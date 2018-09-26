Why I'm Bullish On Singapore After This Summer's Sell-Off

I'm accumulating the iShares MSCI Singapore ETF at current prices, as part of a globally diversified portfolio. The distribution yield is about 4.6%.

The Singapore dollar is one of the strongest currencies over the long-term, minimizing currency exchange risk.

Asia Ex-Japan is an attractive investment region this autumn in my opinion, thanks to this summer's major decline in international stocks compared to U.S. stocks. And one of my favorite long-term defensive plays is the iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS).

Last year, I considered EWS a buy at around $24-$25. It subsequently went to well over $27 five months later and paid over 4% dividends for the year, but thanks to summer 2018's major divergence between international stocks and U.S. stocks, the Singapore ETF has dropped in recent months to around $24 once again:

So for this article, I'd like to re-evaluate the ETF and see how the numbers shape up this year.

Singapore's Fundamentals

Singapore's equities have several advantages currently compared to U.S. equities.

For one, the city-state's stock market is cheap. According to Star Capital, Singapore has a CAPE ratio of 13.4, a P/E of 11, and a P/B of 1.1. MSCI quantifies Singapore with a trailing P/E of 13, a forward P/E of a little over 12, and P/B of 1.25.

Now, some of this low valuation is deserved, because the large cap companies of the country are concentrated in banks, industrials, telecommunications, consumer products, and real estate, with only modest technology exposure. Some of these sectors, especially banks and telecoms, tend to have lower earnings multiples and book multiples, compared to higher-multiple sectors like technology.

However, the country still has solid growth rates, and the cheapness of these stocks compared to U.S. stocks is not supported by large fundamental differences. Even just comparing Singapore banks and industrials to their U.S. equivalents still makes Singapore look cheap by comparison.

The IMF estimates that Singapore will have over 2.5% annual real GDP growth over the next few years, which compares reasonably well to other advanced countries. Singapore's corporations have a lot of exposure to southeast Asian emerging markets to help boost their growth rates and available markets, including broad access to Indonesia, Malaysia, China, and others in the region.

Much of the economic growth is due to population growth. Demographics are one of the most important factors in any assessment of a country's economic potential. Unlike Japan and several European countries with stagnant population, Singapore continues to grow:

From 2008 to 2017, the country went from 4.8 million to 5.6 million people.

Malaysia and Indonesia continue to have substantial population growth as well.

Singapore has taken significant efforts to cool down and deleverage its housing market, preventing bubbles preemptively even though this can temporarily slow down economic growth and bank lending.

In 2012, after the global financial crisis when Singapore's housing became very expensive, they began introducing efforts to cool down the market, which were successful:

They started with strict requirements on how much of a property you can mortgage, then they moved to taxes on flippers and foreign investors. After years of gradually cooling prices, they relaxed some of these measures in 2017. In 2018, as housing prices are ramping up again, the country is mildly increasing some of these measures.

The Strength of Singapore's Dollar

This summer's financial news was dominated by coverage about weakening currencies, particularly in Argentina and Turkey. It's a reminder to investors that currency exchange rates present one of the biggest areas of risk and reward when investing in foreign markets.

Argentina and Turkey both have very low foreign reserves; less than 10% of their respective GDP. Foreign reserves help a country stabilize their currency when needed, because they can sell into strength and buy into weakness.

Other countries like China and Russia have foreign reserves of 25-30% of their GDP, and Thailand is at around 50%.

Singapore currently has about $288 billion USD in foreign currency reserves (and rising) compared to their nominal GDP of about $330 billion USD. Their foreign reserves as a percentage of their GDP is around 88%. This is one of the highest ratios in the world.

The country has maintained a positive current account for 30 years, and a positive trade balance for 20 years.

Singapore is ranked as the sixth least corrupt country according to Transparency International. At 14% of GDP, they have one of the lowest tax burdens in the developed world, and have very high rankings in the ease of doing business.

And, Singapore has decent debt metrics and stable governance. According to the BIS, Singapore has about 114% government debt-to-GDP, 58% household debt-to-GDP, and 117% corporate debt-to-GDP. Importantly, Singapore also has two sovereign wealth funds with a total of $765 billion USD in assets, together equal to about 200% of Singapore's GDP.

It's no wonder that Singapore has had a historically strong currency. Back in 1985, a U.S. dollar was worth about 2.3 Singapore dollars. In 2000, a U.S. dollar was worth about 1.7 Singapore dollars. It hit a low of 1.2 in 2011. Now it's a little under 1.4 after giving up some gains. Over the very long term, the Singapore dollar has strengthened compared to the USD.

