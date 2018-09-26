BlackBerry's Businesses To Come Into Focus This Quarter

It's been difficult to get a good read on BlackBerry's various businesses due to one-time settlements, accounting changes and the release of accrued expenses clouding last quarter's results.

BlackBerry (BB) is set to report earnings this Friday. Having followed BlackBerry for years, earnings are always exciting and debatable because of all of the moving pieces and different business lines. The demise of hardware, the gradual decline of SAF revenues, the one-time IP settlements and licenses, various acquisitions, changes in accounting standards and more have made it very difficult to analyze BlackBerry's various businesses in prior earnings releases.

I expect that to change this quarter, finally. We should have a better idea of where each business line stands, and its prospects, on Friday, simply because many of these trends and one-time items are finally played out.

Here's where we stand in the reported numbers through last quarter (source: BB IR presentation):

Enterprise Software And Services

Enterprise software and services (ESS) is the largest division and critical to the future of the company. Unfortunately, growth has hit a brick wall. The reported numbers showed a massive sequential and year-over-year decline, but again keeping with the theme of lack of clarity, these numbers were impacted last quarter by the ASC 606 accounting change. According to the company on the conference call, the ESS division revenue was down 11% year over year on a like-for-like basis.

John Chen also pointed to flat year-over-year billings so perhaps the results there are not as bad as the reported or like-for-like numbers suggest. Lost in the discussion of the impact of the ASC 606 change and the new revenue base was any real discussion of why the numbers declined 11% year over year and what the competitive dynamics are in the business other than John Chen saying that the business was in a "reasonably strong" competitive position (hardly a ringing endorsement).

This seems to be confirmed by Gartner's first "Magic Quadrant" in July 2018 for unified endpoint management vendors, which ranks BlackBerry as a leader, but behind VMware (NYSE:VMW), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and IBM (NYSE:IBM). These are obviously much better capitalized competitors but often it's the laser-focused smaller competitors that produce the best product. The worst competitive position for BlackBerry is if these competitors not only have a better product (as Gartner seems to confirm) but that they can package the product as a "throw-in" with their existing enterprise relationships.

Source: VMware site/Gartner.

This quarter will be critical as much of the noise around the accounting change will be gone and investors can see what the trajectory actually is for this business. My prediction is a small year-over-year decline (possibly mid-single digits but less than 11% last quarter) given the flat year-over-year billing last quarter and continued mediocre competitive positioning.

BlackBerry Technology Solutions

BlackBerry technology solutions (BTS) is smaller than ESS but has been the real bright spot in the reported results. Again, this quarter should be instructive because while year-over-year growth has been pretty good, sequential growth is nearly flat. John Chen's commentary on the call last quarter was positive, saying that the results would increase from base to higher base.

The rhythm is, we expect double-digit growth throughout the year. So, as I said, this business for many years ago, you win the design win, you start seeing the royalty, and as long as the economy is reasonably robust for the connected cars and the autonomous cars and other platform that we designed in, we expect to see this loyalty to continue to uptick. So, every time, we reach a base, it doesn’t have a lot of wild swing, it just keep -- there will be the new base. So, you should see, as I said last quarter that the mid-40s million is a new base. And I’m hoping obviously go even further as we continue, but it’s a very steady base, steady ramp.

This sounds pretty positive but query what happens to the business as they experience design losses as auto manufacturers move to other platforms. The meat of this business remains the infotainment business, which is being replaced by more advanced systems. It remains to be seen what type of traction BlackBerry will have as more new models ship with the new connected car platforms. BlackBerry is being priced for strong continued growth in this division and any flat-lining here could hurt the stock. My prediction is a flat result reflecting increasing introduction of new model line-ups that do not contain BlackBerry software.

Licensing, IP & Other

Licensing, IP and other (IP) has been the real driver of BlackBerry's ability to meet guidance these last few quarters as results here have consistently beaten expectations. In fact, just looking at the numbers without knowing what division they relate to, one would probably pick this as the most promising division. However, results the last few quarters have included significant one-time items. Last quarter's results included the settlement of a lawsuit with Avaya (OTC:AVYA) and the sale of approximately $40 million of claims to two third parties (see here for further discussion and transfer agreements for the claims).

These sales may have been made at a discount given Avaya's bankruptcy, so it's very hard to tell what type of impact this had on the segment's results. But the impact may have been very significant. I am frankly surprised that the company did not give more disclosure around this event last quarter. This quarter's results should give investors a much better idea of how sustainable the IP results will be going forward.

Handheld Devices

Handheld device revenue of $8 million in the prior quarter resulted entirely from a release of accrued expenses (see transcript). This line item should go to zero in the current quarter (as all current handset licensing revenues are included in the IP line item), which should make the financials a bit clearer.

Service Access Fees

Service access fees of $16 million in the prior quarter are expected to continue winding down, and will soon (if not this quarter) be at less than $10 million per quarter.

Conclusion

Friday's results should go a long way towards clarifying what exactly BlackBerry is. Unless, of course, there are a bunch of new one-time items to muddy the waters for another quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in BB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.