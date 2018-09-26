Why We Believe Henry Schein's Upcoming Animal Health Spin-Off Will Unlock 30% To 50% Upside

HSIC/VFC will be the fastest growing play in the hot animal space. Our sum-of-the-parts base case yields $106/share assuming multiples in line with peers, and +50% should it receive a premium multiple.

In the coming weeks, we expect HSIC to provide more information on the spin, and eventually host an Analyst Day offering longer-term guidance. We expect the spin to open up a broader shareholder base, and attract significant analyst coverage.

We also conducted a survey of 100 vets using VFC and find strong user satisfaction, and meaningful revenue uplift opportunities benefiting both vets and HSIC alike.

HSIC disclosed in April, 5,100 vets were using VFC's tech-enabled pharmacy platform, but our recent big data scrape indicates it is on pace for 9,000 vets by yr end (+76%).

Henry Schien (HSIC) will be spinning-off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice (VFC), a private company. We believe the transaction will unlock significant shareholder value.

Report Entitled "A Fully Vetted Upside Case"

Spruce Point Capital Management is pleased to announce it has released the contents of a unique research report on Henry Schein, Inc. (NYSE: HSIC) ("HSIC" or "the Company") with a "Strong Buy" opinion and a $106 - $126 price target, or approximately 30% - 50% upside potential. Spruce Point has spent months conducting a critical forensic and fundamental analysis of HSIC, including its planned spin-off of its animal health business and merger with Vets First Choice ("VFC"), a privately held company.

With the stock market near all-time highs, and growth at a value price very difficult to uncover, Spruce Point has been restrained in the past few years to recommend a stock long with a compelling risk/reward. In fact, our last long idea was Mavenir Systems ( MVNR) in January 2015, which was subsequently acquired just two months later at a 40% premium.

Our detailed research report is available on our website. We also encourage all of our readers to follow us on Twitter @sprucepointcap for regular updates. Please review our disclaimer at the bottom of this email.

I. Executive Summary

Spruce Point Conducted Proprietary Analysis To Investigate Vets First Choice’s Recent Performance And Believes There Is A Window Of Opportunity To Purchase Shares Of HSIC Today At A Steep Discount To Where Wall Street Analysts Will Eventually Value The Company:

Henry Schein announced on April 23, 2018 that it would spin-off and merge its animal health business with privately held, VFC to create a new company to be named Vets First Corp. We believe that investors are awaiting the S-1 (new security filing) and S-4 (merger filing) to obtain more information and future projections on Vets First Corp. Given the current information void, Spruce Point conducted big data analysis and a large proprietary survey of vets that reveals significant underappreciated growth at VFC. We believe analysts are overly focused on the pressures of HSIC’s dental business, and ignoring the tremendous growth at VFC. We expect that investors and analysts focus and sentiment will shift in the coming weeks and months as the growth that we’ve uncovered becomes much more evident.

Vets First Choice is a Next Generation Technology Solution To Allow Vets To Recapture Revenue Lost To Online Pharmacies:

Vets First Corporation will be run by Benjamin and David Shaw. The Shaw Family has created a tremendous amount of value in the animal health space as David Shaw was the founder of Idexx (now valued at ~$22B). The Shaw family created VFC as a result of vet practices having lost a majority of the revenue stream that they had garnered from selling prescriptions. Historically, vets were both the doctor and pharmacy for animals. However, the internet disrupted the latter for vet practices over time. Vets First Choice seeks to bring back the lost prescription revenue stream to the vet practice by bringing a front-end online pharmacy solution to all of its customers. Further, Vets First Choice helps vets manage their practice by offering insights and ways to enhance compliance (filling prescription that a vet writes) which leads to greater profits for the vets, happier pet owners, and healthier pets.