Whether the Singapore dollar will continue to strengthen over time is debatable, and depends on many factors including real interest rates, but it's safe to say that Singapore's currency is one of the strongest in the world in terms of fundamentals.

A Look at Major Holdings

The iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has 25 equity holdings.

As far as sector exposure is concerned, 48% of its weight is in financials, 19% in industrials, 14% in real estate, 11% in consumer goods and services, a bit over 4% in telecommunications, and less than 3% in technology.

According to iShares, the P/E for the ETF is a bit under 14 and the P/B is a bit under 1.3. Over the past 12 months, the distribution yield from the ETF has been over 4.6%.

The top five companies make up about half of the index, so here's a quick overview of what they are.

1. DBS Group Holdings Ltd (18%)

DBS Holdings accounts for 18% of the holdings in the ETF. It's the largest bank in Singapore and serves 17 countries around the region.

The first half of 2018 posted broad-based strong results throughout the company:

And the bank continues to strengthen its fee income, which makes up about a quarter of revenue. Credit cards and wealth management have been the key drivers in fee growth this year:

DBC nearly doubled its 1H2018 dividend to 60 cents compared to 33 cents in 1H2017.

2. Oversea-Chinese Banking Ltd (13.5%)

OCBC Bank is Singapore's oldest bank, and one of the three major banking institutions in the country.

They have diversified services and considerable international exposure around the region:

Over 40% of their income is non-interest income. And like DBC, OCBC has enjoyed broad-based growth so far in 2018:

Their 1H2018 dividend was boosted 11% compared to their 1H2017 dividend.

3. United Overseas Bank Ltd (13.5%)

Like Singapore's other top banks, UOB is broadly diversified in Southeast Asia:

UOB boosted net profit 24% for the first half of 2018 compared to 2017. With this, they also boosted the 1H dividend from 35 cents to 50 cents, representing nearly a 43% increase. They maintain a dividend payout ratio of 41%.

4. Keppel Ltd (4.7%)

Keppel Corporation has been one of the more bumpy corporations in the ETF. They are a conglomerate in the diversified areas of property, infrastructure, and offshore/marine.

With the global energy price decline, their rig-building business has underperformed, and the company-wide net income and dividend is below its peak from a few years ago.

Still, their property business is helping them recover:

Keppel was not one of the top five companies in the fund last year, but thanks to their recovery they have moved up.

The bulk of the company's income is from projects, which is why their yearly numbers tend to be volatile. But they also have considerable recurring income:

5. Singtel (4.5%)

Singapore Telecommunications provides connectivity services to consumer and business customers in Southeast Asia, Australia, and Central Africa.

The company has faced headwinds in recent years as it is transitioning away from legacy businesses and towards more digital businesses like online advertising and media streaming.

The dividend has remained flat for a number of years and management expects to keep it flat in 2019 and 2020. Overall, Singtel is not one of the more exciting opportunities in the near future, and fortunately it compromises less than 5% of the index.

As one of the higher-yielding companies in the fund, however, Singtel provides a solid yield.

Final Thoughts

After a couple years of flat-ish dividends from Singapore's banks due to strict government measures to cool the housing market, 2018 is shaping up to be a year of strong dividend growth in the financial industry so far. They've majorly boosted their dividends on the back of strong net income growth.

Specific companies like Keppel and Singtel have faced challenges, but these are industry-specific rather than due to broad economic issues, and the fund has 20 other companies comprising the other half of the assets besides the top five companies.

Overall, Singapore's economy and top corporations continue to grow, the country has a defensive financial position with strong currency fundamentals over the long-term, and yet the ETF is down a bit from this time last year as international equities in general have faced a rough few months.

The iShares MSCI Singapore ETF does not offer explosive upside potential, but through a combination of attractive valuation, high dividend yield, and stable fundamentals compared to most of the world, the risk/reward ratio is solid.

The Role of International Diversification

Asset allocation into international equities helps offset localized valuation issues. In any given decade, some regions tend to outperform others:

The U.S. equity market has enjoyed a strong run from 2009-2018 so far, and growth stocks worldwide have outperformed value stocks.

Going forward, while I do maintain exposure to U.S. equities and growth stocks in general, I'm a lot more interested in cheap regions of the world, emerging markets, and stocks trading at reasonable valuations with substantial dividend yields, like Singapore and most of Asia Ex-Japan in general.

