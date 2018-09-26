Will Tesla Turn A Profit In The Third Quarter?

What does a realistic model suggest about whether Tesla can become profitable in the third quarter?

The revolving door at the executive level has been widely reported, yet seems to be misunderstood.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), the company name causes such a positive or negative gut reaction that I know some will stop reading this article after a few sentences. That being said, I’m in the same boat as many in the market. I’m trying to make sense of if Tesla is an investable company, or just a lot of people playing the greater fool theory. Though many times I’m looking at the long-term trajectory of a company, I wanted for now to pull apart the likelihood that Tesla becomes profitable in the short-term. CEO Elon Musk suggested recently, that the company would have, “the most amazing quarter in our history,” let’s see if his claim is realistic or not.

The revolving door

In general, when a company hires an executive level individual, investors would hope that they go in with their eyes wide open. With this in mind, what is going on with Tesla’s revolving door at the executive level?

According to reports, at least 40 executives have left Tesla in 2018 alone. The number of departures is something that might scare away investors, but why are they leaving?

Individual Title Tenure Reason Jon McNeill President of Global Sales and Service 2 years Left to become COO at Lyft Eric Branderiz Chief Accounting Officer 1.5 years Left to become CFO at Enphase Energy Dave Morton Chief Account Officer 1 month “intense publilc attention” and “pace within the company exceeded my expectations” Susan Repo Treasurer and Vice President of Finance 5 years Left to become CFO at Topia

(Source: CNBC article)

This is a small sample but breaking down why the executives are leaving, tells a story that isn’t being widely reported. If we look at the titles that Jon McNeill, Eric Branderiz, and Susan Repo held, their moves appear to be promotions just at a different company. In each of these cases, the employee had been with Tesla for a while, and it’s not as though any of them took a step backward in their careers.

The outlier seems to be Dave Morton. The reasons he gave for leaving, suggests he didn’t know what to expect. Stating the, “pace within the company exceeded my expectations” is just another way to say, I didn’t know what I was getting into. The situation with Dave Morton suggests that Tesla needs to do a better job being transparent with expectations, and the realities up front, to avoid these issues in the future.

Speaking of promotions, one that seems to have flown under the radar, is Jerome Guillen being moved to Automotive President. There have been more articles than I can count suggesting Elon Musk needs someone else to lean on. Guillen seems to fit that mold, described as, “a skilled multitasker who’s proved able to operate at the breakneck speed his abrasive boss demands.” Clearly Tesla can’t afford to keep losing talent. However, if Guillen can take some of the heat off Musk, and help the automotive division meet aggressive targets, the other personnel moves will pale in comparison.

Forget Elon’s “erratic behavior”, this phrase better describes Wall Street’s guesses of Tesla production

There have been a lot of articles around Elon Musk’s “increasingly erratic” behavior. The question investors most want an answer to, is what about production? Regardless of what you think of Musk and how he conducts himself, at the end of the day, the company’s production is what matters.

At the beginning of August, Tesla said it was on track to produce 6,000 cars a week by the end of the month. The company further suggested, that a weekly production rate of 10,000 a week might happen as early as 2019. These figures might be targets the company has in mind, but the number of vehicles actually being produced varies widely.

At the beginning of September, a report came out saying, “according to our tally, Tesla has now produced about 57,600 vehicles during the quarter, including about 37,800 Model 3 vehicles.” Keep in mind, Musk promised to build twice the number of vehicles as last quarter. Last quarter, the company produced 53,339 total vehicles, with 28,578 Model 3s. This would indicate by the end of the third quarter, Musk expects over 100,000 vehicles and just over 57,000 Model 3s.

If the earlier report is correct, and Tesla were at 37,800 Model 3s by September 8, this would work out to an average of 4,200 Model 3s in the prior 9 weeks. With just three weeks left to go in the quarter at that point, to reach 57,000 Model 3s, would mean producing about 6,400 a week for three weeks straight. To be blunt, this doesn’t seem possible.

Sticking with the questionable math, another story came out just two days later, saying that VIN registrations, and the Bloomberg Model 3 tracker, seem to imply production is on track. However, within the same writing, another study said Tesla sold approximately 23,000 vehicles in August. There are holes all over the place in assuming Tesla is “on track.”

First, the Bloomberg Tesla Model 3 Tracker, as of this writing suggests “3,297 per week” as current production. In the current 13-week quarter, the company would need to average 4,384 Model 3s per week, to hit the 57,000 goal that Musk touted. The bottom line here, is almost no matter how we model Tesla’s projected numbers, it seems like the company will come up short of its goals for the third quarter.

What’s realistic?

Getting down to a realistic model means making some assumptions. We can use Tesla’s last quarterly earnings as a guide and work out way from there. We’ve established that Tesla likely will miss its production goal, but clearly the vehicles sold will be up substantially from last quarter. A realistic assumption seems to be about 100,000 total vehicles, with the Model 3 making up around half of those models. Last quarter, the company generated revenue of $58,456 per vehicle with a total of 53,339 vehicles sold. It seems reasonable to expect a lower revenue per vehicle given the Model 3 is a lower cost option. Taking the revenue per vehicle down to around $50,000 makes sense given the overall revenue projections for the company next quarter.