Vets First Choice Will Be Able To Capitalize On Henry Schein’s Trusted Relationship With Vet Clinics And Turbocharge Vets First Choice’s Growth Profile:

Henry Schein already services over 80,000 vets around the world and is the #1 animal health distributor and solutions provider in NA, Europe and Australia/NZ (>70% customer penetration). Furthermore, Henry Schein’s animal health group employs a sales staff of ~680 employees vs ~100 employees at Vets First Choice. We believe that VFC is leveraging Henry Schein’s brand, sales force and existing install base to rapidly deploy its product offering.

Spin-Offs Tend To Outperform The Market And HSIC’s Existing Shareholder Base Has A Strong Affinity For Pure Play Animal Health Stocks:

Spruce Point likes to make investments with highly attractive risk/reward profiles. Academic research and recent data points suggest that spin-offs outperform the broader market. Typical spin-offs exhibit early selling pressure in the first few weeks of trading. However, we analyzed HSIC’s shareholder base, and believe a significant amount of HSIC shareholders will not only continue to own Vets First Corp, but could also be incremental buyers. We believe the success of last week’s spin and IPO of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) illustrates strong underlying demand for animal health stocks. We believe VFC will have a better sales and EBITDA growth story than ELAN.

Based On Spruce Point’s Proprietary Data Scrape We believe Vets First Choice Now Has +7,900 Unique Veterinary Practices (+54% YTD) On Its Prescription Management Platform. Our Analysis Suggests That It Will End The Year With Over 9,000 Vet Practices:

In order to assess the current growth of VFC we developed an algorithm to process over 40,000 zip codes through Vets First Choice’s Vet Finder. We continue to run the algorithm on a weekly basis to track vet adoption and currently find that over 7,900 unique vet practices are on the VFC platform. This compares with 5,100 vet practices that were disclosed in HSIC’s press release on April 23, 2018. We believe that VFC’s prescription management platform adoption is accelerating and that it is adding on average +80 new vets per week. At this rate of adoption, we believe that over 9,000 Vet Practices will have signed up for the platform by the end of 2018. Given recent momentum, we believe, that Vets First Choice’s “install base” will grow +75% in 2018. This rate of adoption is significantly above the level last disclosed by HSIC and will be a key valuation driver of sell-side analyst models.

We Surveyed Over 100 Vet Practices That Are Currently Using Vets First Choice Prescription Management Platform And Find, On Average, That They Are Selling $37K And $55K In Their Second And Third Full Calendar Years, Respectively:

Using our proprietary “Vets First Choice Database”, we conducted a survey of over 100 vet practices. The survey participants offered insights into their practice’s sales levels and cadence on the Vets First Choice Prescription Management Platform. Further, our survey was able to identify simple changes that vet practices could employ that would lead to greater traction with their existing install base. For example, our survey finds that vet practices who no longer fax prescriptions are currently seeing 45% higher sales on the VFC platform versus practices that still fax written prescriptions to their competition.

Vets First Corp Will Be The Fastest Growing EBITDA Story In The Animal Health Sector:

The newly created entity, Vets First Corp will be growing its EBITDA at a faster clip than any other pure play animal health company in our peer group (ELAN, ZTS, IDXX, HSKA, PETQ, PETS). We estimate that Vets First Corp will grow its EBITDA to ~$500M in 2020, more than doubling our 2017E EBITDA of $242M. Longer-term, we believe that the install base exiting 2020 could achieve between $2.2B and $4.0B of EBITDA should each Vet practice reach between $250K and $500K of sales on their Vets First Choice prescription platform.

Our Sum-of-the-Parts (SOTP) Base Case Analysis Yields An HSIC Price Target of $106/share, ~30% Upside:

We think the stock approaches this level by the end of this year as more information is released to the public, the spin-off nears consummation, and an expanded analyst universe assumes coverage of VFC with strong buy recommendations. We believe that investor knowledge that Vets First Choice’s install base has grown to +7,900, as well as our conviction that Vets First Corp can reach ~$500M of EBITDA by 2020, merits an immediate repricing of HSIC shares today on modest industry multiple assumptions. Our upside case to $126/share (+50%) assumes HSIC/VFC garners a premium multiple

We believe the findings of our proprietary data scrape and market survey will be validated over the next four months as HSIC provides updated information, and the Street begins to fully appreciate the value of Vets First Corp.

