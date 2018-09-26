Pinduoduo And The Fallacy Of Assumed Potential

Pinduoduo will have to spend heavily to rebuild its reputation while looking to expand its user base. However, I believe it has already hit a ceiling.

The firm, as with many US-listed Chinese companies, is benefiting from its perceived potential. I believe coverage of the company has been far too optimistic.

Chinese ecommerce firm Pinduoduo (PDD) has had a rather spectacular September, hitting a high of $30.48. And as of the time of writing, the stock price is closing in on its first trading price of $26.70. This is all despite nationwide attention about its role in the sale of counterfeit products and an inaugural earnings release which showed ballooning expenses.

PDD data by YCharts

I’ve seen it all before. The wonderfully-mysterious thing about US-listed Chinese firms is that they make the vast majority (if not all) of their revenues in China, whose cultural and socioeconomic differences make it a very difficult market to understand unless you live there and speak the language. Very few investors in companies like Pinduoduo will have ever used its services, and the challenges that Chinese firms have often had in expanding overseas suggests most never will. Therefore, it becomes difficult to judge the potential of a company that you have no exposure to and of which there is little coverage.

As such, when a new up-and-coming Chinese firm is touted as an Alibaba (BABA) rival, or even The Next Alibaba, it naturally garners attention.

The good, the bad and the ugly

Let’s take an objective look at Pinduoduo.

Good: It has seen huge growth over a very short space of time. Pinduoduo’s gross merchandising volume (GMV – the value of goods sold on the platform) has grown tenfold in the past 18 months and is now third in China only to Alibaba’s combined Taobao and Tmall platforms and JD.com (JD). That is staggering.

Pinduoduo’s 12-month trailing GMV. Units: RMB billions. Source: Pinduoduo investor relations

This translates well into revenues, which in 2Q18 saw a 95.7% QoQ increase to RMB2.7bn, as well as an 85.7% gross margin. In addition, the format of its business is innovative: the more that products are promoted across social media and instant messaging apps, the lower the price of a product gets.

Bad: However, there’s a catch. Pinduoduo’s user base is predominantly based in Tier 3 and 4 cities, i.e. the two poorest classes of Chinese cities. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but there are two characteristics of such consumers: they have lower disposable income (and therefore lower average spending on Pinduoduo) and are more swayed by brand name goods (whether genuine or otherwise). The latter is discussed below, so let’s take the former. Pinduoduo’s average annual spend per user is by far the lowest of any major ecommerce platform in China; just $115 for the 12 months ending in 2Q18. For reference, JD.com has an average annual user spend of $709.

Pinduoduo’s average monthly active users and the average annual spend over the prior 12 months. Source: Pinduoduo investor relations

Ugly: One reason for the rapid growth in transactions on Pinduoduo is that it has been a hub for counterfeit product sales – something that is inexplicably omitted from some coverage – and that has been a likely cause of the strong user base growth.

Why buy a Samsung TV when you can buy a Shaasung TV for $70 on Pinduoduo? Source: Pinduoduo

Reputational damage will be expensive to resolve

Prior to the IPO, the firm spent heavily on advertising placements on China’s coverage of the football World Cup, which is a major cause of the continued growth in operating expenses. Because the second quarter ended halfway through the tournament, the full effect of the advertising campaign wouldn’t be visible until the 3Q18 earnings release.

In reality though, it will likely be blurred entirely by the counterfeit product coverage the firm received at the end of July and start of August. It was widely reported on Chinese social media and news sites about the types of products sold on Pinduoduo’s platform. This led to the firm shutting 1,128 stores, removing 4.3m listings and blocking 450,000 suspected counterfeit listings from the platform in the first week of August.

I personally have doubts over management claims that Pinduoduo has always been very strict on counterfeit products. Every Chinese ecommerce firm – most notably Alibaba’s Taobao – has to actively police its platform and this requires heavy investment. That it took a government body to publicly announce it's investigating Pinduoduo suggests that the firm wasn’t working hard enough to stop the problem.

