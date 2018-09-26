Is Coke's Share Price Too High?

The dividend is still safe and will likely go up 2 cents a share at the start of next year.

I recently read Christopher Price’s article on Coca-Cola (KO) where he concluded that KO is priced too high for him (or too rich for his blood as he puts it). That caused me to take another look at Coke, which I haven’t really looked at in about a year. I reach a very different conclusion based on the current dividend and what I expect future dividends to be.

What did I think last time?

It’s been just about a year since I last wrote about Coke. I haven’t written about it because not much has really changed. So an article would have been boring. Boring is not a bad thing for an investment, but not so good for an article about an investment. Excitement, for an investment, so often means trouble. Safe is most often quite boring. But with the passage of a year and some questioning if the price is too high, there is something interesting to write about Coke.

My article then looked at how safe the dividend was, since several stories had appeared questioning the dividend. Well mostly they question Coke’s ability to continue to increase the dividend, not Coke’s ability to continue paying it. Using DDM (Dividend Discount Model), I saw that even using the more pessimistic predictions for dividend increases in the future KO was still selling at a good value at that time.

What new information do we have now?

In my last article I predicted that Coke would raise the dividend by 2 cents a share, and I was right. Given the 3 prior 2 cent raises, another 2 cent raise was expected (so my prediction was no great leap of insight). I want the dividends my portfolio pays me to grow over time, so it’s a good thing when a company increases the dividends it pays me. It’s also good when a company meets (or even better exceeds) my dividend growth expectations, as I use that to determine what price to pay for more shares.

On July 25, 2018 Coke reported the results of its Q2 2018. Coke reported that organic revenues were up 5%. While that is good news, it’s important to remember that organic revenue (also known as constant currency revenue) is most often what companies focus on when actual revenue hasn’t increased (or has decreased more). Since Coke does have operations in foreign countries, the decline in revenue hurts less since more revenue in local currencies has been generated but an increase in GAAP revenue is still better.

But there is more and less ambiguous good new in the report as well. The three most significant items are that unit case volumes increased 2% driven in large part by the sparkling soft drink segment. The 300 basis point increase in operating margins are also very good news. In part that was driven by getting rid of the lower margin bottling operations, but it’s still good news to increase margins. Finally, the $0.61 EPS is larger than a year ago and the 4 th quarterly increase in a row.

Figure 2 Source: Latest company 10-Q

In the Statement of Income from the latest 10-Q, I see more good news than just that EPS has increased over last year. First, the cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenue declined 128 basis points. Second, selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profits decline 464 basis points. These declines in expenses are why despite taking in $775 million less in revenue, Coke generated $690 million more in operating income. That is nearly 2/3rds of the increase in net income from operations and far more than the benefit from lower taxes.

As for dividend coverage I think Coke is in a pretty good position. For the year management is guiding, based on statements in the latest conference call, for around $8 billion in CFFO and $6.7 billion in dividend payments. That coupled with management still guiding for EPS growth of between 8% and 10% has me thinking that the dividend, and the next increase of 2 cents, is safe for yet another year.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List(which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I can see why KO is on so many dividend growth investors’ lists. Few companies have a history of annual dividend increases matching or exceeding Coke’s 56 years of annual dividend increases.

As I did last year, I will assume that I get 2 more payments at the current dividend of $0.39 and then 2 payments with an increase of 2 cents for a total of $1.60 over the next 12 months. I will further assume that the dividend growth rate will be such that dividends grow 2 cents a quarter each year for the next 5. The terminal dividend growth rate will be 3% based on the current yield.

Based on those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $53.05. Because revenues are still declining and EPS hasn’t been increasing for long, I want an additional 10% discount on that value for an additional margin of safety. That makes my buy price anything under $48. Given the current market price around $46, that makes KO a buy at this time.

Looking at the average yield over the last 4 years, I see that it has been 3.14%. That is below the current yield of 3.39%. The 3.14% average yield implies a $49 price based on the current dividend amount. Further evidence that KO is trading at a good value.

Can options help?

Figure 3 Source

I like the put contract expiring on October 19 with a strike price of $46. The premium is a good conciliation for waiting 24 days for the chance to pick up shares around 10% below the current market price.

I also have some covered call contracts that I have been rolling out on my KO position. My latest action on these contracts was to roll the expiration date out to June of 2019 and the strike price up to $47. While the market price of the new option contracts was higher than the old, after commissions I paid a $1 to do this. I think that it’s worth a dollar to keep the shares another 4 months and collect $200 more if they are called away.

Figure 4 Source

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward I want to keep an eye on unit case volumes. It’s great that Coke has increased it's case volume of soda sold, but that doesn’t change that this market is in long term decline. So I want to see increases in its other segments. The water segment seems to be growing nicely, but the other still beverage segments saw a decline in volumes last quarter. I want to see that turn around.

While it’s nice that organic revenue is increasing, that is no substitute for GAAP revenue increases (well I suppose it’s a nice conciliation). I also want to see EPS continue to grow.

While looking at the latest 10-Q, I found another item that needs to be watched. It seems that back in September of 2015 the IRS notified Coke of a dispute it had with the taxes Coke paid for the tax years 2007 through 2009. The company describes the dispute in this way,

The disputed amounts largely relate to a transfer pricing matter involving the appropriate amount of taxable income the Company should report in the United States in connection with its licensing of intangible property to certain related foreign licensees regarding the manufacturing, distribution, sale, marketing and promotion of products in overseas markets.

It is Coke's position that they have an agreement with the IRS on how to calculate this, that the IRS has confirmed its approach over 5 audit cycles for 11 years, and that it followed this same procedure in 2007 through 2009 (and that it in fact still follows this previously agreed upon procedure). The IRS claims that the law and material facts have changed and claims that Coke owes an additional $3.3 billion (plus another $135 million from an amendment to their original claims) plus interest. To date Coke sought and won a summary judgement on the matter with respect to a Mexican licensee that resulted in $138 million reduction in the potential judgement. The Tax Court has heard the full case and post-trial briefs are due this coming February. A decision on the matter will come at some point after the submission of the briefs.

It’s hard to say how the Tax Court will eventually rule. Ordinarily I would say things look good for Coke based on the partial summary judgement on the Mexican issue. But apparently that had to do with whether or not Coke correctly interpreted Mexican law on royalty payments and not on the main issues in dispute. Basically the IRS is objecting to higher profits the licensees making concentrate earn compared to what bottlers earn. Coke maintains the higher payments are justified given the more elaborate process to make concentrate and the larger impact concentrate makers have on the whole distribution system.

Also the $3.3 billion at issue here isn’t the big part of the impact. There are 3 more such periods between the end of the period in dispute and now where Coke has used the same method. So that is potentially $12 billion (not counting interest) riding on how the Tax Court rules.

Conclusion

Dull and boring pays the bills. My 300 shares of KO have paid me $234 and I have had to give little thought to the company or the price. I see nothing that will change this in the next year or more. In fact, Coke is doing better than it was a year ago, so it’s an even better investment now than it was then. I don’t think all of its issues are resolved but it clear now that it is on the path to doing so.