Our Estimated Timeline of Events:

September 2018

S-1 and S-4 Filed (most likely confidentially) October 2018 / November 2018

Analyst Day for SpinCo, Vets First Corp

Vets First Corp will likely offer projections for the newly combined entity November 2018 / December 2018

“When Issued” trading begins (approximately 2-3 weeks prior to spin) December 2018 / January 2019

Actual spin and completion of transaction 2019 & Beyond

Sellside coverage is likely to come from existing HSIC analysts as well as a group of analyst that cover the animal heath sector

We expect at least six to ten analysts to initiate coverage with buy ratings soon after the transaction is completed

We estimate that Vets First Choice will more than double its 2017 EBITDA to ~$500M by 2020. The pro forma entity will offer investors exposure to the higher growth animal health industry. We see the new VFC potentially garnering a multiple commensurate with industry bellwether Idexx. Our base case assumes a discount to Idexx, but we believe that the size of the addressable market for the pro forma entity far surpasses that of Idexx’s market opportunity.

II. Transaction Overview: Strategic Rationale For VFC and HSIC

HSIC’s Animal Health business is a fueled by 680 global field sales consultants that have achieved over 70% veterinarian penetration and 20%-35% market share in key pet markets globally.

Source: Henry Schein Q2 2018 Presentation

Vets First Choice was founded in 2010 by Ben Shaw and his father, David Shaw (Founder of IDEXX, a $21 billion market cap company in the animal space). The vision of Vets First Choice is to empower veterinarians to reach their full clinical potential by leveraging advanced technology.

Source: Vets First Choice August 2018

Source: Maine The Magazine, Vets First Choice

VFC provides a white labeled front-end online pharmacy to all of its vet partners (see below). VFC shares a portion of the revenue with the vet, allowing them to recapture a previously lost revenue source. VFC provides recommendations to vets in order to keep pricing competitive.

Source: vetsfirstchoice.com

The corporate marriage of Henry Schein’s Animal Health with Vets First Choice creates an instant best-in-class animal health innovator. Henry Schein brings over 80,000 vet relationships worldwide to a technology asset that we believe every vet in the world should consider, and may eventually adopt. Henry Schein’s relationships and integrity with vets worldwide will “turbo charge” Vets First Choice’s growth profile.

The Vets First Corporation transaction is a tax-free event for U.S. tax purposes and is expected to realize $100M of operating income synergies by year three.

Reverse Morris Trust: intended to be a tax-free spin-off to Henry Schein shareholders for U.S. tax purposes, followed by a merger with Vets First Choice Expected to close: end of 2018 / January 2019 Expected ownership:

HSIC shareholders: 63%

Vets First Choice shareholders: 37% Combined company expected to realize in excess of $100M of operating income synergies by year three Tax-free dividend of $1.0B to $1.25B in cash to RemainCo from SpinCo

Henry Schein plans to use the proceeds of this transaction for general corporate purposes, including share repurchases, paying down debt and disciplined M&A Post closing, Henry Schein expects to deliver EPS growth for the remaining consolidated Henry Schein business in the high-single digit to low-double digit range

Source: Henry Schein 8K (April 23, 2018), Vets First Choice

HSIC shareholders are well positioned to benefit from both the tremendous growth opportunity associated with Vets First Corp and a refocused Henry Schein (RemainCo)

Source: Henry Schein 8K (April 23, 2018)

Spin-offs have historically outperformed the broader market by a large margin as the transaction allows for the individual segments of a parent company to be more efficiently valued. The transaction also broadens the potential universe of investors that can now choose which parts of the historical business that they would like to own (RemainCo, SpinCo, or both). Additionally, spin-offs often free management teams from the bureaucracy of the parent company while creating a public currency that can be better used to incentivize and align management with their investor base.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) was spun-out and IPO’ed by Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE: LLY) on September 20, 2018. Vets First Corp will have both a stronger topline and EBITDA growth story versus Elanco. We are in agreement with the Wall St. Journal recent assessment that“Animal-Health Stocks Will Continue to Shine” (2)

Spruce Point likes investing situations where the data suggests a favorable risk/reward. Numerous academic studies and recent performance suggests that spin-offs outperform the market.

