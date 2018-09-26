Micron: Lowering Price Target From $77 To $66 After Guidance Disappointment

These are short-term headwinds impacting the stock right now, but the long-term cyclicality of the business is fading away, with 3D Xpoint and new industries being long-term tailwinds.

Micron's revenue guidance and profit guidance were both weak, with the key reasons being NAND currently peaking and eventually DRAM peaking as well as the China tariffs growing Micron's COGS.

Solid Q4, Weak Guidance

Micron reported a solid Q4:

EPS of $3.53 vs estimates of $3.34

$8.44 billion in revenue vs estimates of $8.25 billion

Gross Margin of 61%

CNBU Revenues of $4.36 billion making a 67% operating margin and 52% of their revenue.

MBU Revenues of $1.9 billion at an operating margin of 52% while making up 22% of the total revenues.

EBU Revenues of $923 million at an operating margin of 41% and 11% of total revenues.

SBU Revenues of $1.24 billion at an operating margin of 13% and making up 15% of Micron's overall revenue.

$8.1 billion Q1'2019 revenue guide vs estimates of $8.25 billion.

$2.95/share (+/- $0.07) Q1'2019 EPS guide vs estimates of $3.06.

As you can see, Micron's Q4 was an extremely strong quarter, at least relative to the expectations from Wall Street. The guidance was the reason for Micron's ~3% drop on Friday September 21st. The reason for the weak guidance was mainly the ever-expanding tensions in China regarding the trade war. CFO David Zinsner said that gross margins would indeed be negatively impacted by higher COGS from the tariffs. It was also ruled that certain Micron products were prohibited from being sold in China, and would adversely impact Micron's revenues by ~1%. In the way of guidance, Mr. Zinsner said this:

Prior to turning to our outlook, I wanted to provide some context for our fiscal first quarter guidance. As Sanjay indicated, our markets remain healthy and demand from our customers is strong, but we are seeing some impact of CPU shortages in the client compute market and limited inventory adjustments at select customers. We expect gross margins to remain very healthy in the fiscal first quarter, although lower than fourth quarter levels, and our gross margins will also be impacted in the near-term, by the announced 10% tariff on $200 billion of imports from China, which will go into effect on September 24th. We are working to gradually mitigate most of the impact from these tariffs over the next three to four quarters.

Dave also gave us some color with regards to Micron's $10 billion buyback that management first presented at the 2018 stockholders meeting a couple months ago:

I’m pleased to report that our buyback has been in effect since the beginning of September and for the fiscal first quarter, we are committed to spend at least $1.5 billion in programmatic repurchases, with an additional amount allocated for opportunistic repurchases. "

One could expect Micron's stock to rally off the back of the acquiring of stock, with about $500 million spent per month for Q1, with some extra leeway for the occasion in which Micron's stock gets to cheap. As I write, shares of Micron are below $45, potentially creating this additional buying opportunity. And it isn't like this repurchase isn't economically feasible. Here is a graphic from Micron's Q4 presentation:

The key reason for the weak Q1 revenue and profit guidance is the much followed CPU inventory shortage, and Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer asked specifically about this on the conference call. Here is CEO Sanjay Mehrotra's view on the CPU shortage:

And I would just add that the CPU shortages, we expect it to be short-term; it’s possible that it goes beyond Q1 as well. "

So while management acknowledges the fact that CPU inventory shortages will affect Micron's revenue and earnings, they say it is short-term risk, not lasting more than a few quarters.

An analyst at RBC Capital Markets also posed an interesting question to the CFO regarding Micron's ability to expand gross margins as FY2018 goes on, with the guidance implying gross margin contraction from 61% to 58.5%. David said the following:

Yes. So, first of all, the gross margin guidance was 57 to 60. So, of course, if we hit the higher end of that range, it would be 140 basis points down. Clearly, tariffs are impacting us, probably to the tune of 50 to 100 basis points. And as we talked about, we’re working on steps to mitigate that. That obviously takes some time. We have to do some things operationally to get ourselves in a place where it isn’t as impactful. And so, it’ll be a quarter or two probably before we start to see some benefit from the improvement there. So, that was certainly a factor on the gross margin side. "

The gist of what I got from the Q4 presentation and conference call was the following:

Micron's top and bottom lines will be facing headwind pressures in Q1, with factors like peak NAND ASPs, a CPU shortage, and increased COGS from the ongoing trade war eating at their short-term gross margins. However, these headwinds are short-term by nature and Micron's long-term growth narrative was not dealt a negative blow from the quarterly results. 15+% of the $10 billion buyback will go into effect in Q1, with room for more non-programmatic select purchases. This could create a short-term floor for Micron's stock to operate at, leaving plenty of potential upside in Q1. The company's continued execution leaves me still optimistic on the business, but I am trimming my target by $11 to $66.

Valuation: Trimming PT from $77 to $66

Here is my updated WACC after FQ4:

I am trying to the best of my ability to forecast FCF based on volatility in gross margins over the coming years. My updated financial performance estimates including FY2023:



This DCF assumes a terminal growth rate of 3%, bringing me to a terminal value of $78,809.89 million. This model brings me to a $73,519.8 million enterprise value. If you add in the net cash of $2.7 billion (cash - debt), then you get a fair market cap of $76,219.8 million. On 1.16 billion shares outstanding, fair value is $65.70, an upside potential of ~47%. The key reason for this volatility in free cash flow is the ever changing ASPs in both NAND and DRAM.

Conclusion

Micron's business, while weakening in the short-term, has a lot of long-term strength ahead. As I outlined in my previous article, Micron's business won't remain cyclical for long, with technological innovations and generally a higher TAM allowing Micron to turn and keep profits over the long run. According to Micron, about one-third of their revenue came from Datacenter and Graphics units. These businesses are much more sustainable than their regular trade NAND and DRAM businesses that have been generating the cyclical profits for Micron for the last few years. When 3D Xpoint begins meaningful revenue generation in 2020, this narrative should change. And when Micron's next generation products begin selling in high TAM markets like AI and automotive Micron's top line and gross margins should cyclicality and begin a general uptrend. All in all though, I am lowering my price target from $77 to $66 on Micron shares based on lowered FCF estimates for 2019 and 2020. Micron does however remain a buy and I am still long Micron call options.

