerland in 1995. Second, the Company has always been methodical in the manner in which it assesses new store openings, carefully weighing the pros and cons vs. other alternatives such as modernization efforts and increasing floor space at current locations.

Over the past 20 or so years, Fielmann has grown sales at a CAGR of 6%, with profits growing at close to 10% over the same period. More recently, sales and profit growth has slowed to about 5% p.a.

Cashflows:

We find Fielmann’s cashflow profile to be entirely acceptable and quite attractive for a retail operation. The Company runs a cash conversion cycle of about 40 days, with a working capital to sales ratio of about 10%. Earnings quality is strong, with cash from operations systematically above net income (please note that fiscal 2013 cash flow statement is blurred by a large decrease in financial assets held for trading or to maturity). Free cash flow generation is also strong, with a FCF margin of over 10%, and FCF to net income of nearly 90% on average over the past decade.

Financial position

As is not uncommon with family-owned businesses, Fielmann is in a very strong financial position. As shown below, Fielmann has essentially run its business without any financial leverage for the past decade. In addition, it holds a large cash balance of EUR 290m at the end of 2017, or about 7% of its market capitalization as of today.

Management team & track record of capital allocation decisions

Up until recently, Fielmann has been headed by its founder and CEO, Günther Fielmann. In April 2018, the Company announced a notable change by implementing a co-CEO structure, with Herr Marc Fielmann (the Founder’s son) joining him in this role. In this new co-management structure, Günther Fielmann ‘retains the authority over strategic decisions, the expansion strategy, the collection development and the overarching responsibility, [while] Marc Fielmann will be in charge of public relations, marketing and the executive leadership of Fielmann AG.’ Marc Fielmann, who studied at the London School of Economics, previously gained industry experience at Luxottica S.p.A and Safilo Group S.p.A., and has been working at Fielmann AG since 2012 in a variety of positions. In the April 2018 press release announcing this change in management structure, Marc Fielmann clearly stated his intention to keep the Company’s strategy unchanged, while further capitalizing on international expansion and digitalization opportunities.

Historically, capital allocation decisions have been sensible and disciplined. As previously mentioned, the Company has focused on growing the business organically via capital expenditures and working capital investments, while largely avoiding acquisitions. Excess cash flows have mainly been returned to shareholders via annual dividend payments.

Dividend

Fielmann has paid out an annual dividend every single year since its listing in 1994, and it has increased it for the last 13 consecutive years. Looking at data going back to 1998, we can see that the Company has grown the dividend at a CARG of close to 12%, while the CAGR has been closer to 7% over the past 10 years. As of fiscal 2017, the annual dividend rate stood at EUR 1.85 per share, representing an EPS payout ratio of 93%, and a CFO payout ratio of 54% (CFO payout of approx. 70%, excluding one-off from decrease in financial assets held for trading).

Given the defensive nature of the business and the Company’s stellar balance sheet, we rate the dividend as safe presently, although one shouldn’t expect double-digit increases in dividends as has been the case in the past. A low-single-digit annual increase seems a more reasonable assumption, given the elevated payout ratio. As of today, the dividend yield is approx. 3.7%.

Valuation

We model Fielmann’s intrinsic value using a range of valuation methodologies including a discounted cashflow model, a dividend discount model, earnings power, and multiples, to derive a fair value estimate of approx. EUR 50 per share, more or less in-line with the current stock price.

To give you more details on the main inputs to our DCF model, we assume sales to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% over the next 10 years, average EBIT margins of 18.0%, 2.0% terminal growth rate, and a WACC of 7.5%. Note that our WACC (which is identical to the CoE as the company is debt-free) is arguably high relative to the 10-year yield on German government bonds, which is currently only 0.51%!). If we were to use the CAPM model to estimate Fielmann’s cost of equity, the result would be closer 6.0%, resulting in a small upside of 10%+. Having said that, we caution readers against the pitfalls of using the CAPM model in today’s world of artificially-low interest rates. Instead, it might be advisable for investors to use their own hurdle rates that reflect the minimum required rate of return on a prospective investment.

As far as valuation multiples, one should note that the market has historically priced the stock richly, which makes sense for a company of this level of quality. The long-term average PE multiple stands at approx. 22-24x, only marginally below today’s forward PE multiple based on consensus estimates.

Ownership

As can be expected from a family business, the Fielmann family owns nearly 72% of the company’s shares, with the remaining 28% freely-floating. We generally have a positive inclination towards family businesses, and like the owner-operator model, as it creates a strong alignment of interests between all stakeholders. On that point, we should also highlight that some 85% of employees are also stockholders.

However, we do believe that it is very important for family-owned businesses to adhere to sensible corporate governance practices, and think long and hard about succession planning. There is a significant amount of evidence that suggests family-owned businesses can run into trouble once they reach the 3rd, 4th, and 5th generation. Here, we take comfort in the establishment of a co-management structure, which we hope will be maintained for a few years after the Founder’s retirement, as well as the fact that this company is only transitioning into the second generation. As a result, we believe that it is highly unlikely that the new generation of management has become detached from the Company’s founding principles and corporate strategy, as can be the case further down the family tree.

Risks & red flags

Overall, Fielmann should certainly be considered as a low-risk company. Nonetheless, we highlight a number of the more prominent risks below:

FX risk: the company generated about 12% of 2017 sales from Switzerland, and is therefore exposed to some level of FX risk.

Technological risk: technology can have an impact on Fielmann’s business in a number of different ways going forward. First, technology is impacting sales channels, with a growing share of online sales, especially for contact lenses. A perhaps more important long-term consideration is the proliferation of surgical procedures, rendering glasses and contact lenses obsolete over time. Now, without being experts on the matter, our understanding is that while such procedures have become more widespread for people suffering from myopia, the procedure for presbyopia (i.e. requiring reading glasses past a certain age) is much more invasive and unlikely to gain the same traction as for myopia in its current state.

Availability of skilled personnel: the German economy is subject to weak population growth (0.4% in 2017) and an ageing population, which is impacting the labour market and may reduce the availability of skilled personnel in certain professions. In order to mitigate this risk, Fielmann is very pro-active in providing vocational training to nearly 3’500 young people in 2017, investing north of EUR 10m in the process.

Initial conclusions

It is difficult not to be impressed with Fielmann’s achievements since its founding in 1972. Starting from humble beginnings, the company has established itself as the largest optician in Europe within less than 50 years. It has achieved that feat by combining business shrewdness with a principled vision of the Company’s mission to customers and society at large.

Over time, the Company has attained a leadership position in the market in which it operates, creating a durable cost advantage from economies of scale. It has also developed significant intangible assets in the form of brand equity. It consistently runs a very profitable business and achieves stellar return levels without any financial leverage. Its balance sheet is pristine. It runs an owner-operator model that clearly aligns the interests of all shareholders and executives, resulting in a sensible capital allocation policy. Shareholders are regularly remunerated via annual dividend payments.

While the stock is not trading at a steep discount to our estimation of intrinsic value, we question whether a company of this quality requires a sizable margin of safety for investors to commit capital. Following the decline in stock price thus far this year, we believe that it has now come back down to more reasonable valuation levels as a result of underwhelming guidance for 2018, and speculation that guidance might be reduced further as a result of FX volatility. Despite these short-term concerns, we have recently initiated a small long position in Fielmann, leaving plenty of room to accumulate on any further weakness in the stock price.

Appendix

