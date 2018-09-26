Newell Brands: Technical Analysis And Valuation

Investment Thesis

Newell Brands (NWL) has seen its share prime plummet in the past year and a half due to many of reasons I outlined in my past articles. There was confrontation among executives and activists, there was inflation pressure, tariff pressure, and the biggest, the large divestitures. All of these issues raise uncertainty about the future which has not fared well for Newell's stock price.

I wrote in the past, a refutation to these issues, but I will recap here for new readers. The bulk of the confrontation among officials has largely subsided. Carl Icahn being present would naturally lead investors to believe Newell will be making some immediate changes to improve its operating efficiency. They have stated they are cutting costs and focusing on strengthening their core portfolio. The Accelerated Transformation Plan they have launched should certainly help get the company back on track. The inflation and tariff pressure are real of threats, but most of the effects get passed on to consumers. Newell has stated it believes its divisions will be able to land their pricing strategy. Furthermore, if Newell experiences these issues, then so do their competitors, which levels the playing field. And lastly, if the divestitures are best for the company in the long run, then that is what we want as shareholders. In fact, I wrote an entire article displaying the liquidity and lack of synergy issues Newell had present solely after they acquired Jarden.

Valuation – DCF Approach

Now that we have an idea of how we got here, I want to discuss the fundamental question of investing - is this company undervalued?

In order to determine a company's equity value, the most standard methodology is a discounted cash flow (NYSE:DCF) model. Many modelers will base their assumptions on what they expect the company will do, however, here at DocShah Economics, we apply what the company has historically done. After we cover that base, we entertain with the “what if” possibilities.

I base 'Assumptions' in cell A2 based off of historical 10 year averages, short term company guidance, and insight/calculations. Those assumptions are the engine that drives this DCF, which is why it is incredibly important to base them off of conservative measures.

Starting at revenue, I want to exclude the Jarden years. The reason is, I do not want to capture the large one-time growth in revenue for the business since that is not indicative of normal operations. Therefore, we will use revenue from years 2005 to 2015. Over that ten-year span, Newell increased its revenue on average by a paltry 0.50% per year. Their weighted average cost of capital comes in at 5.90%.

Many analysts don't realize that operating leases, while an "off balance sheet activity" is still debt and thus, must be accounted for (pun intended) in calculating cost of debt, and subsequently WACC. Our conservative terminal growth rate is set at 2%, simply to keep up with inflation.

The summation of their discounted future free cash flows amounts to $11,607 million. Now, we must subtract out all debts (long term, short term, and present value of operating leases). Using short term company guidance, I have adjusted the influx of $10 billion cash due to the sale of assets – I understand not all sales have been realized, but the company has reaffirmed on its latest earnings call that it believes the after tax cash influx is still set to be $10 billion when it is all said and done. The company also guided that 45% will be set aside for deleveraging and 55% for buybacks. As a result, when debt (long, short, and present value of operating leases) is reduced by $4,500 million (45% of $10 billion), the debt comes out to be $6,871 million. Now, we add back the cash on hand which is $5,986 million, comprised of 486 million (current cash) and 5,500 million (55% of $10 billion). We subtract out a small minority interest of $37 million and arrive at an equity value of $10,685 million. Equity value divided by the 472.5 million outstanding shares gives us a fair share price of $22.61. This upside combined with the divided leaves us with a 15% return (price of Newell was $20.45 at the time of this article being written).

Now, I want to emphasize, I am always conservative in my valuations. For example, I bumped the corporate tax rate back up to 35% from 2021 onwards. Obviously, I do not know if this will happen, but it allows us to see what effects would occur to earnings and subsequently the value of the business if we go up in taxes again.

Now here is the thing. If the company operates in the same manner it has, there is not too much value here aside from the dividend. There are many more assets out there which will give you a higher rate of return than Newell. I have written in both of my last two articles that a bet on Newell is a bet on management.

However, I want to now entertain “what if” scenarios. What if Newell improves operations like they have promised (which increases revenue)? What if Newell successfully enables cost saving measures like they have promised? What if the tax rate does not get bumped back up? If Newell can average 2% return with a low tax rate, the company would be worth $31.43 a share, representing about a 60% upside including the dividend.

The point I wanted to make with the normal scenario and “what if” scenario was that Newell is certainly undervalued either way, even if it simply does what it has always done. However, if management, along with the help of Carl Icahn, can manage to do just a little more and make the business more efficient then I believe there lies a ton of value. After all, 2% per year for a company that has such strong brands and large market share is certainly not out of the question. In fact, that is the most promising thing about Newell. Their brands are incredibly strong which leads me to believe that the value is there – it just needs to be unlocked. I would worry about forecasting revenue growth for a business which has no brand loyalty or no brand recognition. But for a company that already possesses those two (which are two of the most elusive elements in business), 2% revenue growth is lowballing it. The opportunity is there and the ball is in management's court.