Let’s look at what Tesla’s income statement might look like next quarter compared to the quarter ended in June.

Line Item Prior Quarter Projections Growth Revenues: Automotive Sales $3.1b $5b +61% Automotive Leasing $240m $240m flat Energy Generation & Storage $374m $487m +30% Services & Other $270m $324m +20% Expenses: Automotive Sales $2.5b $4b +60% Automotive Leasing $137m $137m flat Energy Generation and Storage $330m $414m +25% Services & Other $386m $456m +18% Gross P or L $619m $1.04b +68% R&D $386m $484m +25% SG&A $751m $1.09b +45% Operating Loss ($621m) ($534m) +16% Interest Expense $164m $164m Flat Provision for Taxes $14m $14m Flat Net Loss: ($771m) ($684m) +11%

(All figures less than a million rounded up. Eliminated restructuring charges. Projections explained below.)

There is a lot of data here, so let me explain how I arrive at these figures. The average analyst expects the company to generate just over $6 billion in total sales next quarter. If we add the revenue line item assumptions, we get just over $6 billion, so we are on track with what analysts are calling for.

Automotive leasing was growing significantly last year, and then started to fall apart. I’m being very generous calling for flat revenue growth, as the last couple of quarters this business has been in a steady decline. However, with more production, it’s possible more buyers will opt for a lease option.

When it comes to Energy Generation & Storage business, revenues nearly doubled in the March quarter, but then grew by a relatively tame 30% last quarter. I would rather be cautious with such a significant slowdown and go with the lower 30% growth rate. The Services & Other division’s growth rate slowed from over 36% annually in March to just under 25% annually in June. Assigning a 20% growth rate acknowledges this slowing growth, yet assumes revenues don’t continue to decelerate at quite the same speed.

The cost side of the equation is a little trickier, and in most cases, I’ve gone with a conservative assumption. In automotive sales, I’m willing to assume Tesla’s cost per vehicle goes down, but given all the headlines about production delays, issues, and rework being done, it doesn’t seem realistic to expect a massive improvement.

Last quarter the company’s cost per vehicle was $47,427, taking this down to $40,000 per vehicle represents a decrease of nearly 16%. This accounts for the decline in cost to produce the cheaper Model 3, and historical norms. Tesla’s gross margin on automotive sales was 18.4% in March and moved to about 19% in June. The assumption above pushes Tesla’s gross margin to 20%, which would be a realistic improvement.

The costs for Automotive Leasing assumes an improvement in revenues, which naturally would require a similar stabilization in cost. Energy Generation and Storage gross margin has been increasing, from about 8.5% in March, to almost 12% in June. Sticking with a similar improvement, we’ve gone with a 15% gross margin. The company’s Services & Other business had a negative 44.6% gross margin in March, which improved only slightly to a negative 43% gross margin by June. We’ve given Telsa the benefit of the doubt and improved this further to a negative 41% gross margin next quarter.

So far with these assumptions, we get a gross profit for Tesla next quarter of just over $1 billion. I know the assumptions for R&D and SG&A are going to be a sticking point for some, so let me explain my methodology.

Quarter R&D as % of Revenue SG&A as % of Revenue June 2017 13.3% 19.3% March 2018 10.8% 20.1% June 2018 9.6% 18.8%

(Source: 10-Q for June 2017, March 2018, and June 2018)

It seems R&D may continue to decline as a percentage of revenue, but Tesla needs to continue to spend heavily on R&D to keep its perceived competitive advantage. Given last quarter was the best R&D percentage so far, I’m willing to assume down to 8% of revenue, but a lower percentage seems like the company could risk slowing development of future technologies.

SG&A seems like a tougher nut to crack. The company has improved this line item, but not on a straight line. On a year-over-year basis the company was able to shave just 0.50% off this line item. I believe it’s aggressive, but for the sake of argument, let’s say Tesla achieves an 18% SG&A milestone.

We’ll assume that Tesla’s interest cost stays the same, and the company’s provision for taxes stays the same. In the big picture, these are minutia compared to the other expenses we’ve looked at. After a lot of math and some reasonable assumptions, Tesla lands with a better quarter than it has posted before, yet a net loss of $684 million.

The bottom line

In a prior article, I imagined Tesla ramping up production, and I could model a way for the company to become profitable, but not for about two years. With Tesla sitting on about $2.2 billion in cash, if my model above plays out, the company will continue to burn cash making the balance sheet situation even more precarious.

It’s likely that Elon Musk is literally working himself, and everyone around him to the bone. There is little doubt that Tesla is improving its production, but this must be sustained and improved further. In addition, the company needs to get a handle on the departures at the executive level. I’m willing to believe that profitability is likely a few quarters away, for the third quarter, it seems almost impossible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.