We believe that existing HSIC shareholders will continue to own Vets First Corp given their ownership levels of Idexx and Zoetis (the 2 biggest animal health sector pure plays). The cross-ownership analysis illustrates HSIC’s existing shareholder’s large exposure and understanding of the “Animal Health” theme.

III. Spruce Point Proprietary Data Scrape & Survey Indicates That Vets First Choice Is Materially Outperforming Market Expectations

In order to get an advance read on the traction that VFC is having with vets during 2018, Spruce Point initiated a data scrape. The scrape allows us to aggregate the number of vets currently leveraging the VFC platform and monitor the growth of new users over time. We believe this data provides valuable insights into VFC’s performance ahead of transaction filings.

Spruce Point inspected the HTML code behind Vets First Choice’s Vet Finder and found that it was accessing a searchable API on the AWS server. We gathered a list of over 40,000 zip codes and then wrote an algorithm that searched and recorded results for vet practices. The algorithm is run on a recurring basis to provide insights into the penetration of the VFC platform

Source: Vets First Choice -- Find My Vet Searchable Database

Our data scrape program identified +7,900 unique practices on the Vets First Choice Platform. This pace indicates that its install base will grow to over 9,000 vets by the end of 2018.

We believe that all 25,000 U.S. vet practices will have an online pharmacy solution at some point in the future. Vet practices are in the midst of a secular change where companies like Vets First Choice can streamline the ability to offer a pharmacy online. Vets First Choice will likely have grown its U.S. market share to 36% by the end of 2018 from ~20% at the end of 2017. Ultimately, we think investors will begin to ascribe value to the worldwide opportunity as HSIC currently has over 80,000 vet relationships globally.

Survey Results

Select Quotes From Survey Participants

IV. Revaluing HSIC Given Our New Insights

Only 5 out of 16 analyst that publish price targets have the equivalent of a “Buy” rating on HSIC. We don’t believe the analysts have conducted extensive diligence to fully understand what the upcoming spin and merge with Vets First Choice represents to current HSIC shareholders. This presents an opportunity, and it appears astute investors are already valuing HSIC slightly above the average analyst price target.

Our proprietary data scrape and survey results form the basis of our Vets First Choice standalone model.

The justification for our 2020E EBITDA estimate of ~$500M is presented below.

Once investors better understand the value proposition that Vets First Corp will bring to vet clinics in the U.S., investors will have a clearer understanding of the +$2.0B EBITDA U.S. long-term potential opportunity.

Source: Spruce Point Estimates

At the moment, there are not many analysts offering projections on VFC. Spruce Point estimates are materially higher than whisper numbers that we have heard Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are using for Vets First Corp.

Catalyst: Significant Analyst Coverage. We expect that many of the existing HSIC analysts and Animal Health sector analysts will be adding Vets First Corp to their coverage universe. Therefore, we expect between six to ten analysts to cover Vets First Choice soon after the transaction is completed.

Source: Bloomberg

We take a conservative view in valuing the remaining HSIC dental business at a discount to its historical EV / Est. EBITDA close to 13x

We estimate that Vets First Choice will more than double its 2017 EBITDA to ~$500M by 2020. The pro forma entity will offer investors exposure to the high growth animal health industry. We see the new VFC potentially garnering a multiple commensurate with industry bellwether Idexx. Our base case assumes a discount to Idexx, but we believe that the size of the addressable market for the pro forma entity far surpasses that of Idexx’s market opportunity.

Vets First Corp will be the 3rd largest pure play animal health company and be the fastest EBITDA growth story in its space. As a result, we expect VFC to attract significant attention from growth starved investors.

