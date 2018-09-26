Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Benchmark Is Close To The Lowest Levels

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

The price of the main benchmark of the municipal bonds closed-end funds, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) almost reached its lowest levels for the current year. The main index finished the week in a red territory with a decrease of $0.22 on a weekly basis. The current price is $107.84, and the lowest close price for the year is $107.59.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Over the past week, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.096 percent, its highest level since May 18. The increase came after the strong economic data for the labor market. The rise in yields comes ahead of an expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve Bank. The central bank is largely expected to raise rates next week.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds sponsored by Neuberger Berman Management Inc. announced their monthly distributions:

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:NBO) $0.0393 per share.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:NBW) $0.0448 per share.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:NBH) $0.0624 per share.

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) each announced that its respective Board of Trustees has extended the fund’s existing open market share repurchase program for an additional twelve-month period.

Weekly Charts

1. Funds traded at discount and Z-score less than -1.70 points

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Funds traded at discount and yield on NAV above 5%

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Our review is starting with the Z-score indicator. It is an appropriate indicator to see how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. My purpose here is to find statistically undervalued funds in the sector. On a weekly basis, we have a significant change in the statistical parameters of the funds. As you guess, the reason for that is the recent sharp drop in their prices.

So, we are back to the situation where all of the participants of the above observation are armed with a Z-score less than -2.00 points. In this scenario, we can talk about a statistical edge.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is -0.90 point. The last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was -0.47 point. Definitely, a serious change on a weekly basis.

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com



If we take into consideration the current market situation, we should not be surprised by the outcome of our observation. It is still easier to focus our efforts on the research for potential "Buy" candidates rather than "Short" ones. When the Z-score is between 0 and 1, we do not have a statistical reason to sell any of these funds.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEMKT:BHV) has a Z-score of 1.50 points, and it is traded at a premium. At first glance, it seems like a reasonable "Sell" candidate, but I would not be so eager to short it. The fund has a relatively low average daily volume of 3,000 shares. No doubt this fund does not meet our liquidity requirements.

A week ago, I recommended BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) as a potential "Short" candidate or at least to use it as a hedging reaction of your long positions. Over the past week, the price of the fund decreased by $0.46% (3.10%), so we can conclude that it was a good trading idea.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com



The average discount/premium of the sector is -9.71%. The current market environment is favorable for finding "Buy" opportunities. The sample provides us CEFs with attractive discounts of more than 15%, and I would suggest combining the spread between the price and net asset value with a Z-score less than -1.20 points. From a statistical point of view, that seems like a strong foundation, but a deeper analysis of the portfolio characteristics and quality is always needed.

My opinion is that Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NXJ) deserves your attention. It has the needed statistical edge, and what I consider as an advantage is its average daily volume of 77,000 shares.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com



In the above table are the funds which are trading above their net asset values. Theoretically, the participants should be reviewed as potential "Sell" candidates, but we know the willingness of the market participants to pay more for the PIMCO funds. Except for their representatives, we have several funds which are trading at a premium, but their Z-scores are below 1 point, which is not giving us any statistical edge. Therefore, I will restrain myself from considering any involvement in them.

We have already discussed the situation around BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and its relatively low average daily volume.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com



The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return for the sector is 6.09%. From the above participants and their parameters, only the Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) caught my eye with its Z-score and discount.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com



The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 4.86%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.40%.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 10% and a Z-score less than -1.50 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

8. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com



From a leverage perspective, we have six closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. The average effective leverage of the sector is 35.3%. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Conclusion

The price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF is still suffering from the rising Treasury yields and the future expectations. Definitely, the change of the interest rates will play a role, and we should anticipate a reflection on the Muni sector as well. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MYF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.