FastGraphs Analysis

Source

Trends can sometimes hide out of plain sight. What struck me immediately, and hopefully is more apparent now that I drew in some arrows, is the lack of earnings growth. Like I stated earlier, since 2005 (excluding the Jarden years), Newell has grown its revenue by a measly 0.50% on average per year. Even when we go back all the way to 1999, we see that the earnings are roughly in a straight line to present day. What probably didn’t seem so apparent before, becomes immediately noticeable when we add a rough “line of best fit.” This is quite disappointing. Yes, EPS grew, but ratios like that are never to be taken at face value. Ask any accountant and they will tell you all the tricks that go into play to make the company’s ratios seem better than they are. To me, I look at this graph and see a management team that was not capable of producing high, consistent results in the past.

Source

The dividend payout ratio, which is the white line, was 32% of earnings last year and 81% of free cash flow. There have been many times were Newell has come dangerously close to not being able to cover its dividend – 2000, 2008, 2017, 2018. We can also see that the dividend remained flat from 2000 to 2008, got cut during the Great Recession, and remained flat for another two years from 2015 and 2016 during the Jarden acquisition where the company took on massive debt. If we look holistically, dividends in 2018 are ¢92/share which is only ¢8 higher than in 2000… 18 years ago! Again, how significant certain trends are can be difficult to see at first glance. That is why I outlined the dividend trends on this timeline (labeled by ‘flat’ and ‘cut’) so that it becomes more clear to investors. To put it in perspective, for the last twenty years Newell has cut or kept the dividend the same for twelve of them. I do not like management which can only increase shareholder value 40% of the time when it comes to the dividend.

Valuation - FastGraphs

Source

Now, I want to turn your attention to the forecasted earnings growth. Going all the way to 2019, there is potential to earn about a 50% return. Newell is expected to grow earnings in the immediate future once all the chaos from their divestitures has subsided. The earnings are going to fall dramatically, but Newell plans to buyback a lot of its stock which stabilizes the EPS.

Speaking of stock buybacks, I want to address one thing that is probably the biggest misconception about investing currently:

Stock buybacks have NO EFFECT on intrinsic value. A company which buys back half its shares outstanding is not magically a more valuable company. Yes, ownership stake would increase for those investors who do not sell and thus, entitles them to a greater share of future profits, but the actual value of the business is the exact same as it was pre-buyback.

For example, if a company’s intrinsic value is $100 and there are 100 shares outstanding, each share is worth $1. If a company goes and buys 10 shares of theirs in the market, investors think $100/90 shares now gives the company a fair share value of $1.11. Those investors don’t realize that cash on the balance sheet had to go out the door to finance the buyback (unless the company borrows the money to do so which is even worse). If each share cost $1 pre buyback, and the company buys 10 shares, then they lose $10 (I am ignoring supply and demand effects here for a second because I want to solely focus on the stock buyback’s effect on intrinsic value). So, the company is worth $90, not $100 anymore ($10 less due to the cash that was lost). Therefore, the company is worth $90/90 shares which still equals $1 – completely unchanged.

However, the buybacks could have a positive effect on market share price because buybacks typically signal to the market that the management has a lot of faith in the future of the company and believe the shares are cheap. Some investors infer that management knows something investors don’t and that there is positive news right around the corner. Another way the buybacks could affect market share price is through supply and demand. By reducing the supply of shares and increasing the demand, the price of the stock would naturally rise. But whatever the market price is, I want to reiterate, the intrinsic value of the business does not change with stock buybacks.

Valuation – Tangible Price to Book

My last measurement of value takes place in analyzing associated financial ratios and the tangible book value. Newell’s PE ratio is only 7.45 which means that for every $7.45 you give the company, they return $1 of value. That is a 13.41% return on your money.

Newell’s price to tangible book value (tangible book value does not factor in goodwill) ratio is .68. That is absolutely phenomenal. That signifies that if you were to buy the business today, immediately liquidate all assets and pay off all liabilities, you would get 146% of your money back (1/.68). That is incredible margin of safety. That type of bargain is difficult to find in today’s bubble economy and makes Newell highly undervalued. If we take the equity value of Newell and divide it by the number of outstanding shares, we arrive at a tangible book value of $29.94, which represents a 50% upside.

Investors seek high return for little risk. However, those opportunities rarely come. If they came all the time, we would all be rich. Here we can see that Newell offers minimal risk with high return since the company is actually 50% undervalued in relation to its tangible book value while offering a 12.20% return on your dollar.

Takeaway

So let’s recap, starting with my

DCF Model

If management does what it has always done, combined with a high future tax rate, there lies 15% upside.

If management can grow Newell's revenue by 2%, combined with a low tax rate, there lies almost 60% upside.

FastGraphs

Forecasted earnings growth leaves potential for about a 50% return.

Tangible Book Value & PE

Newell’s BV shows that the company is worth 50% more than its current share price.

Right now, I see a company which, historically, has had mixed results. If management continues down that same path, I think there is still a little bit of upside because the market always overreacts to uncertainty. Newell’s stock price has been pushed down to a PE of 7.45, which at face value is incredibly cheap for a company with such strong brands and market presence.

However, if management, with the help of Carl Icahn, get this company to start growing at 1-2% or even more per year, investors are going to enjoy a very high rate of return. Hopefully my last three articles on the company have shed some light on the situation. I truly hope you read this valuation report in addition to the other two articles I have covered on Newell, which you can read here and here.

Disclaimer: Neither this article, nor any comment associated with it, are not be taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction.