Our bull case scenario suggests that HSIC would be worth $126 representing +50% upside. Our bull case illustrates the upside of HSIC shares today should Vets First Corp be awarded the highest multiple in its peer group.

Risks To Our Long Thesis

Recent lawsuit by Idexx vs. Vets First Choice: Idexx filed a lawsuit against two former employees of Idexx and Vets First Choice claiming violations of non-compete clauses and taking confidential information from Idexx on August 3, 2018. We believe that Idexx has a bone to pick with its former founder who we believe did not leave Idexx on good terms. Both Idexx and Vets First Choice are headquartered near each other in Maine, and are now fighting both locally and nationally for top talent. Via LinkedIn, we believe at least 35 former employees have left Idexx for Vets First Choice.

Amazon Threat: We believe Amazon poses a risk to almost every online distribution business. That being said, there are some models that need high touch points and different level of service than Amazon can provide and/or intends to provide.

Buying Power of Vet Practices: Akin to what has transpired with dental practices, we believe more vet practices will create or enter into group purchasing organizations (GPO) which may pressure prices in the long-run.

Disclosure:

This research presentation expresses our research opinions. You should assume that as of the publication date of any presentation, report or letter, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC (possibly along with or through our members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) along with our subscribers and clients has a long position in all stocks (and are long/short combinations of calls and puts on the stock) covered herein, including without limitation Henry Schein, Inc. (“HSIC”), and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock rises. Following publication of any presentation, report or letter, we intend to continue transacting in the securities covered therein, and we may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of our initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Spruce Point Capital Management does not undertake to update this report or any information contained herein. Spruce Point Capital Management, subscribers and/or consultants shall have no obligation to inform any investor or viewer of this report about their historical, current, and future trading activities.

This research presentation expresses our research opinions, which we have based upon interpretation of certain facts and observations, all of which are based upon publicly available information, and all of which are set out in this research presentation. Any investment involves substantial risks, including complete loss of capital. Any forecasts or estimates are for illustrative purpose only and should not be taken as limitations of the maximum possible loss or gain. Any information contained in this report may include forward looking statements, expectations, pro forma analyses, estimates, and projections. You should assume these types of statements, expectations, pro forma analyses, estimates, and projections may turn out to be incorrect for reasons beyond Spruce Point Capital Management LLC’s control. This is not investment or accounting advice nor should it be construed as such. Use of Spruce Point Capital Management LLC’s research is at your own risk. You should do your own research and due diligence, with assistance from professional financial, legal and tax experts, before making any investment decision with respect to securities covered herein. All figures assumed to be in US Dollars, unless specified otherwise.

To the best of our ability and belief, as of the date hereof, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable and does not omit to state material facts necessary to make the statements herein not misleading, and all information has been obtained from public sources we believe to be accurate and reliable, and who are not insiders or connected persons of the stock covered herein or who may otherwise owe any fiduciary duty or duty of confidentiality to the issuer, or to any other person or entity that was breached by the transmission of information to Spruce Point Capital Management LLC. However, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC recognizes that there may be non-public information in the possession of HSIC or other insiders of HSIC that has not been publicly disclosed by HSIC. Therefore, such information contained herein is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind – whether express or implied. Spruce Point Capital Management LLC makes no other representations, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use.

This report’s estimated fundamental value only represents a best efforts estimate of the potential fundamental valuation of a specific security, and is not expressed as, or implied as, assessments of the quality of a security, a summary of past performance, or an actionable investment strategy for an investor. This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall any security be offered or sold to any person, in any jurisdiction in which such offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Spruce Point Capital Management LLC is not registered as an investment advisor, broker/dealer, or accounting firm. Past performance of any Spruce Point research opinion should not be relied up or extrapolated for future performance.

All rights reserved. This report may not be reproduced or disseminated in whole or in part without the prior written consent of Spruce Point Capital Management LLC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSIC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.