I expect this to have certain effects on the firm’s operating metrics going forward.

User base growth should slow down for two reasons:

The bad publicity will send users to other platforms, such as Alibaba’s and JD.com’s. When there are concerns about the risk of paying for a product that isn’t genuine, users would prefer to use a more reputable firm.

While difficult to quantify, I believe a large number of Pinduoduo’s user base used the platform in order to buy cheap counterfeit products. But if that becomes much more difficult going forward, they’ll just use another platform that has lapse monitoring.

2. Marketing expenses will continue to grow:

In order to avoid being permanently branded as a counterfeit product haven, the firm will have to engage in another big marketing campaign to resurrect its public image.

The latter raises an important question: of the money raised from the IPO, how much will be designated to rebuilding the firm’s reputation? You see, the World Cup marketing would have been planned for, and a portion of the IPO proceeds would have covered the expenses. But the negative publicity it received in August will require another sustained marketing campaign. How much of the remaining proceeds will be taken away from growth projects?

The strategic growth plan

The medium-term goal and how would business change? So yes, it is still the early-stage, and our slogan as I was writing in the letter to shareholders, I was imagining PDD could be a combination of Costco plus Disneyland, and in that order. Colin Huang – CEO and founder, Pinduoduo

Goofy ideas aside, there are certain strategic targets that Pinduoduo should be focusing on if it wants to avoid the graveyard of forgotten Chinese ecommerce platforms (Jumei (JMEI) anyone?).

Rebuilding a tarnished name

As discussed above, any attempts to shift focus away from the counterfeit goods fiasco will cost a lot. However, it’s necessary; Taobao’s name was plagued by this reputation for years. One such way to do this is to brand the company as a niche specialist, in the same way that Vipshop (VIPS) has successfully done. Pinduoduo’s social group buying is innovative, but it’s a message that has been lost among other coverage of the firm.

One strategy I expect others to use is to capitalize on the criminal allegations made against JD.com CEO Richard Liu. Chinese ecommerce firms do tend to target each other with their marketing campaigns, mostly notably Alibaba and JD.com. And with the world’s biggest one-day shopping event coming up, I expect female users to be targeted by JD.com’s rivals' marketing campaigns - encouraging them to not use JD.com, given the nature of the allegations. Pinduoduo should be active in doing this.

Growing the average spend per user

When users only spend $115 a year on the platform, the firm needs to either continue to grow its user base or increase how much they spend. Or preferably both. Consider Pinduoduo’s predicament: it generates $2.17 of revenue from every $100 that a user spends on the platform. So with each user generating $2.50 of revenue a year, a hypothetical user base of the whole Chinese population would only generate $3.5bn of revenues a year.

As it happens, Pinduoduo is only used by 343m of the poorest Chinese consumers. Getting them to spend more might be a challenge simply because these users can’t afford to. So the most likely strategy for Pinduoduo will be to expand its user base into wealthier cities. Here, they will face much stiffer competition. Tier 3 and 4 cities are less-served by the giant ecommerce firms, although this is changing. Therefore, Pinduoduo has had somewhat of a monopoly on these consumers. But in larger and wealthier cities, it’s the inverse: Alibaba and JD.com are very strong and able to deliver goods within 24 hours, while niche firms like Vipshop are very strong in Tier 2 cities. In reality, all broad ecommerce platforms sell the same products at very similar prices, so I fail to see what Pinduoduo could offer to these wealthier consumers. In addition, there’s a stigma of being popular with poorer Chinese consumers. Being very familiar with Chinese consumers, I believe many will choose not to use Pinduoduo simply to avoid that association.

In my view, this is the most important strategic target for Pinduoduo, but I believe the firm has hit a ceiling in terms of user growth. This would only become apparent over the next two quarters, where I expect user growth to slow. For investors that have benefited from the stock’s recent volatility, now would be a good time to sell because future growth prospects are not as bright as others would have you believe.

